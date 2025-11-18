8 Telugu, Tamil movies releasing in theaters this week: Chiranjeevi’s Kodama Simham to Mask

Tamil and Telugu movies have never shied away from entertaining their audience. If you're wondering what movie to watch in theaters this week, here's a list you definitely need.

8 Telugu and Tamil movies to watch in theaters this week

1. Kodama Simham (Re-release)

Cast: Chiranjeevi, Radha, Sonam Khan, Mohan Babu, Satyanarayana, Pran, Tiger Prabhakar, Sudhakar, Vani Viswanath, Ranganath, Allu Ramalingaiah, Bramhanandam

Chiranjeevi, Radha, Sonam Khan, Mohan Babu, Satyanarayana, Pran, Tiger Prabhakar, Sudhakar, Vani Viswanath, Ranganath, Allu Ramalingaiah, Bramhanandam Director: K. Murali Mohana Rao

K. Murali Mohana Rao Runtime: 2 hours and 21 minutes

2 hours and 21 minutes Genre: Revisionist Western Action Adventure

Revisionist Western Action Adventure Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: November 21, 2025

Kodama Simham, starring Chiranjeevi in the lead role, is a Western action-adventure movie that was originally released on August 9, 1990. Now, after 35 years, the film is hitting the big screens once again on November 21, 2025.

Set during British rule in India, the story follows Bharath, a gunslinger and Indian cowboy, who begins searching for his biological parents after learning from his dying father that he was adopted.

As this man with a golden heart searches for the truth, he discovers that his biological father has been living in hiding after being falsely accused of selling precious treasures to the British, while his biological mother has been imprisoned for a crime she did not commit.

Bharath must now use his skills to uncover the truth and restore his family's honor, reuniting with his parents.

2. Yellow

Cast: Poornima Ravi, Vaibhav Murugesan, Sai Prasanna C, Namita Krishnamurthy, Delhi Ganesh, Prabhu Solomon

Poornima Ravi, Vaibhav Murugesan, Sai Prasanna C, Namita Krishnamurthy, Delhi Ganesh, Prabhu Solomon Director: Hari Mahadevan

Hari Mahadevan Runtime: 2 hours and 16 minutes

2 hours and 16 minutes Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: November 21, 2025

Yellow narrates the story of Aadhi, a young woman stuck in a monotonous 9-to-5 job. She decides to break free and travel, embarking on a journey of self-discovery where she meets new people, takes risks, and finds deeper meaning in life.

3. Paanch Minar

Cast: Raj Tarun, Rashi Singh, Ajay Ghosh, Brahmaji, Srinivas Reddy, Nellore Sudarshan Reddy

Raj Tarun, Rashi Singh, Ajay Ghosh, Brahmaji, Srinivas Reddy, Nellore Sudarshan Reddy Director: Ram Kadumula

Ram Kadumula Runtime: 2 hours and 14 minutes

2 hours and 14 minutes Genre: Crime Comedy Thriller

Crime Comedy Thriller Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: November 21, 2025

Paanch Minar chronicles the story of a don who dies after his son, Chotu, throws him a surprise party. As Chotu inherits his father's crime empire, he soon discovers his uncle's betrayal.

Meanwhile, Kittu, a cab driver who pretends to be deaf, accidentally becomes entangled in the case and crosses paths with the criminal empire. What follows is a humorous yet dark tale driven by the cab driver's unexpected involvement.

4. Middle Class

Cast: Munishkanth, Vijayalakshmi Agathiyan, Radha Ravi, Kaali Venkat, Malavika Avinash, Vela Ramamoorthy

Munishkanth, Vijayalakshmi Agathiyan, Radha Ravi, Kaali Venkat, Malavika Avinash, Vela Ramamoorthy Director: Kishore Muthuramalingam

Kishore Muthuramalingam Runtime: 2 hours and 4 minutes

2 hours and 4 minutes Genre: Family Drama

Family Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: November 21, 2025

Middle Class centers on Karl Marx, a family man who dreams of owning farmland. He leads a modest life with his outspoken wife and two children. When an unexpected opportunity brings his dream within reach, chaos and pressure push him into a frantic yet heartfelt journey.

The movie explores how he manages to accomplish his long-desired dream before time runs out.

5. Premante

Cast: Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Anandhi, Suma Kanakala, Vennela Kishore, Hyper Aadi, Auto Ram Prasad

Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Anandhi, Suma Kanakala, Vennela Kishore, Hyper Aadi, Auto Ram Prasad Director: Navaneeth Sriram

Navaneeth Sriram Runtime: 2 hours and 26 minutes

2 hours and 26 minutes Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama

Romantic Comedy Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: November 21, 2025

Premante follows a couple who enter a perfect marriage after a charming meet-cute. However, their married life takes a turn when the wife begins to suspect her husband's odd behavior.

What follows is a wacky and humorous tale of the couple's journey, unfolding in unexpected ways-with even a cynical cop trying to break them apart.

6. 12A Railway Colony

Cast: Allari Naresh, Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Saikumar Pudipeddi, Viva Harsha, Getup Srinu, Jeevan Kumar

Allari Naresh, Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Saikumar Pudipeddi, Viva Harsha, Getup Srinu, Jeevan Kumar Director: Nani Kasaragadda

Nani Kasaragadda Runtime: TBA

TBA Genre: Horror Thriller

Horror Thriller Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: November 21, 2025

12A Railway Colony follows Karthik, an easygoing youngster who falls head over heels for his neighbor, believing love is simple. However, his life takes a wild turn as shocking truths and unexpected twists begin to unfold.

7. Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga or Mufti Police

Cast: Arjun Sarja, Aishwarya Rajesh, Ramkumar Ganesan, Praveen Raja, Logu NPKS, Abirami Venkatachalam

Arjun Sarja, Aishwarya Rajesh, Ramkumar Ganesan, Praveen Raja, Logu NPKS, Abirami Venkatachalam Director: Dinesh Lakshmanan

Dinesh Lakshmanan Runtime: 2 hours and 7 minutes

2 hours and 7 minutes Genre: Crime Thriller

Crime Thriller Language: Tamil/Telugu

Tamil/Telugu Release Date: November 21, 2025

Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga (titled Mufti Police in Telugu) begins with the death of writer Jeba at midnight, shattering the calm of an apartment complex. As the investigation starts, Inspector Magudapathi, known for his unorthodox methods, digs into the residents' secrets to uncover the truth.

Meanwhile, Adhi and his mother's therapist, Meera, develop a growing bond that complicates their lives. How these two worlds collide and what secrets emerge form the crux of the film.

8. Mask

Cast: Kavin, Andrea Jeremiah, Ruhani Sharma, Charle, Bala Saravanan, Archana Chandhoke, George Maryan, Aadukalam Naren, Subramaniam Siva

Kavin, Andrea Jeremiah, Ruhani Sharma, Charle, Bala Saravanan, Archana Chandhoke, George Maryan, Aadukalam Naren, Subramaniam Siva Director: Vikarnan Ashok

Vikarnan Ashok Runtime: TBA

TBA Genre: Dark Comedy Action Thriller

Dark Comedy Action Thriller Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: November 21, 2025

Mask tells the story of a greedy man, a conniving woman, and a peculiar individual who team up to recover a stolen Rs 440 crore. As they navigate their conflicting personalities and attempt to work together, a sharp detective stays hot on their trail.

Whether they manage to retrieve the money while surviving greed and betrayal forms the heart of the narrative.

These are the top Tamil and Telugu releases hitting the big screens this week, along with several other movies available in Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, English, and other regional languages.

