8 South Films Releasing in Theaters This Week: Vijay Sethupathi's Slumdog 33 Temple Road to Rich Kid, Mango Pachcha

South Indian cinema is gearing up for an exciting week at the box office, with a new lineup of films set to hit theatres. From high-octane action entertainers to gripping dramas and lighthearted entertainers, there’s something for every moviegoer to look forward to. With several films making their big screen debut, audiences are in for a packed cinematic experience. If you are planning what to watch, here’s a curated list of 8 South Indian films releasing this week that deserve a spot on your watchlist.

8 South Films Releasing in Theaters This Week:

1. SLUMDOG - 33 Temple Road

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Tabu, Samyuktha, Duniya Vijay

Vijay Sethupathi, Tabu, Samyuktha, Duniya Vijay Director: Puri Jagannadh

Puri Jagannadh Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: April 24, 2026

Slumdog - 33 Temple Road is an upcoming Telugu action-thriller directed by Puri Jagannadh, featuring Vijay Sethupathi in a fierce, ruthless avatar alongside Tabu. The film unfolds as a gritty, high-stakes drama set against the harsh realities of an urban slum, delving into themes of survival, ambition, and power struggles. It features Vijay Sethupathi in a raw, rugged avatar, showcasing a darker and more intense side of his screen presence.

2. Rich Kid

Cast: Manju, Suman Shetty, Rajasekhar Aningi, Ping Pong Surya

Manju, Suman Shetty, Rajasekhar Aningi, Ping Pong Surya Director: Shafi Vullah, Anil Derangula

Shafi Vullah, Anil Derangula Genre: Drama

Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: April 23, 2026

A father's love spoils his son, Srinivas, who misbehaves. After repeatedly misbehaving, he lands in jail. While he is away, his parents pass away. Upon returning home, he learns the truth, decides to change, and serves his village along with others.

3. Madhuvidhu

Cast: Sharaf U Dheen, Kalyani Panicker, Jagadhish, Azeez Nedumangadu, Saikumar, Sreejaya, Amal Jose, Sanju Madhu

Sharaf U Dheen, Kalyani Panicker, Jagadhish, Azeez Nedumangadu, Saikumar, Sreejaya, Amal Jose, Sanju Madhu Director: Vishnu Aravind

Vishnu Aravind Genre: Family Drama

Drama Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: April 23, 2026

The film tells the story of Amrutharaj, a groom from an all-male household, and his experiences navigating marriage after being repeatedly rejected by bride's families.

4. Paavakoothu

Cast: Pradeep Selvaraj, Cyril Saga Johny, Ranjana Thiyagarajan, Saraswathi Ramesh, Kaathu Karupu Kalai, Pondicherry Saravanan, Karthik Shiva

Pradeep Selvaraj, Cyril Saga Johny, Ranjana Thiyagarajan, Saraswathi Ramesh, Kaathu Karupu Kalai, Pondicherry Saravanan, Karthik Shiva Director: AR Raajesh

AR Raajesh Genre: Family Drama

Family Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: April 23, 2026

The film revolves around a college student named Rajesh who is deeply in love with a girl named Amudhamozhi. Does he get together with her or not forms the plot.

5. Haindava

Cast: Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Samyuktha Menon

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Samyuktha Menon Director: Ludheer Byreddy

Ludheer Byreddy Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: April 24, 2026

The film centers on protecting a sacred, centuries-old Dasavatara temple from destruction. The Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas starrer features intense, spiritual, and high-budget action sequences.

6. Sugriva

Cast: Balu Charan, Kajal Tiwari, Sumansetty, Karan Vijay, Sai Krupa

Balu Charan, Kajal Tiwari, Sumansetty, Karan Vijay, Sai Krupa Director: Cheranjevi Nartu

Cheranjevi Nartu Genre: Suspense Action

Suspense Action Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: April 24, 2026

The film centers around Sugriva played by Balu Charan, who lives a peaceful, happy life with his wife and young daughter until an unexpected tragedy leaves his child hospitalized and in need of a crucial surgery. Left with no other options, this desperate father is forced to plunge into the dangerous and ruthless world of the mafia to secure the funds. Drawing inspiration from the mythological Sugreeva, he must rely on his raw strength, sharp intellect, and survival instincts to outsmart the underworld, protect his family, and fight his way back to their ordinary life.

7. Battle

Cast: Arjun Anbudan, Aradhya Krishna, Subramaniam Siva, Munishkanth

Arjun Anbudan, Aradhya Krishna, Subramaniam Siva, Munishkanth Director: Narayanan PA

Narayanan PA Genre: Musical Drama

Musical Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: April 24, 2026

The film tells the story of a mute buy who until the age of ten defies all odds to become a celebrated rap singer. But as love, fame, and social conflict collide, his world spirals into turmoil, driving him to the brink. In his darkest moment, he discovers the true soul and purpose of his art.

8. Dose

Cast: Siju Wilson

Siju Wilson Director: Abhilash R. Nair

Abhilash R. Nair Genre: Medical Thriller

Medical Thriller Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: April 24, 2026

The film is expected to explore dark, high-stakes situations, suspense, and emotional conflict in the medical field.

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