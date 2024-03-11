7 years of Lokesh Kanagaraj POLL: Kamal Haasan’s Vikram to Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo; PICK your favorite film

Lokesh Kanagaraj is a well-known name in the film industry. He has faced many challenges and is now recognized as one of the top filmmakers, not only in the Tamil film industry but also across the nation.

March 10th 2024 holds a special place in the filmmaker's heart. Want to know why? It's because exactly 7 years ago, on March 10th, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s first film, Maanagaram, graced the silver screens. This movie was a huge success, impressing both critics and audiences alike, and it truly established Lokesh as a talented director. Now that the Master helmer has completed 7 years in the industry, we'd love to hear which of his films is your personal favorite!

Lokesh Kanagaraj's filmography

Maanagaram

Starring an ensemble cast including Sri, Sundeep Kishan, Regina Cassandra, Charle, and many more in crucial roles, Maanagaram was a fitting introduction to Lokesh as a director. The hyperlink film was received really well by fans and critics alike and was even remade in Hindi last year, titled Mumbaikar.

Kaithi

Kaithi was a one-of-a-kind neo-noir crime thriller that had never been seen before. The film featured Karthi, Arjun Das, Napoleon, Narain, and more in crucial roles, and revolved around an ex-convict helping policemen fight off the mafia from reaching seized drugs. The film laid the foundation for what eventually became the Lokesh Cinematic Universe.

Master

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s first collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay was released in 2021, January, when the effects of the pandemic were not fully over. The film also featured Arjun Das, Vijay Sethupathi, Andrea Jeremiah, and more in crucial roles, and was one of the first hits post-COVID.

Vikram

Arguably Lokesh Kanagaraj’s biggest film to date. The film was initially announced in 2020 and had been one of the most anticipated films since then, featuring Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. But what was delivered was much greater than what was promised, with the ensemble cast also including Kalidas Jayaram, Suriya, Arjun Das, Gayathrie, and many more as well. The film was a continuation of Kaithi and connected back to the cinematic universe. Needless to say, Vikram was a blockbuster hit, with fans eagerly awaiting to see its sequel.

Leo

Perhaps the most anticipated and hyped film of 2023 was Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo, which marked the third installment in the LCU. The film was a remake of the Hollywood film History of Violence and featured Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Mathew Thomas, Mysskin, and many more in crucial roles. The film, despite its mixed reviews, was received very well at the box office.

So which Lokesh Kanagaraj film has been your favorite so far? Let us know in the poll below:

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s career so far

Lokesh Kanagaraj has come a long way to get where he is today, as mentioned before. He didn't have any prior experience in the film industry and was actually working at SBI. It was during a corporate short film-making competition that Lokesh decided to participate and showcase his talent.

From there, it was through his sheer willpower and passion for cinema that the filmmaker has made five films so far. In 2023, he also launched his own Production House, titled G Studios, and was seen in a cameo role in the film Singapore Saloon. Furthermore, the filmmaker is currently working on his next with Rajinikanth, tentatively titled Thalaivar171.

