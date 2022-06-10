777 Charlie Twitter Review: Rakshit Shetty touches audiences hearts; Call it 'emotional roller coaster ride'

The much-awaited and anticipated film 777 Charlie featuring Rakshit Shetty and a dog has hit the theatres today in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. The film has stood up to all the expectations as it is getting a positive response from the audience. After watching the movie on the big screen, several netizens took to social media to share their views and said it was a must-watch.

Numerous fans stated that the movie was quite emotional, some urged the other viewers to carry something to wipe their tears while watching the film. Netizens have also called it a perfect blend of emotions and cuteness with a fine storyline. While Charlie totally stole the limelight, Rakshit Shetty is also being widely appreciated for his role as Dharma. 777 Charlie also marks the debut of Rakshit Shetty as a pan-Indian actor.

Check out what netizens have to say about the 777 Charlie here:

The lead character Dharma, played by Rakshit Shetty, has been inspired by the Dharmayara character of the Mahabharata where Dharmaraya reaches heaven alone and a dog follows him. 777 Charlie revolves around an unapproachable man, Dharma, whose lonely, mundane life is overrun by an enthusiastic dog, Charlie which changes him forever.

Directed by Kiranraj, the filmmaker dedicated almost five years to this dream project. The pan Indian film 777 Charlie is one of the most expensive films made by Kannada film industry.

Rakshit Shetty is also bankrolling the flick under his home banner of Paramvah Productions. The project also stars Sangeetha Sringeri, Danish Sait, Raj B. Shetty, Bobby Simha in crucial roles. Prithviraj Sukumaran is presenting the Malayalam version of the movie, while filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj is presenting in Tamil version, and Rana Daggubati is presenting in Telugu. Nobil Paul has provided the tunes for the flick and Aravind Kashyap has handled the camera. Pratheek Shetty is the editor for 777 Charlie.