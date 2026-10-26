8 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week: Venkatesh Daggubati and Srinidhi Shetty’s AK 47 to Vishwak Sen’s #Cult
Wondering what’s new to watch in theaters this week? Here’s a list of South Indian movies to check out.
South Indian cinema has an exciting lineup of films arriving in theaters this week. If you are wondering what to watch, here's a list of the latest releases coming to the big screen.
8 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week
1. Aadarsha Kutumbam House No 47 (AK 47)
- Cast: Venkatesh Daggubati, Srinidhi Shetty, Nara Rohith, Nivetha Pethuraj, Vennela Kishore, Rao Ramesh, Satya, Brahmaji, Pujita Ponnada
- Director: Trivikram Srinivas
- Genre: Action Comedy Drama
- Language: Telugu
- Release Date: October 30, 2026
Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 - AK 47 follows Chittibabu, his wife Swarna, and their children living in House No. 47. On the surface, they appear to be an ideal, orderly family. However, their lives and relationships begin to unravel when an unexpected accident and emerging secrets expose the hidden tensions and dual lives each family member has been keeping behind their perfect facade
2. Sidhu
- Cast: Aristo Suresh, Jaffer Idukki, Joy Mathew, Balaji Sharma, Cyriac Alencheril, Rajith Kumar
- Director: Ajith Poojappura
- Genre: Mystery Thriller
- Language: Malayalam
- Release Date: October 30, 2026
Sidhu follows an ordinary school student whose life becomes central to a story exploring pressing issues. As his family faces a series of challenging circumstances, the mystery and conflict surrounding Sidhu’s family is explored.
3. Singgaramm
- Cast: Yogi Babu, Vela Ramamoorthy
- Director: KV Kathirvelu
- Genre: Drama
- Language: Tamil
- Release Date: October 30, 2026
Singgaramm follows Singaram, a member of a nomadic tribe. He and his extended family travel from place to place, earning a meager livelihood by hunting birds and selling handmade beads. Seeking stability, his tribe eventually migrates to a new village, hoping for a peaceful settlement.
4. Killer
- Cast: Jyoti Poorvaj, Suku Poorvaaj, Manish Gilada, Vishal Raj, Chandra Kanth Kollu, Archana Ananth
- Director: Suku Poorvaaj
- Genre: Sci-fi Action Thriller
- Language: Telugu
- Release Date: October 30, 2026
Killer follows a rogue scientist whose pursuit of a groundbreaking scientific discovery leads to a world where artificial intelligence clashes with human emotions. The film explores the mysterious connection between an ordinary young woman and a highly advanced female robot known as Super She.
5. Chandrayan
- Cast: Shiva Kumar Dheekonda, Swapna Priyadarshini, Ravi Siva Teja, Lokesh Murukurth
- Director: Srinath Chandrashekar
- Genre: Adventure Comedy
- Language: Telugu
- Release Date: October 30, 2026
Chandrayan follows three naïve youngsters from Telangana, who dream of travelling to the Moon after feeling overshadowed by the success of icons like Allu Arjun and Virat Kohli.
Despite having little scientific knowledge or money, they establish their own makeshift space programme, MSRO, and attempt to build a homemade rocket using scrap materials. Their increasingly chaotic experiments, including an attempt to launch a chicken into space, lead to a series of hilarious misadventures.
6. Mr Lucky
- Cast: Raam Tej, Rithi Shetty, Aishwarya Shetty, Raya Aradhya, Srinidhi Bengaluru
- Director: Harshith Rangaswamy
- Genre: Fantasy Thriller
- Language: Kannada
- Release Date: October 30, 2026
Mr Lucky follows Lakshman, an everyday IT professional ironically nicknamed "Lucky" because he suffers from the absolute worst luck imaginable. His life takes a drastic turn when he stumbles upon a mysterious cap that grants him unprecedented and incredible good fortune. However, his newfound luck comes with a terrifying price tag, plunging him into a dangerous game of consequences.
7. Thaytha
- Cast: Shaik Riyan, Shaik Shahid, Harshika Poonacha, Shobhraj, Sadhu Kokila, Laya Kokila
- Director: Laya Kokila
- Genre: Horror Thriller
- Language: Kannada
- Release Date: October 30, 2026
Thaytha follows a group of college students who enjoy friendship but playful teasing and ragging soon take an ugly turn. When their friends plan a trip to bring a young couple together, the journey takes a terrifying turn as they get stranded in a place haunted by paranormal activity.
8. #Cult
- Cast: Vishwak Sen, Gayatri Bharadwaj, Tarak Ponnappa, Murali Sharma
- Director: Vishwak Sen
- Genre: Action Slasher Thriller
- Language: Telugu
- Release Date: October 30, 2026
#Cult follows a group of youngsters who travel to Goa for an underground party, only to find themselves trapped inside an isolated estate along with hundreds of others. Their night of fun turns into a terrifying fight for survival as a mysterious Game Master forces them into a series of brutal challenges and psychological games.
As the situation escalates, an officer becomes entangled in the dangerous ordeal, uncovering a dark web of threats.
These are some of the new South Indian films arriving in theatres this week.
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