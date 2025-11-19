8 New Kannada Movies Releasing in Theatres This Week: From Full Meals to Bank of Bhagyalakshmi

Kannada movie lovers have a busy week ahead with 8 new theatrical releases. This week brings a mix of action films, emotional dramas, romantic entertainers, and crime thrillers. Here is a complete guide to all Kannada movies releasing in theatres this week, with cast, directors, genres, release dates, and plot.

Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga

Cast: Arjun Sarja, Aishwarya Rajesh

Arjun Sarja, Aishwarya Rajesh Director: Dinesh Lakshmanan

Dinesh Lakshmanan Language: Tamil (Releasing in Karnataka)

Tamil (Releasing in Karnataka) Genre: Crime Thriller

Crime Thriller Release date: November 21, 2025

The story revolves around the shocking midnight murder of writer Jeba in a luxury apartment. Inspector Magudapathi takes charge of the case, using his sharp and unconventional methods to get to the truth. As he investigates, hidden tensions and secrets among residents slowly come to light, making everyone a suspect.

Full Meals

Cast: Likith Shetty, Kushee Ravi, Thejaswini Sharma

Likith Shetty, Kushee Ravi, Thejaswini Sharma Director: N. Vinayaka

N. Vinayaka Language: Kannada

Kannada Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Release date: November 21, 2025

Full Meals follows Lucky, a wedding photographer, who unexpectedly gets stuck in a confusing love triangle. The movie blends humor, emotions, and youthful charm while exploring Lucky’s dreams and relationships. With lively music by Guru Kiran, it aims to offer a lighthearted theatrical experience.

Bank of Bhagyalakshmi

Cast: Dheekshith Shetty, Brinda Acharya

Dheekshith Shetty, Brinda Acharya Director: Abhishek M

Abhishek M Language: Kannada

Kannada Genre: Crime Comedy

Crime Comedy Release date: November 21, 2025

The film follows five amateur thieves who plan one final heist, expecting it to change their lives. However, they get a surprise when the bank they target barely has any money. What follows is a humorous series of events filled with confusion, tension, and unexpected twists.

Richie Rich

Cast: Karthik Mahesh

Karthik Mahesh Director: Simple Suni

Simple Suni Language: Kannada

Kannada Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Release date: November 21, 2025

Richie Rich stars Bigg Boss Kannada Season 10 winner Karthik Mahesh in a warm and emotional family entertainer. The film includes elements of romance, youth themes, and family bonds. Directed by Simple Suni, it aims to connect with audiences through simple storytelling and relatable emotions.

Radheyaa

Cast: Ajai Rao, Sonal Monteiro

Ajai Rao, Sonal Monteiro Director: Vedaguru

Vedaguru Language: Kannada

Kannada Genre: Crime Drama

Crime Drama Release date: November 21, 2025

Radheyaa presents Ajai Rao in a role with a psychological edge, portraying a criminal who carries emotional layers. Sonal Monteiro plays a crime reporter who tries to uncover the truth behind a major case. The film blends crime, romance, and emotional conflicts.

Subrahmanyaa

Cast: Advay Shankar, Rubal Shekhawat

Advay Shankar, Rubal Shekhawat Director: P. Ravi Shankar

P. Ravi Shankar Language: Kannada

Kannada Genre: Socio-Fantasy

Socio-Fantasy Release date: November 23, 2025

Subrahmanyaa marks the debut of Advay Shankar in a visually rich socio-fantasy world. The film uses extensive CGI and VFX to bring its mythical storyline to life. With music by Ravi Basrur, it is positioned as a large-scale pan-India release.

Sathya Son of Harishchandra

Cast: Nirup Bhandari, Saikumar

Nirup Bhandari, Saikumar Director: Sachin Vaali

Sachin Vaali Language: Kannada

Kannada Genre: Comedy-Action

Comedy-Action Release date: November 23, 2025

This family entertainer unites Nirup Bhandari and Saikumar on screen after almost a decade. The film includes comedy, action, and emotional elements that appeal to all age groups. It focuses on family values and lighthearted moments.

Graamaayana

Cast: Vinay Rajkumar, Amrita Aiyer

Vinay Rajkumar, Amrita Aiyer Director: Devanuru Chandru

Devanuru Chandru Language: Kannada

Kannada Genre: Romantic Action

Romantic Action Release date: November 24, 2025

Graamaayana is a rural drama exploring life, culture, and traditions in the village setting. Vinay Rajkumar plays “Sixth Sense Seena,” a character navigating emotions and challenges. The film shows the importance of staying connected to one’s roots.

