9 Emotions, 9 Stories: Mani Ratnam’s Tamil anthology Navarasa featuring Suriya & others to release on Netflix

Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan brainstormed the idea of Navarasa and decided to come together for a cause.

Filmmakers Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan have joined hands for one of the biggest OTT projects in Tamil. The duo is set to release the Tamil film anthology "Navarasa" on Netflix. The upcoming Tamil anthology will present 9 emotions and 9 short stories. The 9 emotions are anger, compassion, courage, disgust, fear, laughter, love, peace and wonder. Arvind Swami, Bejoy Nambiar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Karthik Subbaraj, Karthick Naren, KV Anand, Ponram, Rathindran Prasad and Halitha Shameem are onboard as the directors for each story. Nithya Menen took to social media and confirmed that 9 short stories will be released on Netflix in the coming days. However, the makers are yet to release the final date.

Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan brainstormed the idea and decided to come together for a cause. They have come together to raise money for deserving causes. "The idea of 'Navarasa' was a spark when we discussed it and the industry has come together to make it glow, give it soul and make it count for its people. We are happy that Netflix has come forward to take this confluence of emotion, talent, people and the cause to the world," the filmmakers said in a joint statement to PTI.

Nithya Menen, Parvathy, Aishwarya Rajessh, Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Prakash Raj among many other Tamil celebs will be seen in the short stories.

Take a look below:

Navarasa will be the second Tamil anthology that the audience is looking forward to on this OTT platform after Paava Kadhaigal.

Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal chills with her 'partner in everything' Nisha ahead of her wedding; Shares a beautiful photo

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×