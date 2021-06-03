777 Charlie: Prithviraj spills the beans on Rakshit Shetty's film; Says its truly mindblowing in its execution

Prithviraj Productions will be presenting the Malayalam version of the upcoming Rakshit Shetty starrer. Prithviraj took to Twitter and made an announcement on the same.

Actor and filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran has come on board for Kiranraj’s upcoming film, 777 Charlie. Yes, Prithviraj Productions will be presenting the Malayalam version of the upcoming Rakshit Shetty starrer. Prithviraj took to Twitter and made an announcement on the same. He also spilled the beans on watching a few footages from the film. "I’ve had the privilege of seeing a lot of footage from this film. I cannot tell you how happy we at Prithviraj Productions are to be associating with something so heartwarming in content and truly mind-blowing in its execution!."

777 Charlie is one of the much-awaited Kannada films that the audience is looking forward to. Well-known singer, actor and director Vineeth Sreenivasan recently joined the team for the film's Malayalam version. He has lent voice for the film's Malayalam songs. The director has cut a song teaser titled Life of Charlie, which will be out on June 6. 777 Charlie, which will also release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, is produced by GS Gupta under the banner Paramvah Studios. It has music scored by Nobin Paul.

Prithviraj, meanwhile, has a lineup of films in his kitty. He has Aadujeevitham by Blessy, Vaariyamkunan, and Cold Case. There's buzz he will be playing a key role in Mohanlal’s directorial debut titled Barroz.

Besides, he is playing the lead role in the Andhadhun remake and is titled, Bhramam. Raashi Khanna plays one of the female leads and is making her Mollywood debut with the movie. The film is directed by cinematographer-filmmaker Ravi K Chandran.

