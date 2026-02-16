8 South Releases to Watch on OTT This Week: Lucky The Superstar, Rakshasa to Amoz Alexander, Chatha Pacha

South Indian cinema has lined up several interesting titles to check out on OTT this week. If you are wondering whether there is any new movie or show to stream, here is a list of releases you should not miss.

8 South Releases to Watch on OTT This Week

1. Lucky The Superstar

Cast: GV Prakash Kumar, Anaswara Rajan, Daniel Annie Pope, Subbu Panchu, Kovai Sarala, Muthu Kumar, Motta Rajendran, Devadarshini Chetan

GV Prakash Kumar, Anaswara Rajan, Daniel Annie Pope, Subbu Panchu, Kovai Sarala, Muthu Kumar, Motta Rajendran, Devadarshini Chetan Director: Udhayabanu Maheshwaran

Udhayabanu Maheshwaran Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Runtime: TBA

TBA Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: February 20, 2026

Lucky The Superstar centres around a lost and innocent puppy who keeps moving from one place to another. The puppy, who is considered lucky for others, plays a key role in a child’s emotional recovery while also bringing joy to a disrupted family. However, the story takes an unexpected turn when the puppy goes missing under a political initiative, forcing her out of the child’s life.

When the protagonist realizes the impact of Lucky’s absence, he embarks on a mission to bring her back. The rest of the film focuses on the emotional turmoil and adventurous journey the characters undergo.

2. Sri Chidambaram Garu

Cast: Vamsi Tummala, Sandhya Vasishta, Gopi N, Sivakumar Matta, Kalpalatha Garlapati, Arun P.

Vamsi Tummala, Sandhya Vasishta, Gopi N, Sivakumar Matta, Kalpalatha Garlapati, Arun P. Director: Vinay Ratnam

Vinay Ratnam Genre: Drama

Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 13 minutes

2 hours and 13 minutes Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: ETVWin

ETVWin Streaming Date: February 19, 2026

Sri Chidambaram Garu explores the story of a broken young man who hides behind shame and a borrowed name and, through love, pain, and quiet courage, learns to see himself clearly and stand tall as who he truly is.

3. Theertharoopa Thandeyavarige

Cast: Nihar Mukesh, Rachana Inder, Rajesh Nataranga, Sithara, Ravindra Vijay, Ajith Hande, Ashwitha R. Hegde

Nihar Mukesh, Rachana Inder, Rajesh Nataranga, Sithara, Ravindra Vijay, Ajith Hande, Ashwitha R. Hegde Director: Ramenahalli Jagannath

Ramenahalli Jagannath Genre: Family Drama

Family Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 29 minutes

2 hours and 29 minutes Language: Kannada

Kannada Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Streaming Date: February 20, 2026

Theertharoopa Thandeyavarige explores the story of Pruthvi, a popular travel vlogger who harbors resentment toward his single mother, Janaki, and keeps his distance from home.

As he grows close to Akshara, the daughter of a senior journalist, a chain of revelations forces him to confront his past, particularly the disappearance and public stature of his estranged father.

4. Hotspot 2 Much

Cast: Priya Bhavani Shankar, MS Bhaskar, Thambi Ramaiah, Rakshan, Ashwin Kumar, Aadhitya Baaskar, Bhavani Sre, Brigida Saga

Priya Bhavani Shankar, MS Bhaskar, Thambi Ramaiah, Rakshan, Ashwin Kumar, Aadhitya Baaskar, Bhavani Sre, Brigida Saga Director: Vignesh Karthick

Vignesh Karthick Genre: Romantic Comedy Anthology

Romantic Comedy Anthology Runtime: 2 hours

2 hours Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Streaming Date: February 20, 2026

Hotspot 2 Much is an anthology film featuring three stories that tackle bold, contemporary issues such as toxic fan culture, freedom of clothing, and even a time-bending romance.

5. Khajuraho Dreams

Cast: Arjun Ashokan, Sharaf U Dheen, Sreenath Bhasi, Aditi Ravi, Dhruvan, Chandhunadh, Raj Arjun

Arjun Ashokan, Sharaf U Dheen, Sreenath Bhasi, Aditi Ravi, Dhruvan, Chandhunadh, Raj Arjun Director: Manoj Vasudev

Manoj Vasudev Genre: Road Adventure Drama

Road Adventure Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 11 minutes

2 hours and 11 minutes Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Where to watch: Saina Play

Saina Play Streaming Date: February 20, 2026 (TBD)

Khajuraho Dreams follows a group of friends who embark on a long-distance road trip from Kerala to the UNESCO World Heritage site of Khajuraho. The movie explores themes of travel, friendship, emotional conflict, and self-discovery throughout their journey.

6. Rakshasa

Cast: Vijay Raghavendra, Mayuri, Avinash, Malavika, Appanna, Abhijith

Vijay Raghavendra, Mayuri, Avinash, Malavika, Appanna, Abhijith Director: Suhan Prasad

Suhan Prasad Genre: Psychological Crime Thriller

Psychological Crime Thriller Runtime: 7 Episodes

7 Episodes Language: Kannada

Kannada Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: February 20, 2026

Rakshasa follows the story of Sub-Inspector Hanmappa, a determined cop drawn into investigating a series of alleged crocodile attacks near the Yellamma Temple in Savadatti. What initially appears to be a case of deadly animal encounters soon unravels into something far more sinister. As the remains surface and panic spreads, folklore and deep-rooted faith begin to shape public perception, blurring the line between superstition and reality.

As Hanmappa digs deeper, the case spirals into a disturbing psychological maze where crime, belief, and fear intersect. Forced to confront not only the mystery behind the killings but also the powerful faith surrounding them, he begins questioning everything he thought he understood about truth and justice.

7. Amoz Alexander

Cast: Aju Varghese, Dayana Hameed, Jaffer Idukki, Tara Amala Joseph, Nadirsha, Asharaf Pilakkal, Sreejith Ravi, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Sunil Sukhada

Aju Varghese, Dayana Hameed, Jaffer Idukki, Tara Amala Joseph, Nadirsha, Asharaf Pilakkal, Sreejith Ravi, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Sunil Sukhada Director: Ajay Shaji

Ajay Shaji Genre: Crime Drama Thriller

Crime Drama Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 10 minutes

2 hours and 10 minutes Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: February 20, 2026

Amoz Alexander explores the story of a journalist couple whose lives are upended when they interview a convicted offender, Amoz Alexander, who claims he has more heinous crimes to confess. The tense, dark, and intimate encounter forces the reporter to re-evaluate her understanding of justice and uncovers disturbing secrets.

8. Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies

Cast: Roshan Mathew, Arjun Ashokan, Vishak Nair, Ishan Shoukath, Siddique, Lakshmi Menon, Rafi, Carmen S. Mathew, Mammootty (cameo)

Roshan Mathew, Arjun Ashokan, Vishak Nair, Ishan Shoukath, Siddique, Lakshmi Menon, Rafi, Carmen S. Mathew, Mammootty (cameo) Director: Adhvaith Nayar

Adhvaith Nayar Genre: Action Comedy

Action Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 14 minutes

2 hours and 14 minutes Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: February 19, 2026

Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies follows a group of misfits who form a wrestling collective in Fort Kochi. As the narrative unfolds, personal rivalries and the challenges of running an entertainment franchise are explored.

The plot focuses on the drama, intense fight sequences, and the dynamics of their at-times dysfunctional group, which even includes local goons. How these rivalries and fights take center stage forms the heart of the movie.

These are some of the recent South Indian films and series that will be available for streaming this week, with several other new ventures also releasing in theatres.

