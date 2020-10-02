777 Charlie: Rakshit Shetty to return to sets as director Kiranraj announces new schedule

Yesterday, director Kiranraj K took to social media to announce that he is ready to finish off the remaining 25% of the film.

We all know that Rakshit Shetty was shooting for 777 Charlie when the pandemic situation broke out. After the lockdown was imposed, the shooting was brought to a halt. Now that the lockdown is lifted and people have adapted to the new normal, the makers of 777 Charlie are all set to resume the shooting of the film. While the resumption of film shooting was allowed some time ago, several films’ shootings were resumed.

Yesterday, director Kiranraj K took to social media to announce that he is ready to finish off the remaining 25% of the film. Along with a picture of the storyboard he has done for his film, Kiranraj wrote, "After the completion of 75% of the shoot, excited to be back on the sets after a long pause. The remaining 25% of the schedule will be worked on a huge canvas and it's quite challenging as well. Will need all your wishes and love to get this to the finish line."

See his Tweet here:

After the completion of 75% of the shoot, excited to be back on the sets after a long pause The remaining 25% of the schedule will be worked on a huge canvas and it's quite challenging as well. Will need all your wishes and love to get this to the finish line #777Charlie pic.twitter.com/npBZ8v3SXf — Kiranraj K (@Kiranraj61) October 1, 2020

Meanwhile, Rakshit Shetty has also been roped in to play the lead role in Hemanth M Rao’s next, Sapta Sagaradaache Yello. He has other two more in his kitty namely Richie and Punyakoti. Rakshit was last seen in Avane Srimannarayana. Set in the 70’s and 80’s, the makers took almost two years in creating the film. The movie has been dubbed and released in five languages - Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.

