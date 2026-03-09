8 South Releases to Watch on OTT This Week: Priyanka Mohan’s Made in Korea to Ravi Teja’s Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi

South Indian cinema has lined up several interesting titles to watch on OTT this week. If you’re wondering whether there’s a new movie or series to stream online, here’s a list of releases you shouldn’t miss.

8 South Releases to Watch on OTT This Week

1. Made in Korea

Cast: Priyanka Arul Mohan, Hye-jin, No Ho-jin, Rishikanth

Priyanka Arul Mohan, Hye-jin, No Ho-jin, Rishikanth Director: Ra. Karthik

Ra. Karthik Genre: Adventure Drama

Adventure Drama Runtime: TBA

TBA Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: March 12, 2026

Made in Korea explores Shenbagam’s lifelong curiosity about Korean culture, an interest that has stayed with her since childhood. Fondly known as Shenba, she is a young woman from a small town in Tamil Nadu whose long-cherished dream is to visit South Korea.

What begins as a quiet fascination soon transforms into a life-changing journey when she finally arrives in Seoul, navigating its bustling streets and embracing new experiences. Along the way, she encounters unexpected challenges that test her resilience and push her toward self-discovery.

The narrative weaves together themes of aspiration, cultural connection, and the quiet courage found in everyday choices.

2. Nawab Cafe

Cast: Shiva Kandukuri, Rajeev Kanakala, Teju Ashwini, Rajkumar Kasireddy, Chaitanya Krishna, Vadlamani Srinivas, Mani Chandana

Shiva Kandukuri, Rajeev Kanakala, Teju Ashwini, Rajkumar Kasireddy, Chaitanya Krishna, Vadlamani Srinivas, Mani Chandana Director: Pramod Harsha

Pramod Harsha Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 17 minutes

2 hours and 17 minutes Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: ETVWin

ETVWin Streaming Date: March 12, 2026

Nawab Cafe follows the story of a tea seller whose simple routine changes when ambition pushes him beyond his familiar world. As new opportunities bring new dangers, his survival depends on quick decisions, and holding on to his integrity becomes harder as success draws closer.

3. Local Times

Cast: Rishikanth, Abdool Lee, R. Pandiarajan, Rini, Moorish Dass, Adwitha Arumugam

Rishikanth, Abdool Lee, R. Pandiarajan, Rini, Moorish Dass, Adwitha Arumugam Director: Naveen George Thomas

Naveen George Thomas Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Runtime: TBA

TBA Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Streaming Date: March 13, 2026

Set against the backdrop of a local newspaper agency office, Local Times revolves around the evolving media industry, where local newspapers struggle to sustain themselves in the digital age. The plot follows journalists as they try to preserve the legacy of their publication, blending chaos, drama, and comedy.

4. Resort

Cast: Vijay Kumar, Thalaivasal Vijay, Keerthi Amar, Abeneya Nethrun, Dharshana Sripal, Sai Dhanya

Vijay Kumar, Thalaivasal Vijay, Keerthi Amar, Abeneya Nethrun, Dharshana Sripal, Sai Dhanya Director: Praveen Bennett

Praveen Bennett Genre: Workplace Comedy Drama

Workplace Comedy Drama Runtime: TBA

TBA Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: March 13, 2026

Set in the posh RR Resort, the series revolves around Vetri, an uneducated housekeeping staff member who dreams of becoming a chef. Despite his humble position, Vetri aspires to join the elite kitchen team while navigating workplace hierarchies and demanding guests.

5. Pookie

Cast: Ajay Dhishan, RK Dhanusha, Pandiarajan, Sunil, Shiyara

Ajay Dhishan, RK Dhanusha, Pandiarajan, Sunil, Shiyara Director: Ganesh Chandra

Ganesh Chandra Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 12 minutes

2 hours and 12 minutes Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: March 13, 2026

Pookie follows the story of Kailash and Aazhi, who have been in love for six years until a heated argument one night shakes their relationship. When the words “Let’s break up” are spoken, what seems like a routine fight turns into a life-changing moment.

This single incident sets off a chain reaction that shapes the rest of the film.

6. Landlord

Cast: Duniya Vijay, Rachita Ram, Raj B. Shetty, Rakesh Adiga, Rithanya Vijay, Shishir Baikady, Achyuth Kumar, Umashree

Duniya Vijay, Rachita Ram, Raj B. Shetty, Rakesh Adiga, Rithanya Vijay, Shishir Baikady, Achyuth Kumar, Umashree Director: Jadesh K Hampi

Jadesh K Hampi Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 36 minutes

2 hours and 36 minutes Language: Kannada

Kannada Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: March 13, 2026

Landlord is a Kannada-language film set in a rural village in the 1980s. The land is under the tyrannical rule of a powerful landlord, and many people in the community suffer under his control.

As a conflict erupts between a common man and the landlord, the villagers must unite for justice and survival with the help of a newly appointed police constable.

7. Funky

Cast: Vishwak Sen, Kayadu Lohar, Naresh, VTV Ganesh, Sampath Raj, Easwari Rao

Vishwak Sen, Kayadu Lohar, Naresh, VTV Ganesh, Sampath Raj, Easwari Rao Director: KV Anudeep

KV Anudeep Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 8 minutes

2 hours and 8 minutes Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: March 13, 2026

Funky follows the story of Komal, an aspiring filmmaker who decides to direct his first movie titled Funky. However, the film’s budget unexpectedly spirals out of control, causing stress and health issues for the producer, Sudarshan.

As a result, Komal is removed from the director’s position, and Chitra steps in to take charge and complete the project. The rest of the story explores the challenges faced by the team in finishing the film on a limited budget while navigating personal struggles and professional conflicts.

Amid these hurdles, Komal and Chitra develop a romantic connection, with the rest of the movie focusing on whether they can overcome the obstacles and complete the film.

8. Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi

Cast: Ravi Teja, Ashika Ranganath, Dimple Hayathi, Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Getup Srinu, Muralidhar Goud, Sathya

Ravi Teja, Ashika Ranganath, Dimple Hayathi, Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Getup Srinu, Muralidhar Goud, Sathya Director: Kishore Tirumala

Kishore Tirumala Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama

Romantic Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 12 minutes

2 hours and 12 minutes Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: March 13, 2026

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi follows the story of Ram Satyanarayana, a vineyard owner from India. During his trip to Spain to market his new wine product, he meets Manasa Shetty, the owner of a Spanish company, who falls in love with him.

However, things take a turn when it is revealed that Ram is already married to Balamani. Filled with several humorous moments, the movie explores how he manages to balance both relationships and how long he can continue the charade.

These are some of the South Indian films and series that will be available for streaming this week.

