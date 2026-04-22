9 Malayalam Horror Films you shouldn’t miss out on OTT: Pranav Mohanlal’s Diés Iraé, Phoenix to Pretham

Malayalam cinema, like many other film industries, has produced several horror movies that audiences have enjoyed over the years. If you’re wondering what to watch, here’s a curated list of Malayalam horror films available on OTT.

9 Malayalam Horror Films to Watch on OTT

1. Diés Iraé

Cast: Pranav Mohanlal , Sushmita Bhat, Gibin Gopinath, Jaya Kurup, Arun Ajikumar, Sreedhanya, Madan Babu K, Sudha Sukumari

, Sushmita Bhat, Gibin Gopinath, Jaya Kurup, Arun Ajikumar, Sreedhanya, Madan Babu K, Sudha Sukumari Director: Rahul Sadasivan

Rahul Sadasivan Genre: Horror Thriller

Horror Thriller Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Diés Iraé (meaning Day of Wrath in Latin) follows Rohan, the son of an Indian-American architect, who lives a spoiled, affluent lifestyle in a posh locality in Kerala. His life takes a dark turn when Kani, a girl he was once involved with, passes away. After her funeral, his life spirals as an angry entity, believed to be her, begins haunting him.

2. In Ghost House Inn

Cast: Mukesh, Siddique, Jagadish, Ashokan, Nedumudi Venu, Karishma Kotak

Mukesh, Siddique, Jagadish, Ashokan, Nedumudi Venu, Karishma Kotak Director: Lal

Lal Genre: Horror Comedy

Horror Comedy Where to Watch: JioHotstar

The film follows four longtime friends who travel to Ooty. As one of them buys an old, supposedly haunted mansion, “Dorothy Bungalow, ” to convert it into a resort. However, the group soon encounters strange, ghostly events linked to a murder that took place 70 years ago.

3. Devadoothan

Cast: Mohanlal , Jaya Prada, Vineeth Kumar, Janardhanan, Jagathy Sreekumar

, Jaya Prada, Vineeth Kumar, Janardhanan, Jagathy Sreekumar Director: Sibi Malayil

Sibi Malayil Genre: Mystery Horror

Mystery Horror Where to Watch: YouTube

Devadoothan narrates the story of Vishal Krishnamoorthy, a renowned but struggling musician who returns to his alma mater to direct a play. There, he uncovers the mystery of “Seven Bells,” a cursed musical instrument tied to a tragic love story, guided by a mysterious spirit.

4. Vellinakshatram

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran , Taruni Sachdev, Meenakshi, Karthika, Jagathy Sreekumar, Jagadish, Siddique

, Taruni Sachdev, Meenakshi, Karthika, Jagathy Sreekumar, Jagadish, Siddique Director: Vinayan

Vinayan Genre: Mystery Horror Comedy

Mystery Horror Comedy Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Vellinakshatram explores the story of Vinod, whose daughter Ammu is believed to possess sinister, haunting powers, especially after her mother’s death. When a caregiver named Indu is hired, secrets from their past lives begin to unravel, driven by vengeance.

5. Moonnamathoral

Cast: Jayaram, Vineeth, Samvrutha Sunil, Sherin Shringar, Jyothirmayi

Jayaram, Vineeth, Samvrutha Sunil, Sherin Shringar, Jyothirmayi Director: VK Prakash

VK Prakash Genre: Supernatural Mystery Horror Thriller

Supernatural Mystery Horror Thriller Where to Watch: Eros Now, YouTube

Moonnamathoral follows two nurses, Anupama and Rahel, who rent a haunted house, only to discover, after a shared nightmare, that they are actually ghosts. As they retrace their past, they seek revenge on the person responsible for their deaths.

Trivia: This was the first digitally shot film in Malayalam cinema.

6. Phoenix

Cast: Aju Varghese , Chandunadh, Anoop Menon, Bhagath Manuel, Abhirami Bose, Nilja K. Baby, Baby Aavni, Jess Sweejan, Abram Ratheesh, Asha Aravind

, Chandunadh, Anoop Menon, Bhagath Manuel, Abhirami Bose, Nilja K. Baby, Baby Aavni, Jess Sweejan, Abram Ratheesh, Asha Aravind Director: Vishnu Bharathan

Vishnu Bharathan Genre: Romantic Horror Thriller

Romantic Horror Thriller Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Phoenix tells the story of John and his family, who relocate to a remote island village hoping for a fresh start. However, a series of terrifying events begins to unfold, turning their lives into a nightmare.

7. Pretham

Cast: Jayasurya , Govind Padmasoorya, Sharaf U Dheen, Aju Varghese, Shruthi Ramachandran, Pearle Maaney, Dharmajan Bolgatty

, Govind Padmasoorya, Sharaf U Dheen, Aju Varghese, Shruthi Ramachandran, Pearle Maaney, Dharmajan Bolgatty Director: Ranjith Sankar

Ranjith Sankar Genre: Horror Comedy Drama

Horror Comedy Drama Where to Watch: SunNXT

Pretham revolves around three friends who buy a seaside resort, only to discover it is haunted by a ghost named Clara. They seek help from a mentalist, John Don Bosco, to investigate the mystery behind her death. The film was later remade in Telugu as Raju Gari Gadhi 2, starring Nagarjuna Akkineni and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

8. Neelavelicham

Cast: Tovino Thomas , Rima Kallingal, Roshan Mathew, Shine Tom Chacko, Rajesh Madhavan, Abhiram Radhakrishnan

, Rima Kallingal, Roshan Mathew, Shine Tom Chacko, Rajesh Madhavan, Abhiram Radhakrishnan Director: Aashiq Abu

Aashiq Abu Genre: Horror Thriller

Horror Thriller Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Based on a novel by legendary author Vaikom Muhammad Basheer and a reboot of Malayalam cinema’s first-ever horror movie Bhargavi Nilayam, Neelavelicham follows a writer who moves into a haunted mansion and uncovers the tragic story of Bhargavi and the reason behind her haunting.

9. Hello Mummy

Cast: Sharaf U Dheen , Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jagadish, Johny Antony, Sunny Hinduja

, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jagadish, Johny Antony, Sunny Hinduja Director: Vaishakh Elans

Vaishakh Elans Genre: Horror Comedy

Horror Comedy Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Hello Mummy follows Boney, a carefree pet shop owner who falls in love with Stephy. However, Stephy lives with a strange secret; she is constantly accompanied and controlled by the spirit of her late mother, Grace, who passed away 22 years ago. The film explores how their relationship evolves amid supernatural interference.

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