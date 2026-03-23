8 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week: Nivin Pauly’s Prathichaya to GV Prakash Kumar’s Happy Raj

South Indian cinema has an exciting slate of films releasing in theaters this week. If you are wondering what to watch, here’s a list of the upcoming releases.

8 South Films To Watch in Theaters This Week

1. Happy Raj

Cast: GV Prakash Kumar , Abbas, Sri Gouri Priya, George Maryan, Geetha Kailasam, Adhirchi Arun, Madurai Muthu

, Abbas, Sri Gouri Priya, George Maryan, Geetha Kailasam, Adhirchi Arun, Madurai Muthu Director: Maria Raja Elanchezian

Maria Raja Elanchezian Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama

Romantic Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 39 minutes

2 hours and 39 minutes Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: March 27, 2026

Happy Raja follows a young man who has faced repeated failures in love. No matter how hard he tries, he keeps getting rejected and cannot understand why. Just when he begins to lose hope, he meets a girl who genuinely likes him, bringing happiness into his life. However, she has one important condition: he must win over her parents through his own. This leads to many funny and confusing situations.

2. Youth (Telugu-dub)

Cast: Ken Karunas, Anishma Anilkumar, Devadarshini, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Priyanshi Yadav, Meenakshi Dinesh

Ken Karunas, Anishma Anilkumar, Devadarshini, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Priyanshi Yadav, Meenakshi Dinesh Director: Ken Karunas

Ken Karunas Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama

Romantic Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 20 minutes

2 hours and 20 minutes Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: March 26, 2026

Originally a Tamil-language film, Youth revolves around a 15-year-old boy named Praveen and his school life. Determined to find true love before finishing school, he embarks on a journey that takes unexpected turns. Through a series of relationships and heartbreaks, he gradually comes to understand the true meaning of love and matures as he faces life’s realities.

3. Kaalam Paranja Kadha

Cast: Nisha Sarangh, Jayan Cherthala, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Aristo Suresh, Kudassanad Kanakam, Kollam Thulasi, Lekshmi Prasad

Nisha Sarangh, Jayan Cherthala, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Aristo Suresh, Kudassanad Kanakam, Kollam Thulasi, Lekshmi Prasad Director: Prasad Nooranad

Prasad Nooranad Genre: Crime Thriller

Crime Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 19 minutes

2 hours and 19 minutes Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: March 27, 2026

Inspired by a shocking series of real-life crimes in Kerala, Kaalam Paranja Kadha follows a protagonist who commits six brutal crimes in broad daylight. As the story unfolds, it explores the psyche behind the violence and raises unsettling questions.

4. Band Melam

Cast: Harsh Roshan, Sridevi Apalla, Saikumar Pudipeddi

Harsh Roshan, Sridevi Apalla, Saikumar Pudipeddi Director: Sathish Javvaji

Sathish Javvaji Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 21 minutes

2 hours and 21 minutes Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: March 26, 2026

Band Melam focuses on Giri and Raaji, who grow up together in a small village, and their bond blossoms into love. However, changing circumstances and misunderstandings drive them and their families apart. While Raaji continues her education, Giri pursues music with his village band. Life takes them in different directions until fate brings them face-to-face again.

5. Chamayya s/o Ramachari

Cast: Pallakki Radhakrishna, Jayashri Raj, Prema Gowda, Chaitra Santhosh, Seenu Markali

Pallakki Radhakrishna, Jayashri Raj, Prema Gowda, Chaitra Santhosh, Seenu Markali Director: Pallakki Radhakrishna

Pallakki Radhakrishna Genre: Family Drama Thriller

Family Drama Thriller Runtime: 1 hour and 45 minutes

1 hour and 45 minutes Language: Kannada

Kannada Release Date: March 27, 2026

Set in the heart of Chitradurga, Chamayya s/o Ramachari follows the lives of Ramachari and Chamaiah, rooted in deep family ties and regional legacy. As a murder mystery unfolds, events surrounding a grand religious procession become a turning point, revealing hidden truths and long-standing conflicts.

6. Derby

Cast: Adam Sabiq, Sagar Surya , Al Ameen, Jasnya Jayadeesh, Johny Antony, Franco Francis

Adam Sabiq, , Al Ameen, Jasnya Jayadeesh, Johny Antony, Franco Francis Director: Sajil Mampad

Sajil Mampad Genre: Romantic Action Comedy

Romantic Action Comedy Runtime: TBA

TBA Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: March 27, 2026

Derby explores the story of a group of college friends who attempt to organize an on-campus percussion team for festivities. However, their plans soon lead to unexpected action, humor, and youthful chaos as rivalries, love, and campus rules collide during spirited competition.

7. Suyodhana

Cast: Priyadarshi Pulikonda , Drishika Chandar, Saikumar Pudipeddi, Rajshree Nayar, Vishnu Oi, Devi Prasad

, Drishika Chandar, Saikumar Pudipeddi, Rajshree Nayar, Vishnu Oi, Devi Prasad Director: YS Madav Reddy

YS Madav Reddy Genre: Mystery Drama Thriller

Mystery Drama Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 10 minutes

2 hours and 10 minutes Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: March 27, 2026

A young and creative Foley artist has heard a mysterious voice named Suyodhana since childhood and often envisions a figure dressed like Duryodhana. Raised with care by his mother and supported by his childhood friend and love interest, his life takes a drastic turn when he is accused of his father’s murder. This leads to a shocking investigation into his past.

8. Prathichaya

Cast: Nivin Pauly , Sharaf U Dheen, Balachandra Menon, Harisree Ashokan, Maniyanpilla Raju, Ann Augustine, Sai Kumar, Nishanth Sagar

, Sharaf U Dheen, Balachandra Menon, Harisree Ashokan, Maniyanpilla Raju, Ann Augustine, Sai Kumar, Nishanth Sagar Director: Unnikrishnan B.

Unnikrishnan B. Genre: Political Drama Thriller

Political Drama Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 42 minutes

2 hours and 42 minutes Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: March 26, 2026

Prathichaya follows a brilliant tech entrepreneur-turned-strategist who is also the son of the Kerala Chief Minister. After his father dies as part of a dangerous conspiracy orchestrated by a ruthless media tycoon, his life takes a dramatic turn.

As opposition forces attempt to exploit the situation, he sets out to uncover the truth behind the conspiracy and protect his father’s legacy using his intelligence and skills.

These films are among the South Indian releases set to hit the big screens this week.

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