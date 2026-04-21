8 South Releases to Watch on OTT This Week: Nivin Pauly’s Prathichaya, Jerax, Nee Forever and GV Prakash’s Happy Raj
Wondering what’s new to watch on OTT this week? Here’s a list of South movies and series to check out online.
South Indian cinema has lined up several interesting titles to watch on OTT this week. If you’re wondering whether there’s a new movie or series to stream online, here’s a list of releases you shouldn’t miss.
8 South OTT Releases to Watch This Week
1. Prathichaya
- Cast: Nivin Pauly, Sharaf U Dheen, Balachandra Menon, Harisree Ashokan, Maniyanpilla Raju, Ann Augustine, Sai Kumar, Nishanth Sagar, Neethu Krishna, Sabitha Anand
- Director: B. Unnikrishnan
- Genre: Drama Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 42 minutes
- Language: Malayalam
- Where to Watch: JioHotstar
- Streaming Date: April 24, 2026
Prathichaya follows the story of a tech entrepreneur-turned-strategist who is also the son of the Kerala Chief Minister. After his father dies as a result of a dangerous conspiracy orchestrated by a ruthless media tycoon, his life takes a dramatic turn.
As the opposition attempts to exploit the conspiracy to its advantage and destabilize the political landscape, the entrepreneur takes it upon himself to uncover the conspirators' strategies to tarnish his father’s name. He leads a battle against them, using his wit and skills to defend his father’s legacy and honor.
2. Happy Raj
- Cast: GV Prakash Kumar, Abbas, Sri Gouri Priya, George Maryan, Geetha Kailasam, Adhirchi Arun, Madurai Muthu, Mahesh Devi
- Director: Maria Raja Elanchezian
- Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 39 minutes
- Language: Tamil
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
- Streaming Date: April 24, 2026
Happy Raj follows a young man who has faced repeated failures in love. No matter how hard he tries, he keeps getting rejected and cannot understand why. Just as he begins to lose hope, he meets a girl who genuinely likes him, bringing happiness into his life. However, she has one important condition; he must win over her parents on his own, which leads to many humorous and chaotic situations.
3. Lechindi Mahila Lokam
- Cast: Lakshmi Manchu, Sreerama Chandra, Ananya Nagalla, Shraddha Das, Hari Teja, Hema
- Director: Arjun Gunnala
- Genre: Comedy Drama
- Runtime: 1 hour and 51 minutes
- Language: Telugu, Tamil
- Where to Watch: SunNXT
- Streaming Date: April 22, 2026
Lechindi Mahila Lokam revolves around a newly married couple who frequently argue over petty issues, while their neighbours add fuel to the fire, further complicating matters. The events that follow explore a thrilling and hilarious tale, making it a family entertainer.
4. Jerax
- Cast: Prakasha, Nagabhushana NS, Sooji, Payal Chengappa, Revanth, Yeshwanth Shetty
- Director: Srinidhi Bengaluru
- Genre: Fantasy Comedy
- Runtime: 6 Episodes
- Language: Kannada
- Where to Watch: ZEE5
- Streaming Date: April 24, 2026
Set in the town of Malavalli, Jerax follows a lonely photocopy shop worker whose life changes when a mysterious supernatural metal fuses with an old Xerox machine, allowing him to create human duplicates. What begins as a personal escape quickly spirals into paranoia, political chaos, and moral dilemmas, exploring themes of identity, power, and consequence.
5. Patriot: Legends Hangout
- Cast: Mohanlal, Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Prakash Varma, Rajiv Menon, Mahesh Narayanan, Sushin Shyam
- Director: TBA
- Genre: Chat Show
- Runtime: TBA
- Language: Malayalam
- Where to Watch: JioHotstar
- Streaming Date: April 23, 2026
Patriot: Legends Hangout will feature Mammootty and Mohanlal coming together for a chat ahead of the film’s theatrical release on May 1, 2026. The superstars are reuniting on screen nearly two decades after their last collaboration and will also be seen sharing a conversation on the show.
The chat show is also expected to feature Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, actor-cinematographer Rajiv Menon, actor-director Prakash Varma, director Mahesh Narayanan, and music composer Sushin Shyam.
6. Band Melam
- Cast: Harsh Roshan, Sridevi Apalla, Sai Kumar, Goparaju Vijay, Lakshman
- Director: Sathish Javvaji
- Genre: Romantic Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 21 minutes
- Language: Telugu
- Where to Watch: ZEE5
- Streaming Date: April 24, 2026
Band Melam follows the story of Yadagiri, also known as Giri, and Raaji, cousins who grow up in a small village in Telangana and are deeply in love. Their relationship faces a major rift due to economic disparity, as the girl’s father gains power and wealth while the boy is a school dropout working in a local village band.
As Raaji focuses on her education and progresses in life, she begins to drift away from Giri. Heartbroken, he attempts to make it big in the music industry to prove himself. The rest of the film explores whether Giri overcomes his struggles to win back his love and earn the respect of his family.
7. Nee Forever
- Cast: Sudharsan Govind, Archenaa Ravi, Y.Gee. Mahendran, Nizhalgal Ravi, MJ Shriram, Rethika Srinivas, VJ Prathu
- Director: Ashokkumar Kalaivani
- Genre: Romantic Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 13 minutes
- Language: Tamil
- Where to Watch: Netflix
- Streaming Date: April 24, 2026
Nee Forever follows Ajay, a startup app developer, and Mathi, an aspiring director, who enter into a fake relationship while hiding their true identities from each other. What begins as a calculated arrangement soon turns into an emotional journey as genuine feelings develop.
However, when the truth behind their lies begins to surface, their fragile bond is put to the ultimate test.
8. JC: The University
- Cast: Surya Prakhyath, Rangayana Raghu, Thriller Manju, Bhavana S. Reddy
- Director: Chethan Jayram
- Genre: Action Crime Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 42 minutes
- Language: Kannada
- Where to Watch: SunNXT
- Streaming Date: April 24, 2026
JC: The University follows Madhusudhan, also known as Maddy, a middle-class college student whose life spirals into crime after a public humiliation leads to a brief but transformative stint in jail. There, he forms connections with rowdies and must navigate a brutal and corrupt prison system.
These are some of the South Indian films and series that will be available for streaming this week.
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