8 South Films to Watch on OTT This Week: Dulquer Salmaan starrer I’m Game to Hiphop Tamizha Adhi’s Meesaya Murukku 2

South Indian cinema has lined up several exciting titles for OTT audiences this week. If you are wondering what new movie or show to stream, here's a list of streaming titles you shouldn't miss.

8 South OTT Streamings To Watch This Week

1. I’m Game

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan , Antony Varghese Pepe, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Kathir, Vinay Forrt

, Antony Varghese Pepe, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Kathir, Vinay Forrt Director: Nahas Hidayath

Nahas Hidayath Genre: Fantasy Action

Fantasy Action Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: November 6, 2026

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I'm Game follows Dan, a reckless young man whose life takes an unexpected turn after a hand transplant connects him to the lingering consciousness of a deceased cricketer. As he uncovers a mysterious past and confronts a powerful cricket network, Dan embarks on a journey of redemption and transformation.

2. Nooru Kodi Vaanavil

Cast: Harish Kalyan , Siddhi Idnani, Kovai Sarala, Thambi Ramaiah, Chinni Jayanth, Sampath Raj, M. Rinil, VJ Parvathy

, Siddhi Idnani, Kovai Sarala, Thambi Ramaiah, Chinni Jayanth, Sampath Raj, M. Rinil, VJ Parvathy Director: Sasi

Sasi Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: November 6, 2026

Nooru Kodi Vaanavil follows Vino, an ambitious television broadcaster who moves to Goa in search of a fresh face for his show. There, he meets the free-spirited Fenny, and what begins as a professional association gradually blossoms into romance, as the two navigate their contrasting personalities and life choices.

3. Anakapalli

Cast: Vikram Sahidev, Sandhya Vasishta, Tarak Ponnappa, Trinadha Rao Nakkina

Vikram Sahidev, Sandhya Vasishta, Tarak Ponnappa, Trinadha Rao Nakkina Director: Khagesh Tammineni

Khagesh Tammineni Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: Sun NXT

Sun NXT Streaming Date: November 3, 2026

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Anakapalli follows a young man who joins a powerful local figure's group, drawn by the promise of power and recognition. However, after falling in love, he decides to leave his past behind, only to face a bitter clash that threatens his dreams of a peaceful life with his family.

4. Balu Geetha

Cast: Sandeep Saroj, Keyuri Shah, Krishnudu, Yashora, Rithvik

Sandeep Saroj, Keyuri Shah, Krishnudu, Yashora, Rithvik Director: Pratap Kollareddy

Pratap Kollareddy Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama

Romantic Comedy Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: ETVWin

ETVWin Streaming Date: November 5, 2026

Balu Geetha follows two individuals, Balu and Geetha, who cross paths while navigating personal fears, family expectations, and differing perspectives on love and marriage. As their companionship gradually blossoms into romance, they encounter a series of humorous and emotional family situations that shape their relationship.

5. The Grand Master

Cast: Abarnathi, Lingesh, Vettri Cheliyan, Suresh Chandra Menon, Aswin Tamilarasi

Abarnathi, Lingesh, Vettri Cheliyan, Suresh Chandra Menon, Aswin Tamilarasi Director: Vettri Cheliyan

Vettri Cheliyan Genre: Drama

Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: Sun NXT

Sun NXT Streaming Date: November 6, 2026

The Grand Master follows Nandhan, a 10-year-old boy from a disadvantaged background who dreams of becoming a chess champion. With the support of his devoted mother, he strives to overcome financial hardships and repeated rejections to pursue his passion and prove his talent.

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6. 7 Star Boys

Cast: Antony Varghese Pepe , Balu Varghese, IM Vijayan, Jumana Abdu Rahman, TG Ravi

, Balu Varghese, IM Vijayan, Jumana Abdu Rahman, TG Ravi Director: Nikhil Premraj

Nikhil Premraj Genre: Sports Drama

Sports Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: Aha Video

Aha Video Streaming Date: November 6, 2026

7 Star Boys follows seven football-loving boys from a Kerala village who dream of making it big in the sport. With the support of their community and a special mentor, they transform an abandoned field into their practice ground and prepare for a major tournament while navigating friendship and the challenges of balancing football with everyday life.

7. ICU

Cast: Bibin George, Baburaj, Murali Gopy, Vismaya Aneesh, Sreekanth Murali, Meera Vasudevan

Bibin George, Baburaj, Murali Gopy, Vismaya Aneesh, Sreekanth Murali, Meera Vasudevan Director: George Varghese

George Varghese Genre: Thriller Drama

Thriller Drama Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Where to watch: Sun NXT

Sun NXT Streaming Date: November 6, 2026

ICU revolves around a brutal incident and an unexpected family emergency that bring bitter enemies and former lovers together in a hospital's Intensive Care Unit. As they await crucial medical outcomes, buried secrets, unresolved emotions, and hidden truths emerge, gradually revealing the mystery behind the incident.

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8. Meesaya Murukku 2

Cast: Hiphop Tamizha Adhi , Ketika Sharma, Chaithra J Achar, Ramya Ranganathan, Baba Bhaskar, Karunas

, Ketika Sharma, Chaithra J Achar, Ramya Ranganathan, Baba Bhaskar, Karunas Director: Hiphop Tamizha Adhi

Hiphop Tamizha Adhi Genre: Musical Comedy Drama

Musical Comedy Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: SonyLIV

SonyLIV Streaming Date: November 6, 2026

Meesaya Murukku 2 follows three generations of a North Chennai family determined to take Gaana music from the streets to the global stage. Through their struggles with industry recognition and changing musical trends, the family strives to preserve its musical roots and fulfil a long-standing dream of bringing independent Gaana music to an international audience.

These are some of the South Indian films and shows set to arrive on OTT platforms this week.

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