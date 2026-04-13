9 South Films Releasing in Theaters This Week: Pallichattambi, Bengaluru Inn to Bad Boy Karthik, Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil
Are you wondering what to watch in theaters this week? Here’s a list of South Indian movies to see in theaters.
South Indian cinema has lined up an exciting slate of films to watch in theaters this week. With major movies hitting the big screen, if you’re wondering what to check out, here’s a list of upcoming releases.
9 South Films Releasing in Theaters This Week
1. Pallichattambi
- Cast: Tovino Thomas, Kayadu Lohar, Sudheer Karamana, Vijayaraghavan, Baburaj, TG Ravi, Alexander Prasanth, Johny Antony, Vinod Kedamangalam, Nibraz Noushad
- Director: Dijo Jose Antony
- Genre: Period Action Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 30 minutes
- Language: Malayalam
- Release Date: April 15, 2026
Set in Kerala between the 1950s and early 1960s, Pallichattambi explores the story of a young ruffian hired by villagers to oppose tyrannical forces disrupting their peaceful lives. His arrival instills hope among the oppressed, and he trains the villagers to defend themselves. The film follows his journey and whether his efforts to save the villagers succeed.
2. Bengaluru Inn
- Cast: Dharma Keerthiraj, Anusha Rai, Risha Gowda, Shashikumar, Bala Rajwadi, Manju Pavagada
- Director: Karthik K Murthy
- Genre: Suspense Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 1 minute
- Language: Kannada
- Release Date: April 17, 2026
Bengaluru Inn follows the story of a food delivery agent who aspires to become a film artist but gets embroiled in a murder case with hidden motives. As the police investigate a series of crimes linked to a gang, he must fight to prove his innocence in this tense thriller filled with unexpected twists.
3. Kalagamanam
- Cast: Raja Birudula, Lavanya Rama Rao, Jabardasth Rajamouli, Sudhakar Burri, Anne Sirisha, RK Naidu
- Director: Sudhakar Burri
- Genre: Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 23 minutes
- Language: Telugu
- Release Date: April 17, 2026
Kalagamanam is set in a traditional village divided by caste yet bound by coexistence, where education remains rare, especially for girls. Amid this, Lavanya and Parthu from different families fall deeply in love. Torn between duty and desire, one sacrifices for family and the other for love, shaping a poignant story of loyalty, longing, and devotion.
4. Kendada Seragu
- Cast: Bhoomika Shetty, Malashri, Harish Arasu, Prathima Thakur, Shobitha M, Sindhu Lokanath
- Director: Rocky Somli
- Genre: Action Drama
- Runtime: 1 hour and 58 minutes
- Language: Kannada
- Release Date: April 17, 2026
Kendada Seragu narrates the story of an IPS officer investigating a crime network, during which she uncovers her mother Netra’s tragic past of exploitation and survival. As she rescues victims, she must confront whether she can truly break the vicious cycle that once trapped her family and many others.
5. Bad Boy Karthik
- Cast: Naga Shaurya, Vidhi Yadav, Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, Vijaya Krishna Naresh, Sridevi Vijayakumar
- Director: Ramesh Desena
- Genre: Action Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 22 minutes
- Language: Telugu
- Release Date: April 17, 2026
Bad Boy Karthik follows an aggressive “bad boy,” Karthik, who gets into an intense conflict with local goons and must face them to save his family.
6. Therachaapa
- Cast: Naveenraj Sankarapu, Pooja Suhasini, Sreelu Dasari, Rajeev Kanakala, Jagadish Pratap Bhandari, Balireddy Prudhviraj
- Director: Elavumkunnel Joel George
- Genre: Action Crime Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 31 minutes
- Language: Telugu
- Release Date: April 17, 2026
After a devastating cyclone displaces a fishing community, Therachaapa follows their struggle as they seek refuge but fall under the control of ruthless drug dealers. Amid the turmoil, a carefree young fisherman is forced to grow up after a personal tragedy. Torn between love and duty, he rises to stand against oppression.
7. Madhuvidhu
- Cast: Sharaf U Dheen, Kalyani Panicker, Jagadish, Azeez Nedumangad, Sai Kumar, Sanju Madhu
- Director: Vishnu Aravind
- Genre: Romantic Family Comedy
- Runtime: TBA
- Language: Malayalam
- Release Date: April 17, 2026
Madhuvidhu narrates the story of Amrutharaj, a groom from an all-male household whose brides’ families repeatedly reject. He falls in love with Sneha Marcose, and their journey toward marriage sparks a chain of hilarious chaos within his unruly home. The film explores whether they ultimately manage to tie the knot.
8. Elra Kaaleliyatte Kaala
- Cast: Chandan Shetty, Archana Kottige, Manju Pavagada, Rakesh Poojari, Tara Anuradha, Dattanna
- Director: Sujay Shastry
- Genre: Comedy Drama
- Runtime: TBA
- Language: Kannada
- Release Date: April 17, 2026
Elra Kaaleliyatte Kaala follows a man traveling through a remote village who misses his only bus and is forced to stay overnight. As he waits for the next day’s journey, he discovers that time itself seems to have stopped in the village, clocks don’t work, and nothing follows a normal rhythm. What begins as a simple delay turns into a strange and intriguing experience that challenges his sense of reality.
9. Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil
- Cast: Kunchacko Boban, Dileesh Pothan, Sajin Gopu, Sharanya R. Nair, Chidambaram, Jaffer Idukki, Rajesh Madhavan
- Director: Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval
- Genre: Comedy Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 15 minutes
- Language: Malayalam
- Release Date: April 15, 2026
Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil follows Sethu, a government health worker in remote Wayanad who cares for his bedridden brother while dealing with personal struggles. His quiet life is disrupted when an armed fugitive demands shelter as law enforcement closes in.
These films are among the major South Indian releases set to hit theaters this week.
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