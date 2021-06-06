777 Charlie Teaser: Rakshit Shetty brings an endearing journey of Charlie and is all set to win hearts

The makers have finally released the much-awaited teaser of 777 Charlie and it is a perfect birthday treat to Rakshit Shetty's fans.

Rakshit Shetty’s 777 Charlie is one of the much-anticipated films that will release in five languages - Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. Directed by Kiranraj K, the film will showcase a beautiful story about the unconditional love between a man and a dog named Charlie. The makers have finally released the much-awaited teaser of 777 Charlie and it is a perfect birthday treat to Rakshit Shetty's fans. One can see, the teaser shows an endearing journey of a stray dog named Charlie into the protagonist Dharma's life played by Rakshit.

Charlie is full of life and naughty quirks and her heartwarming story is all set to win the hearts of the audience, including Dharma's. The teaser is too beautiful to miss and a few scenes might leave you in awe. The upcoming film also stars Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B Shetty, Danish Sait, Bobby Simha and others. Sharing the teaser on Twitter, Rakshit wrote, "We hope that you will receive our labour of love, with love. #LifeOfCharlie is now out."

WATCH 777 Charlie teaser below:

Kollywood’s critically acclaimed filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj has come on board and will be presenting the film's Tamil version. It was announced recently that the film’s Malayalam version will be presented by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, sharing the news, he wrote, "I’ve had the privilege of seeing a lot of footage from #777Charlie. I cannot tell you how happy we at @PrithvirajProd are to be associating with something so heartwarming in content & truly mind blowing in its execution!"

Meanwhile, Rakshit has been roped in to play the lead role in Hemanth M Rao’s next, Sapta Sagaradaache Yello.

