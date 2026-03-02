8 South Movies to Watch on OTT This Week: Vijay Sethupathi’s Gandhi Talks, With Love to Indrajith Sukumaran’s Dheeram

South Indian cinema has lined up several interesting titles to check out on OTT this week. If you’re wondering whether there’s a new movie to watch, here’s a list of releases you shouldn’t miss.

8 South Films to Watch on OTT This Week

1. Gandhi Talks

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth Jadhav, Mahesh Manjrekar, Usha Nadkarni

Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth Jadhav, Mahesh Manjrekar, Usha Nadkarni Director: Kishor Pandurang Belekar

Kishor Pandurang Belekar Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 10 minutes

2 hours and 10 minutes Language: Silent

Silent Streaming Date: March 6, 2026

March 6, 2026 Where to watch: ZEE5

Gandhi Talks follows the story of Mohan Boseman, a once-successful businessman whose life unravels after the loss of his family and a series of severe financial setbacks. Struggling with grief and mounting pressure, he reaches a breaking point and contemplates taking a drastic step to escape his circumstances.

Parallel to his story is Mahadev, an unemployed young man desperately trying to secure stable work. Repeated failures push him toward morally uncertain choices as he searches for a way to improve his situation. A local pickpocket also becomes entangled in their lives, adding another layer to the chain of events that unfolds.

When Mahadev and the thief unexpectedly disrupt Boseman’s plans, the three men find themselves drawn into a chaotic mix of survival, chance, and unintended consequences.

2. Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi (OSSS)

Cast: Tharun Bhascker, Eesha Rebba, Brahmaji, Sivannarayana Naripeddi, Surabhi Prabhavathi, Goparaju Vijay

Tharun Bhascker, Eesha Rebba, Brahmaji, Sivannarayana Naripeddi, Surabhi Prabhavathi, Goparaju Vijay Director: AR Sajeev

AR Sajeev Genre: Satirical Comedy Drama

Satirical Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 10 minutes

2 hours and 10 minutes Language: Telugu

Telugu Streaming Date: March 4, 2026

March 4, 2026 Where to watch: Aha Video

Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi follows the life of Prashanthi, a young woman raised in a conventional and conservative family with patriarchal values. After her relationship with her college lecturer turns abusive, she is arranged to marry Omkar, a male chauvinist who asserts dominance through violence, plunging their marriage into chaos.

After enduring repeated abuse, Prashanthi finally fights back, leading to a major turning point in her life. What follows is an exploration of her struggle against societal norms and the challenges she faces in her quest for dignity and self-respect.

The movie is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, which starred Darshana Rajendran and Basil Joseph in the lead roles.

3. Jockey

Cast: Yuvan Krishna, Ridhaan Krishnas, Ammu Abhirami, Madhusudhan Rao, Sithan Mohan, Saranya Ravi, Phathmen, Yogi, Sai Dinesh

Yuvan Krishna, Ridhaan Krishnas, Ammu Abhirami, Madhusudhan Rao, Sithan Mohan, Saranya Ravi, Phathmen, Yogi, Sai Dinesh Director: Dr. Pragabhal

Dr. Pragabhal Genre: Sports Action Drama

Sports Action Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 27 minutes

2 hours and 27 minutes Language: Tamil

Tamil Streaming Date: March 6, 2026

March 6, 2026 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Jockey revolves around rural action rooted in the Madurai goat-fighting tradition. It blends fierce rivalries, raw emotions, trained animals, and authentic performances to capture the vibrant pulse of Tamil culture.

4. Granny

Cast: Vadivukkarasi, Dileepan, Singam Puli, Gajaraj S, Ananth Nag

Vadivukkarasi, Dileepan, Singam Puli, Gajaraj S, Ananth Nag Director: Vijaya Kumaran

Vijaya Kumaran Genre: Horror Thriller

Horror Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 4 minutes

2 hours and 4 minutes Language: Tamil

Tamil Streaming Date: March 6, 2026

March 6, 2026 Where to watch: SunNXT

A techie couple returns to their remote ancestral home, where they encounter an eerie old woman named Occhai. Her buried past holds a terrifying truth intertwined with a mysterious village death.

5. Dear Radhi

Cast: Saravana Vickram, Hasli Amaan, Rajesh Balachandiran, Sai Dinesh, Yuvaraj Subramaniyan, Pasupathi Raj

Saravana Vickram, Hasli Amaan, Rajesh Balachandiran, Sai Dinesh, Yuvaraj Subramaniyan, Pasupathi Raj Director: Praveen K. Mani

Praveen K. Mani Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 10 minutes

2 hours and 10 minutes Language: Tamil

Tamil Streaming Date: March 6, 2026

March 6, 2026 Where to watch: SunNXT

Madhan, a 23-year-old introvert, struggles to connect with women. At a spa, he meets Rathi, a charming and mysterious woman longing to escape her harsh reality. Hoping to overcome his fears, he asks her out on a one-day date.

Their day together brings warmth and hope, but Rathi’s troubled past soon catches up with her. When she finally fights back, everything changes.

6. With Love

Cast: Abishan Jeevinth, Anaswara Rajan, Harish Kumar, Kavya Anil, Sacchin Nachiappan, RJ Dimple Kanna, Sanchana Nemidass, Theni Murugan, Saravanan

Abishan Jeevinth, Anaswara Rajan, Harish Kumar, Kavya Anil, Sacchin Nachiappan, RJ Dimple Kanna, Sanchana Nemidass, Theni Murugan, Saravanan Director: Madhan

Madhan Genre: Teen Romantic Comedy

Teen Romantic Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 21 minutes

2 hours and 21 minutes Streaming Date: March 6, 2026

March 6, 2026 Where to watch: Netflix

With Love follows the story of Sathyaseelan, an awkward and insecure man who harbours a fear of romance. Amid this tension, his sister sets him up on a blind date, leading him to meet Monisha, an expressive young woman who stands in complete contrast to his personality.

As they engage in conversation, Sathya and Monisha realise that they both attended the same school years ago. As they recall their pasts, it is revealed that both of them have unresolved love stories. Instead of going on a second date, Monisha suggests embarking on an adventure to track down their former flames and confess the true feelings they once failed to express.

What happens with their former partners, and whether Sathya and Monisha develop a bond during this journey, is explored in the film.

7. Devagudi

Cast: Abhinav Shaurya, Narasimha Toshi, Anushri, Raghu Kunche, Raghu Babu, Rocket Raghava, Annapoorna, Jabardasth Emmanuel

Abhinav Shaurya, Narasimha Toshi, Anushri, Raghu Kunche, Raghu Babu, Rocket Raghava, Annapoorna, Jabardasth Emmanuel Director: Bellam Ramakrishna Reddy

Bellam Ramakrishna Reddy Genre: Action Adventure Drama

Action Adventure Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 10 minutes

2 hours and 10 minutes Language: Telugu

Telugu Streaming Date: March 3, 2026

March 3, 2026 Where to watch: SunNXT

Devagudi focuses on three childhood friends whose bond is broken by caste, power struggles, and intense personal conflict.

8. Dheeram

Cast: Indrajith Sukumaran, Renji Paniker, Aju Varghese, Nishanth Sagar, Divya Pillai, Reba Monica John

Indrajith Sukumaran, Renji Paniker, Aju Varghese, Nishanth Sagar, Divya Pillai, Reba Monica John Director: Jithin Suresh T.

Jithin Suresh T. Genre: Mystery Psychological Thriller

Mystery Psychological Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 31 minutes

2 hours and 31 minutes Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Streaming Date: March 6, 2026

March 6, 2026 Where to watch: SunNXT

When a series of mysterious murders in Calicut reveals a chilling pattern, encounter specialist ACP Stalin Joseph uncovers a vengeful psychopath’s deadly plan. As he pieces together the twisted truth, Stalin must make a harrowing choice to become both judge and executioner in his pursuit of justice for a grieving parent.

These are some of the recent South Indian films that will be available for streaming this week, with several other new ventures also being released in theatres.

ALSO READ: Kara Release Date: Dhanush and Mamitha Baiju starrer thriller movie to hit big screens on April 30, 2026