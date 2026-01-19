8 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week: Roshan Mathew, Arjun Ashokan’s Chatha Pacha to Nivin Pauly’s Baby Girl

South Indian films are once again hitting theaters with new releases, making it to the must-watch list for audiences. If you’re still wondering what to watch this week, here are the details you need to check out.

8 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week

1. Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies

Cast: Roshan Mathew, Arjun Ashokan, Vishak Nair, Ishan Shoukath, Siddique, Lakshmi Menon, Rafi, Carmen S. Mathew, Dartagnan Sabu, Mammootty (cameo)

Roshan Mathew, Arjun Ashokan, Vishak Nair, Ishan Shoukath, Siddique, Lakshmi Menon, Rafi, Carmen S. Mathew, Dartagnan Sabu, Mammootty (cameo) Director: Adhvaith Nayar

Adhvaith Nayar Genre: Action Comedy Drama

Action Comedy Drama Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Runtime: 2 hours and 14 minutes

2 hours and 14 minutes Release Date: January 22, 2026

Chatha Pacha is an upcoming action comedy drama, touted as Malayalam cinema’s first-ever WWE-inspired wrestling film. The film chronicles the tale of a group of misfits who form a wrestling collective in Fort Kochi, embarking on a dream initially envisioned by their mentor, Walter.

Over the years, Walter’s disciples band together and embark on the adventure, deciding to create a new form of wrestling within their community. As the team comes together, relationships and camaraderie face tumultuous changes, turning the wrestling ring into a space for bigger challenges.

2. Mankatha (Re-release)

Cast: Ajith Kumar, Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Raai Laxmi, Anjali, Andrea Jeremiah, Vaibhav, Ashwin Kakumanu, Premji Amaren

Ajith Kumar, Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Raai Laxmi, Anjali, Andrea Jeremiah, Vaibhav, Ashwin Kakumanu, Premji Amaren Director: Venkat Prabhu

Venkat Prabhu Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Language: Tamil

Tamil Runtime: 2 hours and 29 minutes

2 hours and 29 minutes Re-release Date: January 23, 2026

Mankatha follows the story of Vinayak Mahadevan, a cunning and suspended police officer in Mumbai who becomes involved with a gang planning to steal Rs 500 crore through illegal means. However, his true agenda is to double-cross everyone and seize the money for himself.

As Vinayak orchestrates betrayals and manipulations, his plan begins to spiral out of control, leading to a high-stakes cat-and-mouse game with relentless police officers and local goons. The film unfolds with multiple twists, revealing that no one is who they seem to be, with Vinayak ultimately branding himself the “Kingmaker.”

3. Landlord

Cast: Duniya Vijay, Rachita Ram, Raj B. Shetty, Rakesh Adiga, Rithanya Vijay, Shishir Baikady, Achyuth Kumar, Umashree

Duniya Vijay, Rachita Ram, Raj B. Shetty, Rakesh Adiga, Rithanya Vijay, Shishir Baikady, Achyuth Kumar, Umashree Director: Jadesh K Hampi

Jadesh K Hampi Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Language: Kannada

Kannada Runtime: TBA

TBA Release Date: January 23, 2026

Landlord is a Kannada-language film set in a rural village in the 1980s. The land is under the tyrannical rule of a powerful landlord, and many people in the community suffer under his control.

As a rural conflict erupts between a common man and the landlord, the villagers must unite for justice and survival with the help of a newly appointed police constable.

4. Magic Mushrooms

Cast: Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Akshaya, Abin Bino, Meenakshi Dinesh, Pooja Mohanraj, Sidharth Bharathan, Jaffar Idukki, Harisree Ashokan, Althaf Salim

Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Akshaya, Abin Bino, Meenakshi Dinesh, Pooja Mohanraj, Sidharth Bharathan, Jaffar Idukki, Harisree Ashokan, Althaf Salim Director: Nadirshah

Nadirshah Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Runtime: 2 hours and 30 minutes

2 hours and 30 minutes Release Date: January 23, 2026

Magic Mushrooms is set in a village called Kanjikuzhi, where mysterious mushrooms begin to appear. These mushrooms create chaos among the villagers, taking the narrative on a quirky adventure.

Amid the confusion, a group of youngsters decides to investigate the origins of the mushrooms, blurring the lines between folklore and scientific reasoning.

5. Draupathi 2

Cast: Richard Rishi, Rakshana, Natty Natraj, Chirag Jani, Dinesh Lamba, Bharani

Richard Rishi, Rakshana, Natty Natraj, Chirag Jani, Dinesh Lamba, Bharani Director: Mohan G

Mohan G Genre: Historical Action Drama

Historical Action Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Runtime: 2 hours and 39 minutes

2 hours and 39 minutes Release Date: January 23, 2026

Draupathi 2 is set in 14th-century Tamil Nadu, when South India was torn between the brutality of the Madurai Sultanate and the power of Delhi Sultan Tughlaq. Amid this conflict, Hoysala Emperor Vallalar III protects his people through diplomacy and alliances with other kings.

The plot involves rebellion, power struggles, and the sacrifices made by women during this turbulent era. The movie is a sequel to Draupathi, which was heavily criticized for its regressive storytelling.

6. Cult

Cast: Zaid Khan, Rachita Ram, Malaika Vasupal, Rangayana Raghu, Achyuth Kumar, Kishan Bilagali, All Ok

Zaid Khan, Rachita Ram, Malaika Vasupal, Rangayana Raghu, Achyuth Kumar, Kishan Bilagali, All Ok Director: Anil Kumar TM

Anil Kumar TM Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Language: Kannada

Kannada Runtime: TBA

TBA Release Date: January 23, 2026

Cult follows the lives of Madhava and Geetha, who fall in love during their school days in their village. Over the years, they move to different cities for higher education, leading Geetha to move on from Madhava.

Heartbroken, Madhava later meets Ithi, who brings new hope into his life. The film explores whether he can forget Geetha and embrace a new beginning.

7. Maayabimbum

Cast: Akash Nagarajan, Janaki Srinivasan, S.Hari Krishna, Rajesh Bala, M. Arun Kumar

Akash Nagarajan, Janaki Srinivasan, S.Hari Krishna, Rajesh Bala, M. Arun Kumar Director: KJ Surendran

KJ Surendran Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Runtime: 2 hours and 25 minutes

2 hours and 25 minutes Release Date: January 23, 2026

Maayabimbum explores the story of a man blinded by his illusion of love, which takes a tragic turn. When misplaced desire and misunderstandings pull him into consequences he never anticipated, the narrative follows his struggle to survive.

8. Baby Girl

Cast: Nivin Pauly, Abhimanyu Thilakan, Lijomol Jose, Sangeeth Prathap

Nivin Pauly, Abhimanyu Thilakan, Lijomol Jose, Sangeeth Prathap Director: Arun Varma

Arun Varma Genre: Drama Thriller

Drama Thriller Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Runtime: 2 hours and 6 minutes

2 hours and 6 minutes Release Date: January 23, 2026

Baby Girl chronicles the story of Sanal Mathew, a medical attendant who comes under suspicion after a baby goes missing from the hospital where he works. As the seemingly innocent man faces mounting pressure, he appears to steer the police investigation in unexpected directions, creating an aura of mystery around himself.

The film focuses on whether Sanal is telling the truth, whether he is truly innocent, and if not, what he did with the baby girl.

The above films are among the latest releases from South Indian cinema this week. Several other movies, such as Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, Vaa Vaathiyaar, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Nari Nari Naduma Murari, Anaganaga Oka Raju, and more are currently running in theaters.

