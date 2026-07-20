8 South Films Releasing in Theaters This Week: Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan to Kiran Abbavaram’s Chennai Love Story

South Indian cinema has an exciting slate of films lined up for theatrical release this week. If you're wondering what to watch, here's a list of upcoming releases.

8 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week

1. Jana Nayagan (Jana Nayakudu in Telugu)

Cast: Thalapathy Vijay , Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, Priyamani, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain

, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, Priyamani, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain Director: H. Vinoth

H. Vinoth Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: July 23, 2026

After months of delay, Thalapathy Vijay's final film before his retirement from cinema is finally making its way to the big screen. Jana Nayagan follows former police officer Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, who raises a young girl named Viji.

When a child's silent fear of being mistreated and deep-rooted local injustices come to light, his past resurfaces, forcing him to confront a powerful adversary. The film chronicles his transformation from a man seeking personal justice into a revolutionary leader determined to bring about change.

2. Maharaja Hostel

Cast: Akhil NRD, Akhil Shah, Sharath Babu, Sajin Cherukayil, Sandeep SP,

Akhil NRD, Akhil Shah, Sharath Babu, Sajin Cherukayil, Sandeep SP, Ann Maria, Chithra Nair, Abhirami Girish

Director: Charu Wakan

Charu Wakan Genre: Horror Comedy

Horror Comedy Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: July 23, 2026

Maharaja Hostel revolves around three engineering students who move into a cheap, dilapidated boys' hostel to save money. What begins as an exciting college experience soon turns into a chaotic fight for survival as they encounter strange paranormal events and discover that the building hides a dark secret.

3. Chennai Love Story

Cast: Kiran Abbavaram , Gouri Priya

, Gouri Priya Director: Ravi Namburi

Ravi Namburi Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: July 24, 2026

Chennai Love Story follows two young Telugu professionals navigating the joys, heartbreaks, and delicate realities of their first love while working in the bustling city of Chennai.

4. Karavali

Cast: Prajwal Devaraj, Raj B. Shetty , Sampada, Ramesh Indira, Govinde Gowda, Mithra

Prajwal Devaraj, , Sampada, Ramesh Indira, Govinde Gowda, Mithra Director: Gurudatta Ganiga

Gurudatta Ganiga Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Language: Kannada

Kannada Release Date: July 24, 2026

Karavali spans three decades and is centered on the fierce world of Kambala racing. Set against the rugged coastal landscape, the film follows a dominant racer whose legacy of power, family rivalry, and revenge echoes across generations.

Thirty years later, a mysterious arrival reignites old conflicts, leading to an intense clash shaped by regional rivalries, the unforgiving forces of nature, and the deep bond between humans and buffaloes.

5. Chandrappann

Cast: P Yashmann, Sonali Panigrahy, Balagam Sanjay Krishna, Temper Vamshi, Darbha Appaji Ambarisha

P Yashmann, Sonali Panigrahy, Balagam Sanjay Krishna, Temper Vamshi, Darbha Appaji Ambarisha Director: P Yashmann

P Yashmann Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: July 24, 2026

Chandrappann follows a young man whose life is shaped by betrayal, injustice, and personal loss. As he takes on powerful forces that exploit the vulnerable, he embarks on a journey driven by courage, sacrifice, and the pursuit of justice. Rooted in social realities, the film explores themes of discrimination, power, and resilience while delivering a compelling story of hope and redemption.

6. Kaagitham Padavalu

Cast: Vardhan, Krishna Priya, Prem Sagar Rajulapati, Sameta Gandi

Vardhan, Krishna Priya, Prem Sagar Rajulapati, Sameta Gandi Director: MGR Thukaram

MGR Thukaram Genre: Drama

Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: July 24, 2026

Kaagitham Padavalu follows Ram and Godavari, a couple separated by time and distance but bound by enduring love. Inspired by the symbolism of paper boats, the film explores fragile memories, missed opportunities, and the emotional journey of two souls as they navigate separation, longing, and the hope of finding their way back to each other.

7. Shreemati Sindoora

Cast: Vijay Raghavendra , Priya Hegde, Manasi Sudheer, Prasanna Bagina, Ganesh Rao, Leo Manoj Kumar

, Priya Hegde, Manasi Sudheer, Prasanna Bagina, Ganesh Rao, Leo Manoj Kumar Director: R. Anantha Raju

R. Anantha Raju Genre: Fantasy Drama

Fantasy Drama Language: Kannada

Kannada Release Date: July 24, 2026

Shreemati Sindoora follows Indu and Bharatha as their unexpected marriage gradually blossoms into love. When unforeseen challenges threaten their newfound happiness, the couple must face life-altering trials that test their resilience, commitment, and the meaning of sindoora as a symbol of honor and love.

8. Karimani Malika Neenalla

Cast: Maruti Mattikoti, Ramika Sutar, Rekha Das, Cockroach Sudhir

Maruti Mattikoti, Ramika Sutar, Rekha Das, Cockroach Sudhir Director: Chandru Obaiah

Chandru Obaiah Genre: Romantic Action Drama

Romantic Action Drama Language: Kannada

Kannada Release Date: July 24, 2026

Karimani Malika Neenalla follows a young man whose deep love for his sweetheart, Malli, is tested when another suitor enters her life, setting him on an emotional journey of love, sacrifice, and perseverance.

These are some of the new South Indian films arriving in theaters this week.

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