'83: Ranveer Singh bonds with Kamal Haasan at the poster launch; Says 'I'm extremely happy to sit next to him'

'83 starring in the lead role is one of the highly anticipated movies of 2020. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is about the real heroes who brought home the 83 World Cup. The makers of the film hosted a grand poster launch event yesterday at Chennai's Chepauk Stadium, January 25. The event was graced by the entire cast and crew. Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan, who has joined hands to present the much-awaited film ‘83’s Tamil version was also present at the grand event.

The Tamil star and Ranveer Singh were clicked in their best candid moment as they enjoyed some conversation. Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International took to social media and shared a few photos from the event. Ranveer Singh was all praise for Haasan. The dashing Bollywood star said, "This is my first time in Chennai. Vanakkam Chennai. I am extremely feeling happy to sit next to Mr Kamal Haasan." In his speech, Haasan said, "Chennai knows many languages but always proud of Tamil."

Chennai knows many languages but always proud of Tamil says @ikamalhaasan #83TheFilm pic.twitter.com/rQtmv5cabF — Raaj Kamal (@RKFI) January 25, 2020

Feeling proud to present this film, Kamal Haasan earlier shared, “I am extremely excited to present the Tamil Version of 83. It’s a matter of pride to promote the film that will recreate the moments of the iconic matches."

'83 stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarana, Harrdy Sandhu, Jiiva, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Jiiva and Sahil Khattar. plays Ranveer Singh's wife in the film. '83 will hit screens on April 10, 2020, in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu.

