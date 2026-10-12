8 South Films To Watch in Theaters This Week: Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2 to Vijay Deverakonda’s Ranabaali

South Indian cinema has an exciting lineup of films arriving in theaters this week. If you are wondering what to watch, here's a list of the latest releases coming to the big screen.

8 South Films To Watch in Theaters This Week

1. Jailer 2

Cast: Rajinikanth , SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakaraborthy, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal (cameo), Shiva Rajkumar (cameo), Jackie Shroff (cameo), Vijay Sethupathi (cameo), Hrithik Roshan (cameo)

, SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakaraborthy, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal (cameo), Shiva Rajkumar (cameo), Jackie Shroff (cameo), Vijay Sethupathi (cameo), (cameo) Director: Nelson Dilipkumar

Nelson Dilipkumar Genre: Action Comedy

Action Comedy Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: October 15, 2026

Following the events of Jailer, retired officer “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian finds his peaceful life shattered by a powerful syndicate seeking revenge for Varma’s demise in Jailer 2 . Going undercover as a driver, he sets out to dismantle the empire while protecting his family from danger.

With the support of his trusted allies Mathew, Narasimha, and Kamdev, Tiger faces formidable new enemies in a high-stakes battle.

2. Garividi Lakshmi

Cast: Anandhi, Rag Mayur, Vijaya Krishna Naresh, Raasi, Ankith Koyya

Anandhi, Rag Mayur, Vijaya Krishna Naresh, Raasi, Ankith Koyya Director: Gowri Naidu Jammu

Gowri Naidu Jammu Genre: Biographical Musical Drama

Biographical Musical Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: October 17, 2026

Garividi Lakshmi follows Lakshmi, a village woman from North Andhra who rises to fame through her extraordinary voice and performances in the male-dominated art of Burrakatha. Celebrated for using her talent to challenge society, she soon becomes a victim of exploitation when influential film personalities steal her songs and use her voice without credit or compensation.

After mysteriously disappearing from the public eye, her forgotten story resurfaces years later when a man launches a search to uncover the truth behind her disappearance and restore the legacy of an unsung folk legend.

3. Street Fighter (Dub)

Cast: Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Callina Liang, Roman Reigns, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, Eric André, Andrew Schulz, Vidyut Jammwal , 50 Cent, Jason Momoa

Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Callina Liang, Roman Reigns, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, Eric André, Andrew Schulz, , 50 Cent, Jason Momoa Director: Kitao Sakurai

Kitao Sakurai Genre: Action Comedy

Action Comedy Language: Tamil-dub, Telugu-dub

Tamil-dub, Telugu-dub Release Date: October 16, 2026

Set in 1993, Street Fighter follows estranged martial artists Ryu and Ken Masters, former brothers-in-arms who reunite when Chun-Li recruits them for the World Warrior Tournament. As they battle formidable fighters, they uncover a sinister conspiracy orchestrated by M. Bison and other shadowy forces.

Forced to confront their troubled pasts, Ryu and Ken must overcome their differences to stop a dangerous plot that threatens widespread destruction.

4. Crazy Kalyanam

Cast: Anupama Parameswaran , Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, Vijaya Krishna Naresh, Akhil Raj Uddemari, Chaitanya Madadi, Harsha Vardhan

, Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, Vijaya Krishna Naresh, Akhil Raj Uddemari, Chaitanya Madadi, Harsha Vardhan Director: Badrappa Gajula

Badrappa Gajula Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: October 16, 2026

Set in rural Telangana, Crazy Kalyanam follows Keerthi, an independent, career-driven young woman who challenges traditional marriage expectations and seeks a partner who shares household responsibilities.

As her father tries to arrange the perfect wedding, the family descends into chaos when Balraju, an unpredictable prospective son-in-law with contrasting day-and-night behavior, enters the picture. Matters become more complicated when Keerthi reveals that she loves someone else, setting the stage for a chaotic ride.

5. Entha Chitram Katha

Cast: Edagotti Jagadeesh, Haresh Malineni, Jalagadugu Surekha, Podili Venkatesh, Mounika Binal, Suryaprakash Dhanyasi

Edagotti Jagadeesh, Haresh Malineni, Jalagadugu Surekha, Podili Venkatesh, Mounika Binal, Suryaprakash Dhanyasi Director: Pottipogu Rakesh

Pottipogu Rakesh Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: October 16, 2026

Entha Chitram Katha follows Arjun, who carries the emotional burden of a childhood mistake that brought profound sorrow to his mother. As he grows older, he channels his experiences into becoming a gifted portrait artist. Years later, a college student named Krishna accidentally sketches a portrait resembling a film heroine, setting off a chain of unexpected events.

As the characters’ lives intertwine, a deeper cosmic connection emerges, exploring the inescapable influence of karma and the consequences of past actions.

6. Drones

Cast: Siddhi Idnani, Anjali P. Nair, Devadarshini, Dravid Selvam, Mohamed Kuraishi, Deepak Maharandhan

Siddhi Idnani, Anjali P. Nair, Devadarshini, Dravid Selvam, Mohamed Kuraishi, Deepak Maharandhan Director: Raghav Mirdath

Raghav Mirdath Genre: Fantasy Horror Comedy

Fantasy Horror Comedy Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: October 16, 2026

Set in a bizarre, imaginary world, Drones weaves together the lives of a sleepwalking student, a mysterious miniature artist, an ancient witch, a dollhouse inhabited by trapped souls, and an officer cursed by love. As their strange and seemingly unrelated stories collide, a surreal mystery unfolds.

7. Thaytha

Cast: Shaik Riyan, Shaik Shahid, Harshika Poonacha, Shobhraj, Sadhu Kokila, Laya Kokila

Shaik Riyan, Shaik Shahid, Harshika Poonacha, Shobhraj, Sadhu Kokila, Laya Kokila Director: Laya Kokila

Laya Kokila Genre: Horror

Horror Language: Kannada

Kannada Release Date: October 16, 2026

Thaytha revolves around a tight-knit group of friends whose lives are turned upside down. What begins as a lighthearted college romance filled with innocent fun takes a sinister turn when a toxic campus experience spirals out of control. The group soon finds themselves trapped in a nightmare-like reality that they must fight to escape.

8. Ranabaali

Cast: Vijay Deverakonda , Rashmika Mandanna, Arnold Vosloo, Luke McGibney, Vladimir Angelove, Zachary Coffin, Geoffrey Giuliano, Mime Madhu, Easwari Rao

, Rashmika Mandanna, Arnold Vosloo, Luke McGibney, Vladimir Angelove, Zachary Coffin, Geoffrey Giuliano, Mime Madhu, Easwari Rao Director: Rahul Sankrityan

Rahul Sankrityan Genre: Period Action Drama

Period Action Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: October 16, 2026

Set against the backdrop of the Great Madras Famine of 1876-1878, Ranabaali follows Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali, a legendary warrior born under a mysterious prophecy in the hills of Rayalaseema. After growing up as a skilled horseman and marrying Jayamma, his peaceful village life is shattered by a devastating famine worsened by the greed and cruelty of colonial rulers.

When the ruthless officer Sir Theodore Hector threatens his land and people, Ranabaali rises in fierce resistance to defend his community’s freedom, with the unwavering support of his wife.

These are some of the new South Indian films arriving in theatres this week.

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