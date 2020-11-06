777 Charlie: Bobby Simha bags a cameo in Rakshit Shetty starrer; Details Inside

The Jigarthanda fame has already finished shooting for a cameo in 777 Charlie.

Rakshit Shetty starrer 777 Charlie is one of the much-anticipated films of the year that the audience is eagerly looking forward to. The major part of the film's shoot was completed before the lockdown and the team recently resumed the shoot as the lockdown is lifted and people have adapted to the new normal. Meanwhile, it is confirmed that Bobby Simha has bagged a cameo in Rakshit Shetty starrer. The Jigarthanda fame has already finished shooting for a cameo. The makers wanted someone who is South Indian but settled in the North.

"We've known each other for five years. We had met at an awards ceremony in Chennai and we wanted to work together. Kiran was thrilled about this," Rakshit revealed to Times Of India. Meanwhile, director Kiranraj took to Twitter last month and to announce that he is ready to finish off the remaining 25% of the film. He wrote, "After the completion of 75% of the shoot, excited to be back on the sets after a long pause. The remaining 25% of the schedule will be worked on a huge canvas and it's quite challenging as well. Will need all your wishes and love to get this to the finish line." The last few scenes of the film are left and since it will requite snow, the makers are expected to shoot somewhere around November 20.

777 Charlie also features Raj B Shetty, Sangeetha Sringeri in the key roles.

All smiles and excited as I welcome the stellar @actorsimha to the #777Charlie family on his very special day. Happy Birthday, so immensely happy to have you in our cinematic journey ☺

ಹುಟ್ಟುಹಬ್ಬದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು ಬಾಬಿ ಸಿಂಹ ಹಾಗೂ ನಮ್ಮ #777ಚಾರ್ಲಿ ಕುಟುಂಬಕ್ಕೆ ನಿಮಗೆ ಹೃತ್ಪೂರ್ವಕ ಸ್ವಾಗತ pic.twitter.com/Nr3A0U1L1l — Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) November 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Rakshit, who was last seen in Avane Srimannarayana has been roped in to play the lead role in Hemanth M Rao’s next, Sapta Sagaradaache Yello.

