800 Trailer OUT: Muthaiah Muralitharan's biopic spotlights his tumultuous childhood and legendary status

There is always a significant amount of hype whenever a biopic comes out. The hype is especially high if the person on whom the film is based is a renowned figure adored by millions. This might be the exact reason why there is such anticipation pertaining to the forthcoming biopic based on Sri Lankan cricketer Muthaiah Muralitharan, titled 800. For the uninitiated, 800 is the total number of test wickets taken by the cricketer in his career.

The trailer for 800 has been released, and as the film revolves around one of the greatest bowlers in cricket history, the anticipation for the movie is at its peak. Directed by M S Sripathy, 800 features Slumdog Millionaire fame Madhur Mittal in the titular role of the Sri Lankan cricketer.

800 revolves around Muthaiah Muralitharan’s cricketing journey

The trailer for 800 was unveiled by Sachin Tendulkar today, September 5, in Mumbai. The film focuses on the innumerable struggles that Muthaiah Muralitharan has had to face in order to become a world-renowned cricketer. The film follows the cricketer from his tumultuous childhood to when he found a place in the national team to his becoming a cricket legend.

Initially, Vijay Sethupathi was approached to play Muthaiah Muralitharan’s character in the biopic, and the actor even agreed to be part of the project. But Vijay had to eventually back out of the film. This led to 800 being offered to Madhur Mittal, who seems to have tried his best to convincingly portray the legendary personality.

Whether he has been completely successful in his portrayal will only be known when 800 releases in theaters next month.

Check out the official trailer for 800 here:

800 will hit theaters next month in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu. Even though the film will focus largely on Muthaiah Muralitharan’s professional and personal career, a large chunk of 800 seems to spotlight the 800 wickets that the cricketer has taken in his Test career. In the trailer, several hurdles that the cricketer has had to face in his illustrious career are showcased. It has to be seen how these moments will ultimately pan out in the film.

