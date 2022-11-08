8 statements by Samantha Ruth Prabhu from her latest interview that redefine the term SHERO

I didn't know if I had enough strength to handle it- said Samantha Ruth Prabhu as she opened up about suffering from a rare autoimmune condition called Myositis and being overwhelmed by getting so much love and support from industry friends and fans on her Instagram post. The stunner who will be seen next in Hair-Harish directorial Yashoda, an edge-of-the-seat thriller, redefines the term SHERO in every way and her latest interview for the film is proof. There are a few fight scenes in the film and her journey that she takes all alone on her shoulders, proving yet again that she truly is one of the most versatile actresses of our time.

Here's a look at the 7 statements made by Samantha during the interview that gives us a glimpse of her strong, powerful, and positive personality.

I’m here to fight An emotional Samantha, during the interview with Sridevi Movies, said: “As I said in my post (Instagram), some days are good, some are bad. Some days, I’ve felt that even taking one more step would be difficult. But when I look back, I wonder if I’ve gone through so much and have come this far. I’m here to fight.”



The stage I’m in, it’s not life-threatening Samantha also clarified that her disease is not life-threatening to what a few publications are writing. “I want to clear up one thing. I saw a lot of articles describing my condition as life-threatening. The stage I’m in, it’s not life-threatening. At the moment, I’m not dead yet. I don’t think those headlines were very necessary,” she said.



I don't like to repeat the same genre I don't like to repeat the same genre, or the same role and when I heard Yashoda's script, it was shocking and based on a real incident. Usually, I take time but I immediately said yes to doing this film. The never done before concept pulled me to do this film. It's an original idea. Her take on surrogacy I'm very non-judgemental. So I don't think I have an opinion on this. Every person deserves to be happy and what gives them happiness, they should do. it has helped me to push my performance limits. Box office, audience reviews and everything I think come with both confidence and stress. Stress always pushes you to do your best and the fear of it has always pushed me. Also, it is not always good for your health but I believe it is a good thing as it has helped me to push my performance limits.