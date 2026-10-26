8 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week: Venkatesh Daggubati and Srinidhi Shetty’s AK 47 to Vishwak Sen’s #Cult

South Indian cinema has an exciting lineup of films arriving in theaters this week. If you are wondering what to watch, here's a list of the latest releases coming to the big screen.

8 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week

1. Aadarsha Kutumbam House No 47 (AK 47)

Cast: Venkatesh Daggubati , Srinidhi Shetty, Nara Rohith, Nivetha Pethuraj, Vennela Kishore, Rao Ramesh, Satya, Brahmaji, Pujita Ponnada

, Srinidhi Shetty, Nara Rohith, Nivetha Pethuraj, Vennela Kishore, Rao Ramesh, Satya, Brahmaji, Pujita Ponnada Director: Trivikram Srinivas

Trivikram Srinivas Genre: Action Comedy Drama

Action Comedy Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: October 30, 2026

Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 - AK 47 follows Chittibabu, his wife Swarna, and their children living in House No. 47. On the surface, they appear to be an ideal, orderly family. However, their lives and relationships begin to unravel when an unexpected accident and emerging secrets expose the hidden tensions and dual lives each family member has been keeping behind their perfect facade

2. Sidhu

Cast: Aristo Suresh, Jaffer Idukki, Joy Mathew, Balaji Sharma, Cyriac Alencheril, Rajith Kumar

Aristo Suresh, Jaffer Idukki, Joy Mathew, Balaji Sharma, Cyriac Alencheril, Rajith Kumar Director: Ajith Poojappura

Ajith Poojappura Genre: Mystery Thriller

Mystery Thriller Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: October 30, 2026

Sidhu follows an ordinary school student whose life becomes central to a story exploring pressing issues. As his family faces a series of challenging circumstances, the mystery and conflict surrounding Sidhu’s family is explored.

3. Singgaramm

Cast: Yogi Babu , Vela Ramamoorthy

, Vela Ramamoorthy Director: KV Kathirvelu

KV Kathirvelu Genre: Drama

Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: October 30, 2026

Singgaramm follows Singaram, a member of a nomadic tribe. He and his extended family travel from place to place, earning a meager livelihood by hunting birds and selling handmade beads. Seeking stability, his tribe eventually migrates to a new village, hoping for a peaceful settlement.

4. Killer

Cast: Jyoti Poorvaj, Suku Poorvaaj, Manish Gilada, Vishal Raj, Chandra Kanth Kollu, Archana Ananth

Jyoti Poorvaj, Suku Poorvaaj, Manish Gilada, Vishal Raj, Chandra Kanth Kollu, Archana Ananth Director: Suku Poorvaaj

Suku Poorvaaj Genre: Sci-fi Action Thriller

Sci-fi Action Thriller Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: October 30, 2026

Killer follows a rogue scientist whose pursuit of a groundbreaking scientific discovery leads to a world where artificial intelligence clashes with human emotions. The film explores the mysterious connection between an ordinary young woman and a highly advanced female robot known as Super She.

5. Chandrayan

Cast: Shiva Kumar Dheekonda, Swapna Priyadarshini, Ravi Siva Teja, Lokesh Murukurth

Shiva Kumar Dheekonda, Swapna Priyadarshini, Ravi Siva Teja, Lokesh Murukurth Director: Srinath Chandrashekar

Srinath Chandrashekar Genre: Adventure Comedy

Adventure Comedy Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: October 30, 2026

Chandrayan follows three naïve youngsters from Telangana, who dream of travelling to the Moon after feeling overshadowed by the success of icons like Allu Arjun and Virat Kohli.

Despite having little scientific knowledge or money, they establish their own makeshift space programme, MSRO, and attempt to build a homemade rocket using scrap materials. Their increasingly chaotic experiments, including an attempt to launch a chicken into space, lead to a series of hilarious misadventures.

6. Mr Lucky

Cast: Raam Tej, Rithi Shetty, Aishwarya Shetty, Raya Aradhya, Srinidhi Bengaluru

Raam Tej, Rithi Shetty, Aishwarya Shetty, Raya Aradhya, Srinidhi Bengaluru Director: Harshith Rangaswamy

Harshith Rangaswamy Genre: Fantasy Thriller

Fantasy Thriller Language: Kannada

Kannada Release Date: October 30, 2026

Mr Lucky follows Lakshman, an everyday IT professional ironically nicknamed "Lucky" because he suffers from the absolute worst luck imaginable. His life takes a drastic turn when he stumbles upon a mysterious cap that grants him unprecedented and incredible good fortune. However, his newfound luck comes with a terrifying price tag, plunging him into a dangerous game of consequences.

7. Thaytha

Cast: Shaik Riyan, Shaik Shahid, Harshika Poonacha, Shobhraj, Sadhu Kokila, Laya Kokila

Shaik Riyan, Shaik Shahid, Harshika Poonacha, Shobhraj, Sadhu Kokila, Laya Kokila Director: Laya Kokila

Laya Kokila Genre: Horror Thriller

Horror Thriller Language: Kannada

Kannada Release Date: October 30, 2026

Thaytha follows a group of college students who enjoy friendship but playful teasing and ragging soon take an ugly turn. When their friends plan a trip to bring a young couple together, the journey takes a terrifying turn as they get stranded in a place haunted by paranormal activity.

8. #Cult

Cast: Vishwak Sen , Gayatri Bharadwaj, Tarak Ponnappa, Murali Sharma

, Gayatri Bharadwaj, Tarak Ponnappa, Murali Sharma Director: Vishwak Sen

Vishwak Sen Genre: Action Slasher Thriller

Action Slasher Thriller Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: October 30, 2026

#Cult follows a group of youngsters who travel to Goa for an underground party, only to find themselves trapped inside an isolated estate along with hundreds of others. Their night of fun turns into a terrifying fight for survival as a mysterious Game Master forces them into a series of brutal challenges and psychological games.

As the situation escalates, an officer becomes entangled in the dangerous ordeal, uncovering a dark web of threats.

These are some of the new South Indian films arriving in theatres this week.

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