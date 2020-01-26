'83: Jiiva REVEALS a bizarre situation when he had to practice smoking like Srikanth for Ranveer Singh starrer

Jiiva, who plays the role of Krishnamachari Srikanth in Ranveer Singh starrer '83 shared about a bizarre situation he had to go through on the first day of the film's shoot.
The makers of Ranveer Singh starrer '83 hosted a grand poster launch event of the upcoming film in Chennai. The event was attended by the entire cast and crew. Also seen at the event was Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan, who is presenting the Tamil version of '83. Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in the Kabir Khan directorial film. The film also features South actor Jiiva, who will be seen in the role of Srikanth. 

At the event, actor Jiiva, who plays the role of Krishnamachari Srikanth shared about a bizarre situation he had to go through on the first day of the film's shoot. He shared, “I got the offer through Vishnu, which excited me, but I was completely shocked when I told that I have to play the role of Srikanth sir. During the session in Dharmashala with Kapil Dev, he told me a lot about Srikanth sir and that instilled in me more pressure. As soon as we landed up in Scotland, I had a bizarre situation on the first day of shooting itself. I had to practice smoking like Srikanth sir and accidentally, there was a smoke alarm, where the entire hotel was to be evacuated. I instantly confessed to the team and later found that some of our guys were involved in this conniving act."

He further continued, "Jokes apart, it is really a great effort by Ranveer Singh to take up such a huge task. Having played this role and being a part of this film, I have gained friends all over the country now."

On the other hand, Kamal Haasan was all praise for actor Jiiva. He said, "To play effervescent Srikanth isn’t an easy task and I am so much elated to see Jiiva do it." 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

