8 South Films Releasing in Theaters This Week: Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan to Kiran Abbavaram’s Chennai Love Story
Are you wondering what’s new to watch in theaters this week? Here’s a list of South Indian movies to check out.
South Indian cinema has an exciting slate of films lined up for theatrical release this week. If you're wondering what to watch, here's a list of upcoming releases.
8 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week
1. Jana Nayagan (Jana Nayakudu in Telugu)
- Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, Priyamani, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain
- Director: H. Vinoth
- Genre: Action Drama
- Language: Tamil
- Release Date: July 23, 2026
After months of delay, Thalapathy Vijay's final film before his retirement from cinema is finally making its way to the big screen. Jana Nayagan follows former police officer Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, who raises a young girl named Viji.
When a child's silent fear of being mistreated and deep-rooted local injustices come to light, his past resurfaces, forcing him to confront a powerful adversary. The film chronicles his transformation from a man seeking personal justice into a revolutionary leader determined to bring about change.
2. Maharaja Hostel
- Cast: Akhil NRD, Akhil Shah, Sharath Babu, Sajin Cherukayil, Sandeep SP,
- Ann Maria, Chithra Nair, Abhirami Girish
- Director: Charu Wakan
- Genre: Horror Comedy
- Language: Malayalam
- Release Date: July 23, 2026
Maharaja Hostel revolves around three engineering students who move into a cheap, dilapidated boys' hostel to save money. What begins as an exciting college experience soon turns into a chaotic fight for survival as they encounter strange paranormal events and discover that the building hides a dark secret.
3. Chennai Love Story
- Cast: Kiran Abbavaram, Gouri Priya
- Director: Ravi Namburi
- Genre: Romantic Drama
- Language: Telugu
- Release Date: July 24, 2026
Chennai Love Story follows two young Telugu professionals navigating the joys, heartbreaks, and delicate realities of their first love while working in the bustling city of Chennai.
4. Karavali
- Cast: Prajwal Devaraj, Raj B. Shetty, Sampada, Ramesh Indira, Govinde Gowda, Mithra
- Director: Gurudatta Ganiga
- Genre: Action Drama
- Language: Kannada
- Release Date: July 24, 2026
Karavali spans three decades and is centered on the fierce world of Kambala racing. Set against the rugged coastal landscape, the film follows a dominant racer whose legacy of power, family rivalry, and revenge echoes across generations.
Thirty years later, a mysterious arrival reignites old conflicts, leading to an intense clash shaped by regional rivalries, the unforgiving forces of nature, and the deep bond between humans and buffaloes.
5. Chandrappann
- Cast: P Yashmann, Sonali Panigrahy, Balagam Sanjay Krishna, Temper Vamshi, Darbha Appaji Ambarisha
- Director: P Yashmann
- Genre: Action Thriller
- Language: Telugu
- Release Date: July 24, 2026
Chandrappann follows a young man whose life is shaped by betrayal, injustice, and personal loss. As he takes on powerful forces that exploit the vulnerable, he embarks on a journey driven by courage, sacrifice, and the pursuit of justice. Rooted in social realities, the film explores themes of discrimination, power, and resilience while delivering a compelling story of hope and redemption.
6. Kaagitham Padavalu
- Cast: Vardhan, Krishna Priya, Prem Sagar Rajulapati, Sameta Gandi
- Director: MGR Thukaram
- Genre: Drama
- Language: Telugu
- Release Date: July 24, 2026
Kaagitham Padavalu follows Ram and Godavari, a couple separated by time and distance but bound by enduring love. Inspired by the symbolism of paper boats, the film explores fragile memories, missed opportunities, and the emotional journey of two souls as they navigate separation, longing, and the hope of finding their way back to each other.
7. Shreemati Sindoora
- Cast: Vijay Raghavendra, Priya Hegde, Manasi Sudheer, Prasanna Bagina, Ganesh Rao, Leo Manoj Kumar
- Director: R. Anantha Raju
- Genre: Fantasy Drama
- Language: Kannada
- Release Date: July 24, 2026
Shreemati Sindoora follows Indu and Bharatha as their unexpected marriage gradually blossoms into love. When unforeseen challenges threaten their newfound happiness, the couple must face life-altering trials that test their resilience, commitment, and the meaning of sindoora as a symbol of honor and love.
8. Karimani Malika Neenalla
- Cast: Maruti Mattikoti, Ramika Sutar, Rekha Das, Cockroach Sudhir
- Director: Chandru Obaiah
- Genre: Romantic Action Drama
- Language: Kannada
- Release Date: July 24, 2026
Karimani Malika Neenalla follows a young man whose deep love for his sweetheart, Malli, is tested when another suitor enters her life, setting him on an emotional journey of love, sacrifice, and perseverance.
These are some of the new South Indian films arriving in theaters this week.
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