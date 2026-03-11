7 Tamil, Telugu Films on OTT to Watch This Week: Priyanka Mohan’s Made in Korea to Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi

Tamil and Telugu cinema have lined up some interesting titles to watch on OTT this week. If you’re looking to check out new films and shows, here are the details you need to know.

7 Telugu and Tamil Films to Watch on OTT This Week

1. Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi

Cast: Ravi Teja , Ashika Ranganath, Dimple Hayathi, Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Getup Srinu, Muralidhar Goud, Sathya

, Ashika Ranganath, Dimple Hayathi, Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Getup Srinu, Muralidhar Goud, Sathya Director: Kishore Tirumala

Kishore Tirumala Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 12 minutes

2 hours and 12 minutes Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: March 13, 2026

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi follows the story of Ram Satyanarayana, a vineyard owner from India. During his trip to Spain to market his new wine product, he meets Manasa Shetty, the owner of a Spanish company, who falls in love with him.

However, things take a turn when it is revealed that Ram is already married to Balamani. Filled with several humorous moments, the movie explores how he manages to balance both relationships and how long he can continue the charade.

2. Made in Korea

Cast: Priyanka Arul Mohan , Hye-jin, No Ho-jin, Rishikanth

, Hye-jin, No Ho-jin, Rishikanth Director: Ra. Karthik

Ra. Karthik Genre: Adventure Drama

Adventure Drama Runtime: TBA

TBA Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: March 12, 2026

Made in Korea explores Shenbagam’s lifelong curiosity about Korean culture, an interest that has stayed with her since childhood. Fondly known as Shenba, she is a young woman from a small town in Tamil Nadu whose long-cherished dream is to visit South Korea.

What begins as a quiet fascination soon transforms into a life-changing journey when she finally arrives in Seoul, navigating its bustling streets and embracing new experiences. Along the way, she encounters unexpected challenges that test her resilience and push her toward self-discovery.

The narrative weaves together themes of aspiration, cultural connection, and the quiet courage found in everyday choices.

3. Nawab Cafe

Cast: Shiva Kandukuri, Rajeev Kanakala, Teju Ashwini, Rajkumar Kasireddy, Chaitanya Krishna, Vadlamani Srinivas, Mani Chandana

Shiva Kandukuri, Rajeev Kanakala, Teju Ashwini, Rajkumar Kasireddy, Chaitanya Krishna, Vadlamani Srinivas, Mani Chandana Director: Pramod Harsha

Pramod Harsha Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 17 minutes

2 hours and 17 minutes Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: ETVWin

ETVWin Streaming Date: March 12, 2026

Nawab Cafe follows the story of a tea seller whose simple routine changes when ambition pushes him beyond his familiar world. As new opportunities bring new dangers, his survival depends on quick decisions, and holding on to his integrity becomes harder as success draws closer.

4. Lockdown

Cast: Anupama Parameswaran , Charle, Livingston, Nirosha, Priya Venkat, George Maryan, Indhumathi

, Charle, Livingston, Nirosha, Priya Venkat, George Maryan, Indhumathi Director: AR Jeeva

AR Jeeva Genre: Drama Thriller

Drama Thriller Runtime: 2 hours

2 hours Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Streaming Date: March 11, 2026

Lockdown chronicles the story of a young woman named Anitha, who experiences deep fear about returning home. Haunted by unspeakable suffering, she finds herself surrounded by the malicious intentions of men, which only heightens her dread.

When a nationwide lockdown is suddenly announced, she is confined to her home, where each day haunts her like an unwanted shadow. Her speech, behaviour, and frequent outbursts cause growing anxiety for her parents.

5. Pookie

Cast: Ajay Dhishan, RK Dhanusha, Pandiarajan, Sunil, Shiyara

Ajay Dhishan, RK Dhanusha, Pandiarajan, Sunil, Shiyara Director: Ganesh Chandra

Ganesh Chandra Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 12 minutes

2 hours and 12 minutes Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: March 13, 2026

Pookie follows the story of Kailash and Aazhi, who have been in love for six years until a heated argument one night shakes their relationship. When the words “Let’s break up” are spoken, what seems like a routine fight turns into a life-changing moment.

This single incident sets off a chain reaction that shapes the rest of the film.

6. Funky

Cast: Vishwak Sen , Kayadu Lohar, Naresh, VTV Ganesh, Sampath Raj, Easwari Rao

, Kayadu Lohar, Naresh, VTV Ganesh, Sampath Raj, Easwari Rao Director: KV Anudeep

KV Anudeep Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 8 minutes

2 hours and 8 minutes Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: March 13, 2026

Funky follows the story of Komal, an aspiring filmmaker who decides to direct his first movie titled Funky. However, the film’s budget unexpectedly spirals out of control, causing stress and health issues for the producer, Sudarshan.

As a result, Komal is removed from the director’s position, and Chitra steps in to take charge and complete the project. The rest of the story explores the challenges faced by the team in finishing the film on a limited budget while navigating personal struggles and professional conflicts.

Amid these hurdles, Komal and Chitra develop a romantic connection, and the rest of the movie focuses on whether they can overcome the obstacles and complete the film.

7. Couple Friendly

Cast: Santosh Sobhan, Manasa Varanasi, Rajeev Kanakala, Goparaju Ramana, J. Livingston, Yogi Babu, Sriranjani, Anjali Nair

Santosh Sobhan, Manasa Varanasi, Rajeev Kanakala, Goparaju Ramana, J. Livingston, Yogi Babu, Sriranjani, Anjali Nair Director: Ashwin Chandrasekar

Ashwin Chandrasekar Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 1 minute

2 hours and 1 minute Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Streaming Date: March 13, 2026

Couple Friendly narrates the story of a struggling interior designer and a young IT professional. When they cross paths in a new city, they develop an unlikely bond that blossoms into romance.

However, as both chase success, only one achieves the breakthrough they desperately need, leading to intense tension. How their relationship evolves amid these circumstances forms the core of the story.

These are some of the latest Tamil and Telugu releases to watch on OTT this week. Additionally, a few more new movies are also hitting the big screens.

ALSO READ: Veteran Tamil filmmaker and musician Thakkali Srinivasan passes away at 72 in Bengaluru