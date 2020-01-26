'83: Jiiva REVEALS a bizarre situation when he had to practice smoking like Srikanth for Ranveer Singh starrer
The makers of Ranveer Singh starrer '83 hosted a grand poster launch event of the upcoming film in Chennai. The event was attended by the entire cast and crew. Also seen at the event was Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan, who is presenting the Tamil version of '83. Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in the Kabir Khan directorial film. The film also features South actor Jiiva, who will be seen in the role of Srikanth.
Inki batting ka kya kehna! I'm forever grateful for the opportunity to play him on the big screen. Presenting the Indiana Jones of Indian cricket, #KrishnamachariSrikkanth! #ThisIs83 @RanveerOfficial @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @Shibasishsarkar @madmantena #SajidNadiadwala @vishinduri @ipritamofficial @RelianceEnt @FuhSePhantom @NGEMovies @vibri_media @ZeeMusicCompany @PicturesPVR @83thefilm
He further continued, "Jokes apart, it is really a great effort by Ranveer Singh to take up such a huge task. Having played this role and being a part of this film, I have gained friends all over the country now."
On the other hand, Kamal Haasan was all praise for actor Jiiva. He said, "To play effervescent Srikanth isn’t an easy task and I am so much elated to see Jiiva do it."
