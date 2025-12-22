9 South Films Releasing in Theaters this Week: Mohanlal starrer Vrusshabha to Kichcha Sudeepa’s Mark
Are you wondering which South Indian movie to watch in theaters this week? Here’s a list of films that you need to check out.
South Indian cinema has lined up an exciting list of movies to watch in theatres this week, especially with Christmas just days away. If you’re wondering what to check out, here’s a list of releases.
9 South Films to Watch in Theaters this Week
1. Vrusshabha
- Cast: Mohanlal, Samarjit Lankesh, Nayan Sarika, Ragini Dwivedi, Ajay, Neha Saxena, Vinay Varma, Ramachandra Raju
- Director: Naandda Kishore
- Genre: Fantasy Action Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 17 minutes
- Language: Telugu-Malayalam
- Release Date: December 25, 2025
Vrusshabha follows the story of a powerful and wealthy businessman whose son serves as his protector. However, after the son visits his ancestral village, the businessman begins to witness several visions from his past life.
These visions portray him as a violent and powerful king, with a young ruler, resembling his own son, as his arch-rival. Confused by these visions, the son helps his father regain peace and begins searching for answers hidden in the past.
2. Champion
- Cast: Roshann Meka, Anaswara Rajan, Kruthi Kanj Singh Rathod, Bhavani Neerati, Hyper Aadi
- Director: Pradeep Advaitham
- Genre: Period Sports Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 45 minutes
- Language: Telugu
- Release Date: December 25, 2025
Champion is set in pre-Independence India, during a time when common people struggled under the Razakar regime. During this period, Michael C. Williams, a brilliant footballer, clashes with the imperialists.
As he comes to understand the harsh realities of the era, Michael decides to use his football skills to stand up to the oppressors. Amidst all this, he also finds solace in romance.
3. Retta Thala
- Cast: Arun Vijay, Siddhi Idnani, Tanya Ravichandran, Yogi Samy, P. Sai Kumar, John Vijay, Hareesh Peradi
- Director: Kris Thirukumaran
- Genre: Action Thriller
- Runtime: 1 hour and 13 minutes
- Language: Tamil
- Release Date: December 25, 2025
Retta Thala narrates the tale of two men, Malpe Upendra and Kali, who hail from different backgrounds and possess contrasting attitudes. As they clash with each other, themes of love and money are explored through a high-octane, intense narrative.
The characters are said to exist in morally grey areas, challenging the conventional notion of good versus evil.
4. Eesha
- Cast: Adith Arun, Hebah Patel, Akhil Raj Uddemari, Siri Hanumanth, Babloo Prithiveeraj
- Director: Srinivas Manne
- Genre: Horror Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 5 minutes
- Language: Telugu
- Release Date: December 25, 2025
Eesha revolves around four childhood friends who attempt to disprove the existence of ghosts and superstitions. Their search leads them to a haunted, abandoned village and a mysterious old house, where they encounter terrifying and unexplainable supernatural events.
The flick explores what happens to them and whether they manage to survive these events.
5. 45
- Cast: Shiva Rajkumar, Upendra, Raj B Shetty, Rajendran, Kaustubha Mani, Jisshu Sengupta, Pooja Ramachandran
- Director: Arjun Janya
- Genre: Action Comedy
- Runtime: 2 hours and 16 minutes
- Language: Kannada
- Release Date: December 25, 2025
45 centers on a man experiencing an existential crisis, questioning life, love, and destiny. Blending high-octane action with raw emotions, the film reflects the psychological impact such turmoil has on an individual.
While confronting these aspects, the man also encounters two entities, one a protector and the other a destroyer.
6. Shambhala
- Cast: Aadi, Archana Iyerr, Swasika Vijay, Madhunandan, Harsha Vardhan
- Director: Ugandhar Muni
- Genre: Action Horror Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 24 minutes
- Language: Telugu
- Release Date: December 25, 2025
Shambhala focuses on a mysterious meteor crash in a superstitious village in the 1980s, which unleashes supernatural forces and strange behavior among the residents. As the mystery remains unsolved, an atheist man takes it upon himself to uncover the truth behind the meteor and its impact on the villagers.
The film explores his journey, blending elements of sci-fi, horror, and mythology.
7. Sirai
- Cast: Vikram Prabhu, LK Akshay Kumar, Ananda Thambirajah, Anishma Anilkumar, Harishankar Narayanan, Remya Suresh, Siju Wilson
- Director: Suresh Rajakumari
- Genre: Action Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 26 minutes
- Language: Tamil
- Release Date: December 25, 2025
Based on a real incident from 2003, Sirai revolves around a police officer assigned to escort a criminal from jail to court. What begins as a routine transfer soon turns into a battle of wits and survival.
As their bond evolves during the journey, the officer finds himself torn between his duty and his sense of humanity.
8. Sarvam Maya
- Cast: Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, Janardhanan, Preity Mukhundhan, Arun Ajikumar, Raghunath Paleri, Madhu Warrier
- Director: Akhil Sathyan
- Genre: Fantasy Horror Comedy
- Runtime: 2 hours and 27 hours
- Language: Malayalam
- Release Date: December 25, 2025
Sarvam Maya follows a young man from a Hindu priest family who is deeply involved in music. While spending time at his ancestral home, he encounters a lovable ghost.
What follows is a humorous tale infused with romance and horror, prompting the protagonist to question his own faith and identity as he forms a bond with the spirit.
9. Mark
- Cast: Kichcha Sudeepa, Naveen Chandra, Yogi Babu, Guru Somasundaram, Dragon Manju, Shine Tom Chacko
- Director: Vijay Kartikeyaa
- Genre: Action Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 25 minutes
- Language: Kannada
- Release Date: December 25, 2025
Mark explores the story of Ajay Markandayya, a suspended police officer known for his ruthless nature and unbreakable determination. As he returns to duty, he takes on a powerful nexus of gangsters and corrupt politicians to restore justice.
The movie delves into how he accomplishes this task and the challenges he faces along the way.
These are just some of the major releases hitting theatres from South Indian cinema this week. With Christmas around the corner, it promises to be a festive season at the big screens this year.
ALSO READ: Jailer 2: Shiva Rajkumar confirms role in Rajinikanth starrer to be ‘more than a cameo’