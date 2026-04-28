7 Times when Nagarjuna Akkineni and Tabu opened up about each other as they reunite for King100

Nagarjuna Akkineni and actress Tabu are all set to reunite on the big screen after 28 years with the tentatively titled King100. Directed by Ra Karthik, the actress herself shared an update on the project, confirming that she is part of the cast.

As fans of the duo rejoice at this news, let’s take a look back at the friendship they have shared and maintained over the years.

Nagarjuna Akkineni and Tabu about each other over the years

1. Nagarjuna Akkineni on his friendship with Tabu

Speaking with The Times of India, Nagarjuna Akkineni said, “Tabu is a fantastic friend of mine. Our friendship goes way back to when I was 21 or 22 and she was just 16 years old. That’s almost half a lifetime. Whatever is said about our friendship is never enough. I have nothing to hide about her. When you mention her name, my face lights up.”

The actor also acknowledged that people may interpret his words differently, but for him, Tabu remains a cherished friend.

2. Tabu says she cannot ‘label’ her relationship with Nagarjuna

In an interview on Koffee with Karan in 2007, Tabu spoke about her connection with Nagarjuna, saying, “He is one of the most important relationships I have. My relationship with him is very dear to me, and nothing can ever change or alter it. I don’t have a label for it, and I can’t define it.”

3. When Tabu reacted to the alleged relationship with Nagarjuna

In the same interview, Tabu dismissed rumors about her alleged relationship with Nagarjuna. The actress said, “This Nagarjuna story is very old. It keeps coming back. I often feel the media wants to give the impression that whether I have boyfriends or not, boyfriends come and go, but Nagarjuna remains.”

4. Nagarjuna on the possibility of working with Tabu once again

Speaking about the possibility of collaborating with Tabu again, Nagarjuna said he feels most comfortable working with his dear friend. He once stated, “Tabu and I are close friends, and I can talk to her about anything.”

5. When Tabu thanked Nagarjuna for her career

At a public event, Tabu thanked Nagarjuna for his contribution to her career, saying, “Naga, thank you for giving me one of the biggest hits of my career, and for giving me Pandu.”

6. Nagarjuna on Tabu coming onboard for King100

After the official confirmation of Tabu being part of King100 , Nagarjuna spoke to Deccan Chronicle about their reunion. He said, “We go back a long way. I have known her since she started her career. When Tabu found out that I was doing my hundredth film, she wanted to be a part of it.”

7. Tabu on coming out to support Nagarjuna

Speaking at the 2012 launch of his racing team, Tabu expressed her support for Nagarjuna Akkineni and said, “My friend Nagarjuna is a partner in the team, so he and Amala asked me to be here. I am here for both of them.”

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