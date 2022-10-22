7 Years of blockbuster film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan: The start of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's love story
As their blockbuster film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan clocks 7 years of release, let's take a look at Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's love story.
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are the power couples in South India. Their love story needs no introduction, it's a fairy tale. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's love story began on the sets of their blockbuster film Naanum Rowdy, which was released in 2015. Today, the film clocked 7 years and also marks the beginning of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's love story.
As Naanum Rowdy Dhaan clocks 7 years of release, let's take a look at Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's love story.
The beginning of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's love story.
Nayanthara met Vignesh Shivan for the first time during the narration of director Naanum Rowdy Dhan. During the filming in 2015, the couple fell in love with each other and there has been no looking back since then. Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara have set major couple goals with their adorable PDA.
Nayanthara not the first choice of Naanum Rowdy Dhan
Not many know that Nayanthara was not the first choice for the female lead in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. However, they coincidentally met at a hotel and had a brief narration, which eventually led to the casting, love story and marriage.
Fun clip of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan from Naanum Rowdy Dhan Sets
On the special occasion of Naanum Rowdy Dhan's 7 years of release, let's take a look at the time when Vignesh Shivan shared a fun BTS video with Nayanthara from the sets. The BTS video features him and Nayanthara indulging in some conversation on the sets with the beautiful sea in the background. At first, the two of them seem to be discussing something serious and important. A little while later, Nayanthara breaks into laughter, and Vignesh also flashes his smile after some time. The actor-director writes in his caption, “Once upon a time in Pondywood!”
The relationship spark
In 2016, after the grand success of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara were all over the news as rumours of their relationship set the tinsel town on fire. However, it was Nayanthara's gesture at SIIMA Awards in 2016 which added fuel to the relationship rumours. While accepting the award, she made a special request that she wants Vignesh Shivan to present the award to her as it's very special.
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's fairy tale marriage
After being in a relationship for several years, lovebirds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony on the 9th of June this year. It was a star-studded event attended by biggies like Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, and Suriya among others. Their nuptials were also filmed as a documentary, which will be premiered on the streaming giant Netflix. The clip has been named "Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale". The couple recently also welcomed twin boys and named them Uyir and Ulagam.