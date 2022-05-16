777 Charlie Trailer: Rakshit Shetty's next is a nostalgic journey of an aloof man & his loyal furry friend

The much-awaited trailer of Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie is finally here. Directed by Kiranraj K, the film revolves around a man and his dog. The movie showcases a beautiful relationship between these two.

777 Charlie talks about an arrogant and aloof man, Dharma (Rakshit Shetty) works in a manufacturing factory. His mundane life changes forever as an enthusiastic dog, Charlie starts living with him. What is the fate of their friendship and how Dharma uses this second chance to live is the story of 777 Charlie. The video has some emotional scenes that will make you reach for the tissues.

Check out the trailer below:

This Kannada adventure drama will also be released in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu on 10 June. Rakshit Shetty is also bankrolling the flick under his home banner of Paramvah Productions. The project also stars Sangeetha Sringeri, Danish Sait, Raj B. Shetty, Bobby Simha in crucial roles. Prithviraj Sukumaran is presenting the Malayalam version of the movie, while filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj's Stone Bench productions are responsible for the Tamil version. Nobil Paul has provided the tunes for the flick and Aravind Kashyap has handled the camera. Pratheek Shetty is the editor for 777 Charlie.

Previously, the movie was scheduled to be out on 31 January 2021; however, the makers decided to delay the release. They took the decision due to an upcoming venture with a Hindi film enterprise. This is Kiranraj's first film and the filmmaker has dedicated almost five years to his dream project.