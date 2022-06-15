777 Charlie: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai remembers his late dog after watching Rakshit Shetty starrer; WATCH

Rakshit Shetty's recent release, 777 Charlie has managed to hit the right chord with the audience. The movie which celebrates the bond between a man and his furry friend is highly appreciated by all, especially the dog lovers.

Joining the bandwagon, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has also lauded the adventure comedy-drama. After watching the film recently, he got overwhelmed and was even seen wiping his eyes, as shutterbugs captured him leaving the theatre. The CM got nostalgic as the movie reminded him of Sunny, his pet dog who passed away a while ago.

Check out the video below:

He was full of praise for the Rakshit Shetty starrer and was quoted saying, "The love between a man and a dog is the best example of pure and unconditional love."

Inspired by 777 Charlie, Basavaraj Bommai even announced that he would launch an initiative to take care of stray dogs in the state and will also discuss the matter with the experts soon. He said, "There is a proposal to formulate a special program to encourage dog trainers. We should encourage the adoption of stray dogs. Stray dogs and other animals should be protected."

Meanwhile, in a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Rakshit Shetty was asked if he shares a similar equation with a dog in real life as well? To this, he replied, "Not really,". However, he further added, "I did have 2 dogs with me as a kid, but then, I moved out of the house after my 12th to stay at a hostel. I completed my engineering and then stayed in Bangalore for the rest of my life. But while shooting for this film, I did develop a personal bond with the dog after over 20 years."

This Kiranraj K directorial also stars Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B. Shetty, Danish Sait, Bobby Simha in pivotal roles, among others.

Also Read: Brahmastra trailer gives Damarukam vibe; Twitterati compare Ranbir Kapoor starrer with Nagarjuna's Telugu film