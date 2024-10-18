7 Years of Mersal: Nostalgic Atlee drops throwback pics to celebrate Thalapathy Vijay starrer’s anniversary

Atlee and Thalapathy Vijay collaborated for the second time in 2017 on their blockbuster film Mersal. To mark the 7-year anniversary of the film’s release, the director unveiled some throwback pictures from the shooting days!

Atlee took to his official social media handles to share a picture with Thalapathy Vijay. In the photo, they are seated during a scene's shoot and appear all smiles. Additionally, the director posted a picture of himself while directing the iconic "cuffed-hands wave" scene from the film.

Sharing the first picture on Instagram, the director wrote, “Those days ennoda annae. Ennoda thalapathy,” which translates to “My Brother. My Thalapathy.” The second picture was unveiled on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, expressing his gratitude toward everyone.

Check out the official posts by Atlee for 7 years of Mersal:

The movie Mersal starring Thalapathy Vijay, tells the story of two identical brothers, Maaran and Vetri, who are separated after the younger sibling is born. While the elder one leads a normal life as a doctor, the other turns into a vigilante magician who sets out to take revenge upon the men who wrongfully killed their father, Vetrimaaran, also known as Thalapathy.

The movie stars Vijay in three different roles and features a talented ensemble cast including SJ Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Nithya Menen in lead roles. It was a huge blockbuster in Tamil cinema and received mostly positive reviews. Interestingly, the movie also marked the beginning of Vijay using the title “Thalapathy” instead of his previous one, “Ilayathalapathy.”

Coming to the work front, director Atlee was last seen directing Shah Rukh Khan in the movie Jawan. The director is next expected to collaborate on a film with Salman Khan in 2025.

On the other hand, Thalapathy Vijay is currently involved in the filming of his next movie, tentatively called Thalapathy 69. The film, alleged to be the final film of the actor before entering full-time politics, is directed by H Vinoth and features Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde as the other leads.

