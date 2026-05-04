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8 South Movies Releasing in Theaters This Week: Sathya’s Jet Lee, Shane Nigam’s Dridam to Rathna Kumar’s 29

Are you wondering what’s new to watch in theaters this week? Here’s a list of South Indian movies to check out.

By Goutham S
Published on May 04, 2026  |  02:35 PM IST |  216K
8 South films in theaters
8 South films in theaters (PC: E4 Entertainment/Mythri Movie Makers/Stone Bench)

South Indian cinema has an exciting slate of films lined up for theatrical release this week. If you’re wondering what to watch, here’s a list of upcoming releases.

8 South Films to watch in theaters this week

1. Jet Lee


  • Cast: Sathya, Rhea Singha, Vennela Kishore, Viva Harsha, Kabir Duhan Singh
  • Director: Ritesh Rana
  • Genre: Action Comedy
  • Runtime: 2 hours and 12 minutes
  • Language: Telugu
  • Release Date: May 8, 2026

Jet Lee follows a passenger flight carrying fugitive billionaire Prajapathi that spirals into chaos when mercenaries and covert agents clash mid-air. Amid the turmoil, special agent Shivani Roy fights for control, while a mysterious man awakens in the aircraft’s bathroom with no memory and a deadly secret hidden within him.

2. Godari Gattupaina


  • Cast: Sumanth Prabhas, Nidhi Pradeep, Jagapati Babu, Sudharshan, Raj Kumar Kasireddy, Viva Raghava
  • Director: Subash Chandra
  • Genre: Romantic Comedy
  • Runtime: 2 hours and 25 minutes
  • Language: Telugu
  • Release Date: May 8, 2026

Set in the picturesque villages of Godavari, Godari Gattupaina follows a kind-hearted auto driver and a spirited college girl who fall in love. However, their relationship is tested by her father’s expectations and unforeseen challenges.

3. Ankam Attahasam


  • Cast: Madhav Suresh Gopi, Saiju Kurup, Shine Tom Chacko, Maqbool Salman, Anna Rajan, Deepak Sivarajan
  • Director: Sujith S. Nair
  • Genre: Action Thriller
  • Runtime: 2 hours and 6 minutes
  • Language: Malayalam
  • Release Date: May 8, 2026

Set in Trivandrum, Ankam Attahasam follows 24-year-old Ajay Chandran as he confronts his past while navigating the city’s underworld. Caught between loyalty, survival, and redemption, he faces shifting alliances and brutal enemies in a fight not just for power, but for his soul.

4. Operation D


  • Cast: Rudresh Budanur, Suhas Athreyas, Sneha Bhat, Inchara Bharathraj, Mahesh S Kali
  • Director: Tirumalesh V
  • Genre: Mystery Thriller
  • Runtime: 2 hours and 29 minutes
  • Language: Kannada
  • Release Date: May 8, 2026

Operation D is a tense thriller centered on the mysterious murder of a powerful figure. As the investigation unfolds, it reveals layers of deception, hidden motives, and unexpected alliances, keeping the truth just out of reach until the final twist.

5. Dridam


  • Cast: Shane Nigam, Mathew Varghese, Dinesh Prabhakar, Nandan Unni
  • Director: Martin Joseph Tharakunnel
  • Genre: Investigation Thriller
  • Runtime: 2 hours and 7 minutes
  • Language: Malayalam
  • Release Date: May 8, 2026

Dridam follows a young police officer tasked with solving a mystery in a quiet hill station, with events unfolding over an intense week-long period.

6. Day 11

  • Cast: Ajith Kutty A, Swetha Abirami, Thamizh Bala
  • Director: Sritika J
  • Genre: Fantasy Adventure Thriller
  • Runtime: 1 hour and 56 minutes
  • Language: Tamil
  • Release Date: May 8, 2026

Day 11 follows five youngsters who become addicted to a mysterious fantasy game that grants every wish instantly. As reality begins to blur, one girl suddenly disappears and is presumed dead.

Realizing the game holds the truth, the others re-enter it to uncover its hidden rules. They soon discover that every wish comes at a cost and must make a painful sacrifice to bring her back, forever changed by the consequences of their desires.

7. Manga Maaya


  • Cast: Radhesh Shenoy, Prakash Shenoy, Akshath Amin, Prasanna Puttur, Nithin Agarwal
  • Director: Prasad K S
  • Genre: Suspense Thriller
  • Runtime: 1 hour and 54 minutes
  • Language: Kannada
  • Release Date: May 8, 2026

Manga Maaya follows a lodge room boy who, pushed to the edge by humiliation and injustice, attempts to steal a stash of black money. However, he ends up trapped inside the building, turning his quest for revenge into a high-stakes fight for survival.

8. 29


  • Cast: Vidhu, Preethi Asrani, Mahendran, Avinash, Shehnaz Fathima
  • Director: Rathna Kumar
  • Genre: Romantic Drama
  • Runtime: 2 hours and 40 minutes
  • Language: Tamil
  • Release Date: May 8, 2026

29 is a heartwarming story that explores love, emotions, and identity, set against a nostalgic backdrop of romance in the pre-internet era.

The above-mentioned films are among the South Indian releases slated to hit the big screens this week.

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