  1. Home
  2. entertainment

777 Charlie: Rakshit Shetty to return to sets as director Kiranraj announces new schedule

Yesterday, director Kiranraj K took to social media to announce that he is ready to finish off the remaining 25% of the film.
16742 reads Mumbai Updated: October 2, 2020 11:19 am
777 Charlie: Rakshit Shetty to return to sets as director Kiranraj announces new schedule777 Charlie: Rakshit Shetty to return to sets as director Kiranraj announces new schedule
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

We all know that Rakshit Shetty was shooting for 777 Charlie when the pandemic situation broke out. After the lockdown was imposed, the shooting was brought to a halt. Now that the lockdown is lifted and people have adapted to the new normal, the makers of 777 Charlie are all set to resume the shooting of the film. While the resumption of film shooting was allowed some time ago, several films’ shootings were resumed.

Yesterday, director Kiranraj K took to social media to announce that he is ready to finish off the remaining 25% of the film. Along with a picture of the storyboard he has done for his film, Kiranraj wrote, "After the completion of 75% of the shoot, excited to be back on the sets after a long pause. The remaining 25% of the schedule will be worked on a huge canvas and it's quite challenging as well. Will need all your wishes and love to get this to the finish line."

See his Tweet here:

Also Read: Sandalwood Drug Scandal Decoded: Complete list of Kannada actors under the scanner and their current status

Meanwhile, Rakshit Shetty has also been roped in to play the lead role in Hemanth M Rao’s next, Sapta Sagaradaache Yello. He has other two more in his kitty namely Richie and Punyakoti. Rakshit was last seen in Avane Srimannarayana. Set in the 70’s and 80’s, the makers took almost two years in creating the film. The movie has been dubbed and released in five languages - Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Happy Birthday Rakshit Shetty: 777 Charlie makers release a video glimpse of the actor from the film
When Rakshit Shetty, Rashmika Mandanna & Samyuktha posed for a cheerful selfie on the sets of Kirik Party
Rakshit Shetty on his decade long journey in the industry: I just want to be remembered for good work
Trisha and Varun Manian to Rashmika Mandanna and Rakshit Shetty: Celebrities who got engaged but never married
Rakshit Shetty on Punyakoti script: It’s an intense story and not like the stories I wrote as an amateur
When Rakshit Shetty OPENED UP on his special gift for ex GF Rashmika Mandanna: She dreams big, I know her past

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement