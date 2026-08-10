8 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week: Suriya, Mamitha Baiju’s Vishwanath And Sons to Vishal’s Magudam
Are you wondering what’s new to watch in theaters this week? Here’s a list of South Indian movies to check out.
South Indian cinema has an exciting lineup of films arriving in theatres this week. If you're wondering what to watch, here's a list of the latest releases coming to the big screen.
8 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week
1. Vishwanath & Sons
- Cast: Suriya, Mamitha Baiju, Raveena Tandon, Radikaa Sarathkumar
- Director: Venky Atluri
- Genre: Romantic Drama
- Language: Tamil
- Release Date: August 14, 2026
Vishwanath & Sons follows Sanjay Vishwanath, played by Suriya, an Olympic-level shooter who was raised by his devoted mother to excel in the sport. Seemingly a single father, Sanjay’s life takes an unexpected turn when he learns that his son requires urgent medical treatment. This leads him to cross paths with Maddy, a spirited and carefree woman in her 20s.
As Sanjay and Maddy, two individuals from different generations with contrasting personalities, grow closer, their evolving bond brings unexpected changes to their lives and explores whether they fall in love despite their age gap.
2. Panchali Panchabhartruka
- Cast: Rajendra Prasad, Roll Rida, Raj Pavan Pusarla, Venkat Duggireddy, Gemini Suresh, Prudhvi Raj
- Director: Ganga Sapthasikhara
- Genre: Comedy Thriller
- Language: Telugu
- Release Date: August 14, 2026
Panchali Panchabhartruka follows four friends who accidentally get tangled up in the death of a foreign woman connected to bad people.
3. Hushar Pittalu
- Cast: Vasavi Ganeshan, Ansh Thorat, Prani Reddy, Govardhan Reddy, Ramesh Nakirekanti, Anji Valguman
- Director: Bikshu Koyagura
- Genre: Coming-of-Age Romantic Drama
- Language: Telugu
- Release Date: August 15, 2026
Hushar Pittalu narrates the story of a carefree group of college students dealing with campus pranks, romance, and fierce rivalries. When unexpected personal setbacks and real-world responsibilities arise, their friendship and maturity face the ultimate test.
4. Chargesheet 03-08
- Cast: Sundar Raj, Harsh Arjun, Sathyashree, Venkat Bharadwaj
- Director: Venkat Bharadwaj
- Genre: Thriller
- Language: Kannada
- Release Date: August 14, 2026
Chargesheet 03-08 centers on the sudden and mysterious disappearance of a young woman and the subsequent high-stakes search.
5. Pallaburusu
- Cast: Sudhakar Reddy, Muralidhar Goud, Prajwal Yadma, Kiran Macha
- Director: Uday Chauhan
- Genre: Comedy Drama
- Language: Telugu
- Release Date: August 14, 2026
Pallaburusu follows Shamboo, a lonely 68-year-old villager in rural Telangana who takes his estranged son to court after he refuses to buy him a doctor-recommended toothbrush. What begins as a trivial family dispute soon becomes a public spectacle, sparking debates about parental care and family responsibilities.
6. Agadha
- Cast: Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Shravan Reddy, Ulka Gupta, Jovika Vijay Kumar, Roshan Basheer, Shreya Rani Reddy, Shiju Abdul Rasheed
- Director: MS Raju
- Genre: Supernatural Mystery Thriller
- Language: Telugu
- Release Date: August 14, 2026
Agadha follows Mahadevi as she investigates a string of tragic, unexplained deaths and her cousin’s mysterious demise. Her search leads her to a forbidden forest cave and a towering twelve-handed mystical idol, awakening a terrifying force born from darkness.
7. Madhuramee Jeevitham
- Cast: Siddique, Vinaya Prasad, Gayathri Suresh, Poojitha Menon, Dilsha Prasannan, Johny Antony
- Director: Mathew Scaria
- Genre: Family Drama
- Language: Malayalam
- Release Date: August 14, 2026
Madhuramee Jeevitham follows Chanthu Menon, a retired bank manager who adjusts to a slower rhythm of life with his wife after discovering quiet joy and the warm meaning of everyday moments.
8. Magudam
- Cast: Vishal, Anjali, Dushara Vijayan, John Vijay, V. Jayaprakash
- Director: Vishal
- Genre: Action Drama
- Language: Tamil
- Release Date: August 14, 2026
Magudam follows Linga, a peaceful medical representative and shipping harbour worker whose life is upended by a devastating act of treachery, forcing him onto a relentless quest for vengeance.
These are some of the new South Indian films arriving in theatres this week.
Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz.
ALSO READ: Ajith Kumar to work with director Shankar after Dare Devil and Mankatha 2? Here’s what we know