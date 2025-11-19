8 New Kannada Movies Releasing in Theatres This Week: From Full Meals to Bank of Bhagyalakshmi
Explore 8 new Kannada movies releasing in theatres this week, from thrillers to family entertainers. Check the full list of titles, cast, genres, and release dates.
Kannada movie lovers have a busy week ahead with 8 new theatrical releases. This week brings a mix of action films, emotional dramas, romantic entertainers, and crime thrillers. Here is a complete guide to all Kannada movies releasing in theatres this week, with cast, directors, genres, release dates, and plot.
Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga
- Cast: Arjun Sarja, Aishwarya Rajesh
- Director: Dinesh Lakshmanan
- Language: Tamil (Releasing in Karnataka)
- Genre: Crime Thriller
- Release date: November 21, 2025
The story revolves around the shocking midnight murder of writer Jeba in a luxury apartment. Inspector Magudapathi takes charge of the case, using his sharp and unconventional methods to get to the truth. As he investigates, hidden tensions and secrets among residents slowly come to light, making everyone a suspect.
Full Meals
- Cast: Likith Shetty, Kushee Ravi, Thejaswini Sharma
- Director: N. Vinayaka
- Language: Kannada
- Genre: Romantic Comedy
- Release date: November 21, 2025
Full Meals follows Lucky, a wedding photographer, who unexpectedly gets stuck in a confusing love triangle. The movie blends humor, emotions, and youthful charm while exploring Lucky’s dreams and relationships. With lively music by Guru Kiran, it aims to offer a lighthearted theatrical experience.
Bank of Bhagyalakshmi
- Cast: Dheekshith Shetty, Brinda Acharya
- Director: Abhishek M
- Language: Kannada
- Genre: Crime Comedy
- Release date: November 21, 2025
The film follows five amateur thieves who plan one final heist, expecting it to change their lives. However, they get a surprise when the bank they target barely has any money. What follows is a humorous series of events filled with confusion, tension, and unexpected twists.
Richie Rich
- Cast: Karthik Mahesh
- Director: Simple Suni
- Language: Kannada
- Genre: Romantic Drama
- Release date: November 21, 2025
Richie Rich stars Bigg Boss Kannada Season 10 winner Karthik Mahesh in a warm and emotional family entertainer. The film includes elements of romance, youth themes, and family bonds. Directed by Simple Suni, it aims to connect with audiences through simple storytelling and relatable emotions.
Radheyaa
- Cast: Ajai Rao, Sonal Monteiro
- Director: Vedaguru
- Language: Kannada
- Genre: Crime Drama
- Release date: November 21, 2025
Radheyaa presents Ajai Rao in a role with a psychological edge, portraying a criminal who carries emotional layers. Sonal Monteiro plays a crime reporter who tries to uncover the truth behind a major case. The film blends crime, romance, and emotional conflicts.
Subrahmanyaa
- Cast: Advay Shankar, Rubal Shekhawat
- Director: P. Ravi Shankar
- Language: Kannada
- Genre: Socio-Fantasy
- Release date: November 23, 2025
Subrahmanyaa marks the debut of Advay Shankar in a visually rich socio-fantasy world. The film uses extensive CGI and VFX to bring its mythical storyline to life. With music by Ravi Basrur, it is positioned as a large-scale pan-India release.
Sathya Son of Harishchandra
- Cast: Nirup Bhandari, Saikumar
- Director: Sachin Vaali
- Language: Kannada
- Genre: Comedy-Action
- Release date: November 23, 2025
This family entertainer unites Nirup Bhandari and Saikumar on screen after almost a decade. The film includes comedy, action, and emotional elements that appeal to all age groups. It focuses on family values and lighthearted moments.
Graamaayana
- Cast: Vinay Rajkumar, Amrita Aiyer
- Director: Devanuru Chandru
- Language: Kannada
- Genre: Romantic Action
- Release date: November 24, 2025
Graamaayana is a rural drama exploring life, culture, and traditions in the village setting. Vinay Rajkumar plays “Sixth Sense Seena,” a character navigating emotions and challenges. The film shows the importance of staying connected to one’s roots.
ALSO READ: 8 Telugu, Tamil movies releasing in theaters this week: Chiranjeevi’s Kodama Simham to Mask