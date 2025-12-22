9 South Films Releasing in Theaters this Week: Mohanlal starrer Vrusshabha to Kichcha Sudeepa’s Mark

South Indian cinema has lined up an exciting list of movies to watch in theatres this week, especially with Christmas just days away. If you’re wondering what to check out, here’s a list of releases.

9 South Films to Watch in Theaters this Week

1. Vrusshabha

Cast: Mohanlal, Samarjit Lankesh, Nayan Sarika, Ragini Dwivedi, Ajay, Neha Saxena, Vinay Varma, Ramachandra Raju

Mohanlal, Samarjit Lankesh, Nayan Sarika, Ragini Dwivedi, Ajay, Neha Saxena, Vinay Varma, Ramachandra Raju Director: Naandda Kishore

Naandda Kishore Genre: Fantasy Action Drama

Fantasy Action Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 17 minutes

2 hours and 17 minutes Language: Telugu-Malayalam

Telugu-Malayalam Release Date: December 25, 2025

Vrusshabha follows the story of a powerful and wealthy businessman whose son serves as his protector. However, after the son visits his ancestral village, the businessman begins to witness several visions from his past life.

These visions portray him as a violent and powerful king, with a young ruler, resembling his own son, as his arch-rival. Confused by these visions, the son helps his father regain peace and begins searching for answers hidden in the past.

2. Champion

Cast: Roshann Meka, Anaswara Rajan, Kruthi Kanj Singh Rathod, Bhavani Neerati, Hyper Aadi

Roshann Meka, Anaswara Rajan, Kruthi Kanj Singh Rathod, Bhavani Neerati, Hyper Aadi Director: Pradeep Advaitham

Pradeep Advaitham Genre: Period Sports Drama

Period Sports Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 45 minutes

2 hours and 45 minutes Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: December 25, 2025

Champion is set in pre-Independence India, during a time when common people struggled under the Razakar regime. During this period, Michael C. Williams, a brilliant footballer, clashes with the imperialists.

As he comes to understand the harsh realities of the era, Michael decides to use his football skills to stand up to the oppressors. Amidst all this, he also finds solace in romance.

3. Retta Thala

Cast: Arun Vijay, Siddhi Idnani, Tanya Ravichandran, Yogi Samy, P. Sai Kumar, John Vijay, Hareesh Peradi

Arun Vijay, Siddhi Idnani, Tanya Ravichandran, Yogi Samy, P. Sai Kumar, John Vijay, Hareesh Peradi Director: Kris Thirukumaran

Kris Thirukumaran Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Runtime: 1 hour and 13 minutes

1 hour and 13 minutes Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: December 25, 2025

Retta Thala narrates the tale of two men, Malpe Upendra and Kali, who hail from different backgrounds and possess contrasting attitudes. As they clash with each other, themes of love and money are explored through a high-octane, intense narrative.

The characters are said to exist in morally grey areas, challenging the conventional notion of good versus evil.

4. Eesha

Cast: Adith Arun, Hebah Patel, Akhil Raj Uddemari, Siri Hanumanth, Babloo Prithiveeraj

Adith Arun, Hebah Patel, Akhil Raj Uddemari, Siri Hanumanth, Babloo Prithiveeraj Director: Srinivas Manne

Srinivas Manne Genre: Horror Thriller

Horror Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 5 minutes

2 hours and 5 minutes Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: December 25, 2025

Eesha revolves around four childhood friends who attempt to disprove the existence of ghosts and superstitions. Their search leads them to a haunted, abandoned village and a mysterious old house, where they encounter terrifying and unexplainable supernatural events.

The flick explores what happens to them and whether they manage to survive these events.

5. 45

Cast: Shiva Rajkumar, Upendra, Raj B Shetty, Rajendran, Kaustubha Mani, Jisshu Sengupta, Pooja Ramachandran

Shiva Rajkumar, Upendra, Raj B Shetty, Rajendran, Kaustubha Mani, Jisshu Sengupta, Pooja Ramachandran Director: Arjun Janya

Arjun Janya Genre: Action Comedy

Action Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 16 minutes

2 hours and 16 minutes Language: Kannada

Kannada Release Date: December 25, 2025

45 centers on a man experiencing an existential crisis, questioning life, love, and destiny. Blending high-octane action with raw emotions, the film reflects the psychological impact such turmoil has on an individual.

While confronting these aspects, the man also encounters two entities, one a protector and the other a destroyer.

6. Shambhala

Cast: Aadi, Archana Iyerr, Swasika Vijay, Madhunandan, Harsha Vardhan

Aadi, Archana Iyerr, Swasika Vijay, Madhunandan, Harsha Vardhan Director: Ugandhar Muni

Ugandhar Muni Genre: Action Horror Thriller

Action Horror Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 24 minutes

2 hours and 24 minutes Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: December 25, 2025

Shambhala focuses on a mysterious meteor crash in a superstitious village in the 1980s, which unleashes supernatural forces and strange behavior among the residents. As the mystery remains unsolved, an atheist man takes it upon himself to uncover the truth behind the meteor and its impact on the villagers.

The film explores his journey, blending elements of sci-fi, horror, and mythology.

7. Sirai

Cast: Vikram Prabhu, LK Akshay Kumar, Ananda Thambirajah, Anishma Anilkumar, Harishankar Narayanan, Remya Suresh, Siju Wilson

Vikram Prabhu, LK Akshay Kumar, Ananda Thambirajah, Anishma Anilkumar, Harishankar Narayanan, Remya Suresh, Siju Wilson Director: Suresh Rajakumari

Suresh Rajakumari Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 26 minutes

2 hours and 26 minutes Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: December 25, 2025

Based on a real incident from 2003, Sirai revolves around a police officer assigned to escort a criminal from jail to court. What begins as a routine transfer soon turns into a battle of wits and survival.

As their bond evolves during the journey, the officer finds himself torn between his duty and his sense of humanity.

8. Sarvam Maya

Cast: Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, Janardhanan, Preity Mukhundhan, Arun Ajikumar, Raghunath Paleri, Madhu Warrier

Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, Janardhanan, Preity Mukhundhan, Arun Ajikumar, Raghunath Paleri, Madhu Warrier Director: Akhil Sathyan

Akhil Sathyan Genre: Fantasy Horror Comedy

Fantasy Horror Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 27 hours

2 hours and 27 hours Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: December 25, 2025

Sarvam Maya follows a young man from a Hindu priest family who is deeply involved in music. While spending time at his ancestral home, he encounters a lovable ghost.

What follows is a humorous tale infused with romance and horror, prompting the protagonist to question his own faith and identity as he forms a bond with the spirit.

9. Mark

Cast: Kichcha Sudeepa, Naveen Chandra, Yogi Babu, Guru Somasundaram, Dragon Manju, Shine Tom Chacko

Kichcha Sudeepa, Naveen Chandra, Yogi Babu, Guru Somasundaram, Dragon Manju, Shine Tom Chacko Director: Vijay Kartikeyaa

Vijay Kartikeyaa Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 25 minutes

2 hours and 25 minutes Language: Kannada

Kannada Release Date: December 25, 2025

Mark explores the story of Ajay Markandayya, a suspended police officer known for his ruthless nature and unbreakable determination. As he returns to duty, he takes on a powerful nexus of gangsters and corrupt politicians to restore justice.

The movie delves into how he accomplishes this task and the challenges he faces along the way.

These are just some of the major releases hitting theatres from South Indian cinema this week. With Christmas around the corner, it promises to be a festive season at the big screens this year.

ALSO READ: Jailer 2: Shiva Rajkumar confirms role in Rajinikanth starrer to be ‘more than a cameo’