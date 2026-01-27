9 Malayalam Films Releasing in Summer 2026: Drishyam 3, Patriot to Pallichattambi

Malayalam cinema has largely stuck to releasing grand ventures during festive and holiday seasons. Now, it appears that the norm is set to repeat once again, with several highly anticipated films slated for release within the same window. Here are some of the ventures you should check out.

9 Malayalam Films to Release for Summer 2026

1. Aadu 3

Cast: Jayasurya, Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, Vijay Babu, Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Bhagath Manuel, Indrans, Renji Panicker

Jayasurya, Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, Vijay Babu, Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Bhagath Manuel, Indrans, Renji Panicker Director: Midhun Manuel Thomas

Midhun Manuel Thomas Genre: Epic Fantasy Comedy Adventure

Epic Fantasy Comedy Adventure Release Date: March 19, 2026 (Tentatively)

After the major success of Aadu 2, Jayasurya and the rest of the team are all set to return to the big screen with the third installment, titled Aadu 3. Directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, the movie is expected to take a significant genre shift from its previous installments.

Recently, the makers unveiled character posters revealing each character from the original films in their past selves, each with a story of their own. While the film appears to feature period segments, it remains unclear whether this will be a parallel storyline or a time-travel concept.

2. Nivin Pauly-B Unnikrishnan movie

Cast: Nivin Pauly, Ann Augustine, Balachandra Menon

Nivin Pauly, Ann Augustine, Balachandra Menon Director: B. Unnikrishnan

B. Unnikrishnan Genre: Political Thriller Drama

Political Thriller Drama Release Date: March 26, 2026 (Tentatively)

Nivin Pauly and director B. Unnikrishnan are teaming up for the first time for an untitled political thriller. Production began in September 2025 with a pooja ceremony, and the project is expected to be mounted on a large scale.

The upcoming film marks Nivin’s next release after ventures like Sarvam Maya and Baby Girl.

3. Drishyam 3

Cast: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Siddique, Santhi Mayadevi, Irshad Ali, Ganesh Kumar, Murali Gopy

Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Siddique, Santhi Mayadevi, Irshad Ali, Ganesh Kumar, Murali Gopy Director: Jeethu Joseph

Jeethu Joseph Genre: Crime Thriller Drama

Crime Thriller Drama Release Date: April 2, 2026

Following the success of Drishyam 2 and Neru, Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph have once again joined hands for the third installment of the Drishyam franchise, titled Drishyam 3. The film is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated Malayalam releases of the year, with audiences expecting multiple twists and revelations.

In recent interviews, however, Jeethu Joseph revealed that the upcoming installment will focus more on Georgekutty and the emotional journey he has undergone after the events of the first two films.

4. Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros

Cast: Alphonse Puthren, Hashir, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, Vinayak, Ameen, Nihal Nizam, Nibraz Noushad, Shahubas, Sabir S

Alphonse Puthren, Hashir, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, Vinayak, Ameen, Nihal Nizam, Nibraz Noushad, Shahubas, Sabir S Director: Savin SA

Savin SA Genre: Coming-of-Age Comedy Drama

Coming-of-Age Comedy Drama Release Date: April 2, 2026

Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys (2024) was a major theatrical success and received positive reviews from critics. Riding on the success of the first installment, the makers are continuing the story, with YouTube content creators Hashir, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak headlining the sequel.

In the first installment, the gang played supporting roles, and the sequel is expected to explore more aspects of their lives, setting the stage for everyday adventures.

5. Pallichattambi

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Kayadu Lohar, Vijayaraghavan, Johny Antony, Sudheer Karamana, TG Ravi, Prithviraj Sukumaran (cameo)

Tovino Thomas, Kayadu Lohar, Vijayaraghavan, Johny Antony, Sudheer Karamana, TG Ravi, Prithviraj Sukumaran (cameo) Director: Dijo Jose Antony

Dijo Jose Antony Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Release Date: April 9, 2026

Jana Gana Mana fame Dijo Jose Antony is set to return to the big screen with his upcoming action drama Pallichattambi, headlined by Tovino Thomas. Planned as a pan-Indian release, the film will be released in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.

The movie is expected to feature Tovino Thomas in a high-octane action avatar, sporting a buzz-cut look as seen in the glimpse.

6. Patriot

Cast: Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Kunchacko Boban, Rajiv Menon, Revathy, Darshana Rajendran

Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Kunchacko Boban, Rajiv Menon, Revathy, Darshana Rajendran Director: Mahesh Narayanan

Mahesh Narayanan Genre: Spy Action Drama

Spy Action Drama Release Date: April 23, 2026

Decades after their previous collaboration, Mammootty and Mohanlal are sharing screen space once again in the spy action drama Patriot. Directed by Malik fame Mahesh Narayanan, the film explores a controversial intelligence mission and features Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, and Nayanthara in pivotal roles.

While further details remain under wraps, the makers have recently unveiled intriguing character posters of the main cast.

7. Kattalan

Cast: Antony Varghese Pepe, Sunil, Kabir Duhan Singh, Parth Tiwari, Jagadish, Dushara Vijayan, Siddique, Raj Tirandasu, Hanan Shah, Shon Joy, Anson Paul

Antony Varghese Pepe, Sunil, Kabir Duhan Singh, Parth Tiwari, Jagadish, Dushara Vijayan, Siddique, Raj Tirandasu, Hanan Shah, Shon Joy, Anson Paul Director: Paul George

Paul George Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Release Date: May 14, 2026

The makers of Marco are returning to theatres with the action drama Kattalan, starring Antony Varghese Pepe. Set against the backdrop of a forest, the film explores an intense world of action centered around smuggling.

8. Athiradi

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Darshana Rajendran, Zarin Shihab, Riya Shibu

Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Darshana Rajendran, Zarin Shihab, Riya Shibu Director: Arun Anirudhan

Arun Anirudhan Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Release Date: May 14, 2026

Athiradi is an upcoming action thriller directed by Arun Anirudhan, who previously penned the script for Minnal Murali. The story revolves around two hot-headed rivals locked in conflict, with a third individual, who despises them both, disrupting their dynamic with his cunning strategies.

The film explores what happens when all three unleash their rivalries against one another and how the conflict ultimately unfolds.

9. Mollywood Times

Cast: Naslen, Prashanth Alexander

Naslen, Prashanth Alexander Director: Abhinav Sunder Nayak

Abhinav Sunder Nayak Genre: Black Comedy Satire

Black Comedy Satire Release Date: May 15, 2026

Following the widespread acclaim of Advocate Mukundan Unni, director-editor Abhinav Sunder Nayak is set to return to the big screen with Mollywood Times.

The black comedy satire, starring Naslen, revolves around the Malayalam film industry of the early 2000s and is described as a love-hate letter to cinema.

The above-mentioned films are expected to release in theatres this summer, though a few may face postponements. Additionally, Dileep-starrer D152, directed by Jagan Shaji Kailas, is also expected to release during the same window.

