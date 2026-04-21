8 South Releases to Watch on OTT This Week: Nivin Pauly’s Prathichaya, Jerax, Nee Forever and GV Prakash’s Happy Raj

South Indian cinema has lined up several interesting titles to watch on OTT this week. If you’re wondering whether there’s a new movie or series to stream online, here’s a list of releases you shouldn’t miss.

8 South OTT Releases to Watch This Week

1. Prathichaya

Cast: Nivin Pauly , Sharaf U Dheen, Balachandra Menon, Harisree Ashokan, Maniyanpilla Raju, Ann Augustine, Sai Kumar, Nishanth Sagar, Neethu Krishna, Sabitha Anand

, Sharaf U Dheen, Balachandra Menon, Harisree Ashokan, Maniyanpilla Raju, Ann Augustine, Sai Kumar, Nishanth Sagar, Neethu Krishna, Sabitha Anand Director: B. Unnikrishnan

B. Unnikrishnan Genre: Drama Thriller

Drama Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 42 minutes

2 hours and 42 minutes Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Where to Watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: April 24, 2026

Prathichaya follows the story of a tech entrepreneur-turned-strategist who is also the son of the Kerala Chief Minister. After his father dies as a result of a dangerous conspiracy orchestrated by a ruthless media tycoon, his life takes a dramatic turn.

As the opposition attempts to exploit the conspiracy to its advantage and destabilize the political landscape, the entrepreneur takes it upon himself to uncover the conspirators' strategies to tarnish his father’s name. He leads a battle against them, using his wit and skills to defend his father’s legacy and honor.

2. Happy Raj

Cast: GV Prakash Kumar , Abbas, Sri Gouri Priya, George Maryan, Geetha Kailasam, Adhirchi Arun, Madurai Muthu, Mahesh Devi

, Abbas, Sri Gouri Priya, George Maryan, Geetha Kailasam, Adhirchi Arun, Madurai Muthu, Mahesh Devi Director: Maria Raja Elanchezian

Maria Raja Elanchezian Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama

Romantic Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 39 minutes

2 hours and 39 minutes Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Streaming Date: April 24, 2026

Happy Raj follows a young man who has faced repeated failures in love. No matter how hard he tries, he keeps getting rejected and cannot understand why. Just as he begins to lose hope, he meets a girl who genuinely likes him, bringing happiness into his life. However, she has one important condition; he must win over her parents on his own, which leads to many humorous and chaotic situations.

3. Lechindi Mahila Lokam

Cast: Lakshmi Manchu , Sreerama Chandra, Ananya Nagalla, Shraddha Das, Hari Teja, Hema

, Sreerama Chandra, Ananya Nagalla, Shraddha Das, Hari Teja, Hema Director: Arjun Gunnala

Arjun Gunnala Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Runtime: 1 hour and 51 minutes

1 hour and 51 minutes Language: Telugu, Tamil

Telugu, Tamil Where to Watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: April 22, 2026

Lechindi Mahila Lokam revolves around a newly married couple who frequently argue over petty issues, while their neighbours add fuel to the fire, further complicating matters. The events that follow explore a thrilling and hilarious tale, making it a family entertainer.

4. Jerax

Cast: Prakasha, Nagabhushana NS, Sooji, Payal Chengappa, Revanth, Yeshwanth Shetty

Prakasha, Nagabhushana NS, Sooji, Payal Chengappa, Revanth, Yeshwanth Shetty Director: Srinidhi Bengaluru

Srinidhi Bengaluru Genre: Fantasy Comedy

Fantasy Comedy Runtime: 6 Episodes

6 Episodes Language: Kannada

Kannada Where to Watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: April 24, 2026

Set in the town of Malavalli, Jerax follows a lonely photocopy shop worker whose life changes when a mysterious supernatural metal fuses with an old Xerox machine, allowing him to create human duplicates. What begins as a personal escape quickly spirals into paranoia, political chaos, and moral dilemmas, exploring themes of identity, power, and consequence.

5. Patriot: Legends Hangout

Cast: Mohanlal, Mammootty , Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Prakash Varma, Rajiv Menon, Mahesh Narayanan, Sushin Shyam

Mohanlal, , Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Prakash Varma, Rajiv Menon, Mahesh Narayanan, Sushin Shyam Director: TBA

TBA Genre: Chat Show

Chat Show Runtime: TBA

TBA Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Where to Watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: April 23, 2026

Patriot: Legends Hangout will feature Mammootty and Mohanlal coming together for a chat ahead of the film’s theatrical release on May 1, 2026. The superstars are reuniting on screen nearly two decades after their last collaboration and will also be seen sharing a conversation on the show.

The chat show is also expected to feature Fahadh Faasil , Kunchacko Boban, actor-cinematographer Rajiv Menon, actor-director Prakash Varma, director Mahesh Narayanan, and music composer Sushin Shyam.

6. Band Melam

Cast: Harsh Roshan, Sridevi Apalla, Sai Kumar, Goparaju Vijay, Lakshman

Harsh Roshan, Sridevi Apalla, Sai Kumar, Goparaju Vijay, Lakshman Director: Sathish Javvaji

Sathish Javvaji Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 21 minutes

2 hours and 21 minutes Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to Watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: April 24, 2026

Band Melam follows the story of Yadagiri, also known as Giri, and Raaji, cousins who grow up in a small village in Telangana and are deeply in love. Their relationship faces a major rift due to economic disparity, as the girl’s father gains power and wealth while the boy is a school dropout working in a local village band.

As Raaji focuses on her education and progresses in life, she begins to drift away from Giri. Heartbroken, he attempts to make it big in the music industry to prove himself. The rest of the film explores whether Giri overcomes his struggles to win back his love and earn the respect of his family.

7. Nee Forever

Cast: Sudharsan Govind, Archenaa Ravi, Y.Gee. Mahendran, Nizhalgal Ravi, MJ Shriram, Rethika Srinivas, VJ Prathu

Sudharsan Govind, Archenaa Ravi, Y.Gee. Mahendran, Nizhalgal Ravi, MJ Shriram, Rethika Srinivas, VJ Prathu Director: Ashokkumar Kalaivani

Ashokkumar Kalaivani Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 13 minutes

2 hours and 13 minutes Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: April 24, 2026

Nee Forever follows Ajay, a startup app developer, and Mathi, an aspiring director, who enter into a fake relationship while hiding their true identities from each other. What begins as a calculated arrangement soon turns into an emotional journey as genuine feelings develop.

However, when the truth behind their lies begins to surface, their fragile bond is put to the ultimate test.

8. JC: The University

Cast: Surya Prakhyath, Rangayana Raghu, Thriller Manju, Bhavana S. Reddy

Surya Prakhyath, Rangayana Raghu, Thriller Manju, Bhavana S. Reddy Director: Chethan Jayram

Chethan Jayram Genre: Action Crime Drama

Action Crime Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 42 minutes

2 hours and 42 minutes Language: Kannada

Kannada Where to Watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: April 24, 2026

JC: The University follows Madhusudhan, also known as Maddy, a middle-class college student whose life spirals into crime after a public humiliation leads to a brief but transformative stint in jail. There, he forms connections with rowdies and must navigate a brutal and corrupt prison system.

These are some of the South Indian films and series that will be available for streaming this week.

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