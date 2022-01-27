8 shocking celeb divorces in South: Samantha-Naga Chaitanya, Dhanush-Aishwaryaa to Amala Paul-AL Vijay

Celebrities, as we all know, are always under the media glare. Not just their professional, but personal life is equally the talk of the town. Celebrity weddings are not all about enjoying workout together or posing lovey-dovey photos for the paps, but more about maintaining it through thick and thin. It all looks like a fairytale romance but at times, it is not what you see. There is a dark side to glamour.

A lot of South celebrity couples made us believe that they are matches made in heaven but shockingly, ended in divorce. Let's take a look at 8 celebrity couples from the South film industry who might have promised to spend a lifetime together but headed to separation.

1. Samantha-Naga Chaitanya

One of the most loved celebrity couples in Tollywood, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya ended their 4 years of marriage on October 2. Sama and Chaitanya have parted ways and filed for divorce by mutual consent. This is one of the most shocking divorces in the film industry and fans are still in hope that they might reconcile. However, it is officially over!

2. Dhanush-Aishwaryaa

Kollywood actor Dhanush announced separation from Rajinikanth's elder daughter and wife Aishwaryaa on January 17. They shared a joint statement on their respective social media accounts about ending their 18 years of marriage. While nobody knows what made them take this extreme step in their life, Dhanush's father has called it a 'family quarrel.' "Eighteen years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D," read Dhanush's divorce statement with Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth.

3. Amala Paul-AL Vijay

Amala Paul married filmmaker AL Vijay in June 2014 in Chennai and they parted ways within 2 years of their marriage. The couple officially got divorced in February 2017. Apparently, they got divorced due to a disagreement between them. A couple of years ago, during an interview, director Vijay's father and ace South producer A.L.Alagappan had blamed Dhanush for Amala and his divorce. According to him, Dhanush had offered Amala Amma Kanakku film post her marriage and that led to her divorce. However, Amala clarified saying it is untrue.

4. Prabhudeva-Ramalatha:

One of the most shocking divorces was of actor-producer-choreographer Prabhudheva. He got married to Ramlatha in 1995 and divorced in 2010. Apparently, Prabbhu's love affiar with Nayanthara led to his divorce from his first wife. Things had turned way ugly between them. Well, Prabhudheva is now married to Mumbai-based physiotherapist Dr Himani. They secrelty got married in May 2020.

5. Pawan Kalyan and Renu Desai:

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and actress Renu Desai tied the knot in 2009 and got divorced in 2012. The Jana Sena chief and Renu met each other for the first time on the sets of their first film together. After a few years of happy marital life, things started changing between the two. Apparently, Pawan Kalyan helping his brother Nagendra Babu during his financial crisis was the reason behind the split but they official never spoke about what made them part ways. PK is now married to a Russian model, Anna Lezhneva.

6. Arvind Swami and Gayathri Ramamurthy

Arvind, known for his powerful roles in films like Thalaivi, Roja, Bombay and Thalapathy, was married to Gayathri Ramamurthy for 16 years. They have two children. Arvind was granted the custody of his children and the actor later re-married to Aparna Mukerjee in 2012.

7. Nagarjuna and Lakshmi Daggubati

Nagarjuna was married to Lakshmi Daggubati, the daughter of Dr D Ramanaidu, the founder of Suresh Productions. They fell in love during the shooting of Shiva and got married to her in 1992. 6 years of rhwir wedding, they called it quits. In those days, Nagarjuna was spending a lot of time with actress Amala, who he is married to now. Naga Chaitanya is Nagarjuna's son from his first marriage with Lakshmi and Akhil from the second with Amala.

8. Manju Warrier-Dileep

Dileep's affair with his now wife Kavya led to her divorce with Manju Warrier in 2015. Manju also said that she got to know about Dileep’s illicit affair after she read some of his messages of him.

