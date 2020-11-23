  1. Home
777 Charlie: Makers of the Rakshit Shetty starrer to start the final leg of shooting in Kashmir

The makers of the film restarted the shooting schedule in October after being on halt due to the pandemic situation.
3447 reads Mumbai Updated: November 23, 2020 05:42 pm
777 Charlie: Makers of the Rakshit Shetty starrer to start the final leg of shooting in Kashmir
We all know that Rakshit Shetty was shooting for 777 Charlie when the pandemic situation broke out. After the lockdown was imposed, the shooting was brought to a halt. Later, when the lockdown was lifted, the makers of 777 Charlie restarted the shooting of the film in the month of October. Now, a new report has come up stating that the makers are set to start the final leg of the film’s shooting schedule in Kashmir.

Taking to his Twitter space, the film’s director Kiranraj confirmed the news by sharing a Tweet about the film’s final shooting schedule. He wrote, “Excited and looking forward for the first part of final schedule. Thank you”. Earlier in June, the makers of the film shared a teaser video on Rakshit’s birthday. It showed a glimpse of the actor’s character in the film. Touted to be a comedy-drama adventure, 777 Charlie is one of the most awaited Sandalwood projects.

See his Tweet here:

Also Read: Happy Birthday Anil Ravipudi: Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja send heartfelt birthday wishes to the filmmaker

Meanwhile, Rakshit Shetty has also been roped in to play the lead role in Hemanth M Rao’s next, Sapta Sagaradaache Yello. He has other two more in his kitty namely Richie and Punyakoti. Rakshit was last seen in Avane Srimannarayana. Set in the 70’s and 80’s, the makers took almost two years in creating the film. The movie has been dubbed and released in five languages - Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.

Credits :Twitter

