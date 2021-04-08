8 Photos: Allu Arjun celebrates birthday with team Pushpa; Thanks audience for watching Telugu films

Pushpa teaser release event was as grand as it could be. AA made a stylish appearance in a grey sweatshirt and black joggers.

The makers of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa hosted a grand event yesterday to launch the much-awaited teaser of the film. While the teaser has taken social media by storm already, fans can't keep calm to know what's next in store for them. Well, the Pushpa teaser release event was as grand as it could be. AA made a stylish appearance in a grey sweatshirt and black joggers. He looked dashing and was all smiles throughout the event. At the event, he even thanked the audience from all the languages for showering with love and support.

He said, "I would like to thank the audience from all the other languages Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and from other countries for watching Telugu films. You all make us feel proud, today, we have become a big market today, not because of us but you all have made it. We need your blessings and support. thank you so much." The 1 minute 16 seconds teaser was launched at Hyderabad in JRC convention centre. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star also celebrated his birthday with director Sukumar and the team. He cut the cake and enjoyed every bit of being around with his best people. His brother, Allu Sirish was also present at the event.

Take a look at the videos and photos below:

Allu Arjun recently completed 18 years in Tollywood. On March 28, he took to Twitter and thanked his fans, well-wishers for being a part of his journey. “It’s has been 18years since my first film released. I wanted to thank each n everyone who has been a part of my 18years journey. My heart is filled with gratitude. I am truly blessed for all the love showered over the years. Thank you for all the blessings. Gratitude. AA,” the tweet read.

Talking about Pushpa, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead while Fahadh Faasil plays the antagonist. The Pan-India film will be out in five languages simultaneously – Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, and is set to hit screens on August 13, 2021.

