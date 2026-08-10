8 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week: Suriya, Mamitha Baiju’s Vishwanath And Sons to Vishal’s Magudam

South Indian cinema has an exciting lineup of films arriving in theatres this week. If you're wondering what to watch, here's a list of the latest releases coming to the big screen.

8 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week

1. Vishwanath & Sons

Cast: Suriya , Mamitha Baiju, Raveena Tandon, Radikaa Sarathkumar

, Mamitha Baiju, Raveena Tandon, Radikaa Sarathkumar Director: Venky Atluri

Venky Atluri Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: August 14, 2026

Vishwanath & Sons follows Sanjay Vishwanath, played by Suriya, an Olympic-level shooter who was raised by his devoted mother to excel in the sport. Seemingly a single father, Sanjay’s life takes an unexpected turn when he learns that his son requires urgent medical treatment. This leads him to cross paths with Maddy, a spirited and carefree woman in her 20s.

As Sanjay and Maddy, two individuals from different generations with contrasting personalities, grow closer, their evolving bond brings unexpected changes to their lives and explores whether they fall in love despite their age gap.

2. Panchali Panchabhartruka

Cast: Rajendra Prasad, Roll Rida, Raj Pavan Pusarla, Venkat Duggireddy, Gemini Suresh, Prudhvi Raj

Rajendra Prasad, Roll Rida, Raj Pavan Pusarla, Venkat Duggireddy, Gemini Suresh, Prudhvi Raj Director: Ganga Sapthasikhara

Ganga Sapthasikhara Genre: Comedy Thriller

Comedy Thriller Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: August 14, 2026

Panchali Panchabhartruka follows four friends who accidentally get tangled up in the death of a foreign woman connected to bad people.

3. Hushar Pittalu

Cast: Vasavi Ganeshan, Ansh Thorat, Prani Reddy, Govardhan Reddy, Ramesh Nakirekanti, Anji Valguman

Vasavi Ganeshan, Ansh Thorat, Prani Reddy, Govardhan Reddy, Ramesh Nakirekanti, Anji Valguman Director: Bikshu Koyagura

Bikshu Koyagura Genre: Coming-of-Age Romantic Drama

Coming-of-Age Romantic Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: August 15, 2026

Hushar Pittalu narrates the story of a carefree group of college students dealing with campus pranks, romance, and fierce rivalries. When unexpected personal setbacks and real-world responsibilities arise, their friendship and maturity face the ultimate test.

4. Chargesheet 03-08

Cast: Sundar Raj, Harsh Arjun, Sathyashree, Venkat Bharadwaj

Sundar Raj, Harsh Arjun, Sathyashree, Venkat Bharadwaj Director: Venkat Bharadwaj

Venkat Bharadwaj Genre: Thriller

Thriller Language: Kannada

Kannada Release Date: August 14, 2026

Chargesheet 03-08 centers on the sudden and mysterious disappearance of a young woman and the subsequent high-stakes search.

5. Pallaburusu

Cast: Sudhakar Reddy, Muralidhar Goud, Prajwal Yadma, Kiran Macha

Sudhakar Reddy, Muralidhar Goud, Prajwal Yadma, Kiran Macha Director: Uday Chauhan

Uday Chauhan Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: August 14, 2026

Pallaburusu follows Shamboo, a lonely 68-year-old villager in rural Telangana who takes his estranged son to court after he refuses to buy him a doctor-recommended toothbrush. What begins as a trivial family dispute soon becomes a public spectacle, sparking debates about parental care and family responsibilities.

6. Agadha

Cast: Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Shravan Reddy, Ulka Gupta, Jovika Vijay Kumar, Roshan Basheer, Shreya Rani Reddy, Shiju Abdul Rasheed

Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Shravan Reddy, Ulka Gupta, Jovika Vijay Kumar, Roshan Basheer, Shreya Rani Reddy, Shiju Abdul Rasheed Director: MS Raju

MS Raju Genre: Supernatural Mystery Thriller

Supernatural Mystery Thriller Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: August 14, 2026

Agadha follows Mahadevi as she investigates a string of tragic, unexplained deaths and her cousin’s mysterious demise. Her search leads her to a forbidden forest cave and a towering twelve-handed mystical idol, awakening a terrifying force born from darkness.

7. Madhuramee Jeevitham

Cast: Siddique, Vinaya Prasad, Gayathri Suresh, Poojitha Menon, Dilsha Prasannan, Johny Antony

Siddique, Vinaya Prasad, Gayathri Suresh, Poojitha Menon, Dilsha Prasannan, Johny Antony Director: Mathew Scaria

Mathew Scaria Genre: Family Drama

Family Drama Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: August 14, 2026

Madhuramee Jeevitham follows Chanthu Menon, a retired bank manager who adjusts to a slower rhythm of life with his wife after discovering quiet joy and the warm meaning of everyday moments.

8. Magudam

Cast: Vishal , Anjali, Dushara Vijayan, John Vijay, V. Jayaprakash

, Anjali, Dushara Vijayan, John Vijay, V. Jayaprakash Director: Vishal

Vishal Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: August 14, 2026

Magudam follows Linga, a peaceful medical representative and shipping harbour worker whose life is upended by a devastating act of treachery, forcing him onto a relentless quest for vengeance.

These are some of the new South Indian films arriving in theatres this week.

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