7 Years of blockbuster film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan: The start of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's love story

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are the power couples in South India. Their love story needs no introduction, it's a fairy tale. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's love story began on the sets of their blockbuster film Naanum Rowdy, which was released in 2015. Today, the film clocked 7 years and also marks the beginning of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's love story. As Naanum Rowdy Dhaan clocks 7 years of release, let's take a look at Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's love story.

The beginning of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's love story. Nayanthara met Vignesh Shivan for the first time during the narration of director Naanum Rowdy Dhan. During the filming in 2015, the couple fell in love with each other and there has been no looking back since then. Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara have set major couple goals with their adorable PDA.



Nayanthara not the first choice of Naanum Rowdy Dhan Not many know that Nayanthara was not the first choice for the female lead in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. However, they coincidentally met at a hotel and had a brief narration, which eventually led to the casting, love story and marriage.

Fun clip of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan from Naanum Rowdy Dhan Sets On the special occasion of Naanum Rowdy Dhan's 7 years of release, let's take a look at the time when Vignesh Shivan shared a fun BTS video with Nayanthara from the sets. The BTS video features him and Nayanthara indulging in some conversation on the sets with the beautiful sea in the background. At first, the two of them seem to be discussing something serious and important. A little while later, Nayanthara breaks into laughter, and Vignesh also flashes his smile after some time. The actor-director writes in his caption, “Once upon a time in Pondywood!”

