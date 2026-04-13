9 South Films Releasing in Theaters This Week: Pallichattambi, Bengaluru Inn to Bad Boy Karthik, Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil

South Indian cinema has lined up an exciting slate of films to watch in theaters this week. With major movies hitting the big screen, if you’re wondering what to check out, here’s a list of upcoming releases.

9 South Films Releasing in Theaters This Week

1. Pallichattambi

Cast: Tovino Thomas , Kayadu Lohar, Sudheer Karamana, Vijayaraghavan, Baburaj, TG Ravi, Alexander Prasanth, Johny Antony, Vinod Kedamangalam, Nibraz Noushad

, Kayadu Lohar, Sudheer Karamana, Vijayaraghavan, Baburaj, TG Ravi, Alexander Prasanth, Johny Antony, Vinod Kedamangalam, Nibraz Noushad Director: Dijo Jose Antony

Dijo Jose Antony Genre: Period Action Drama

Period Action Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 30 minutes

2 hours and 30 minutes Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: April 15, 2026

Set in Kerala between the 1950s and early 1960s, Pallichattambi explores the story of a young ruffian hired by villagers to oppose tyrannical forces disrupting their peaceful lives. His arrival instills hope among the oppressed, and he trains the villagers to defend themselves. The film follows his journey and whether his efforts to save the villagers succeed.

2. Bengaluru Inn

Cast: Dharma Keerthiraj, Anusha Rai, Risha Gowda, Shashikumar, Bala Rajwadi, Manju Pavagada

Dharma Keerthiraj, Anusha Rai, Risha Gowda, Shashikumar, Bala Rajwadi, Manju Pavagada Director: Karthik K Murthy

Karthik K Murthy Genre: Suspense Thriller

Suspense Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 1 minute

2 hours and 1 minute Language: Kannada

Kannada Release Date: April 17, 2026

Bengaluru Inn follows the story of a food delivery agent who aspires to become a film artist but gets embroiled in a murder case with hidden motives. As the police investigate a series of crimes linked to a gang, he must fight to prove his innocence in this tense thriller filled with unexpected twists.

3. Kalagamanam

Cast: Raja Birudula, Lavanya Rama Rao, Jabardasth Rajamouli, Sudhakar Burri, Anne Sirisha, RK Naidu

Raja Birudula, Lavanya Rama Rao, Jabardasth Rajamouli, Sudhakar Burri, Anne Sirisha, RK Naidu Director: Sudhakar Burri

Sudhakar Burri Genre: Drama

Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 23 minutes

2 hours and 23 minutes Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: April 17, 2026

Kalagamanam is set in a traditional village divided by caste yet bound by coexistence, where education remains rare, especially for girls. Amid this, Lavanya and Parthu from different families fall deeply in love. Torn between duty and desire, one sacrifices for family and the other for love, shaping a poignant story of loyalty, longing, and devotion.

4. Kendada Seragu

Cast: Bhoomika Shetty , Malashri, Harish Arasu, Prathima Thakur, Shobitha M, Sindhu Lokanath

, Malashri, Harish Arasu, Prathima Thakur, Shobitha M, Sindhu Lokanath Director: Rocky Somli

Rocky Somli Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Runtime: 1 hour and 58 minutes

1 hour and 58 minutes Language: Kannada

Kannada Release Date: April 17, 2026

Kendada Seragu narrates the story of an IPS officer investigating a crime network, during which she uncovers her mother Netra’s tragic past of exploitation and survival. As she rescues victims, she must confront whether she can truly break the vicious cycle that once trapped her family and many others.

5. Bad Boy Karthik

Cast: Naga Shaurya, Vidhi Yadav, Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, Vijaya Krishna Naresh, Sridevi Vijayakumar

Naga Shaurya, Vidhi Yadav, Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, Vijaya Krishna Naresh, Sridevi Vijayakumar Director: Ramesh Desena

Ramesh Desena Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 22 minutes

2 hours and 22 minutes Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: April 17, 2026

Bad Boy Karthik follows an aggressive “bad boy,” Karthik, who gets into an intense conflict with local goons and must face them to save his family.

6. Therachaapa

Cast: Naveenraj Sankarapu, Pooja Suhasini, Sreelu Dasari, Rajeev Kanakala, Jagadish Pratap Bhandari, Balireddy Prudhviraj

Naveenraj Sankarapu, Pooja Suhasini, Sreelu Dasari, Rajeev Kanakala, Jagadish Pratap Bhandari, Balireddy Prudhviraj Director: Elavumkunnel Joel George

Elavumkunnel Joel George Genre: Action Crime Drama

Action Crime Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 31 minutes

2 hours and 31 minutes Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: April 17, 2026

After a devastating cyclone displaces a fishing community, Therachaapa follows their struggle as they seek refuge but fall under the control of ruthless drug dealers. Amid the turmoil, a carefree young fisherman is forced to grow up after a personal tragedy. Torn between love and duty, he rises to stand against oppression.

7. Madhuvidhu

Cast: Sharaf U Dheen , Kalyani Panicker, Jagadish, Azeez Nedumangad, Sai Kumar, Sanju Madhu

, Kalyani Panicker, Jagadish, Azeez Nedumangad, Sai Kumar, Sanju Madhu Director: Vishnu Aravind

Vishnu Aravind Genre: Romantic Family Comedy

Romantic Family Comedy Runtime: TBA

TBA Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: April 17, 2026

Madhuvidhu narrates the story of Amrutharaj, a groom from an all-male household whose brides’ families repeatedly reject. He falls in love with Sneha Marcose, and their journey toward marriage sparks a chain of hilarious chaos within his unruly home. The film explores whether they ultimately manage to tie the knot.

8. Elra Kaaleliyatte Kaala

Cast: Chandan Shetty, Archana Kottige, Manju Pavagada, Rakesh Poojari, Tara Anuradha, Dattanna

Chandan Shetty, Archana Kottige, Manju Pavagada, Rakesh Poojari, Tara Anuradha, Dattanna Director: Sujay Shastry

Sujay Shastry Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Runtime: TBA

TBA Language: Kannada

Kannada Release Date: April 17, 2026

Elra Kaaleliyatte Kaala follows a man traveling through a remote village who misses his only bus and is forced to stay overnight. As he waits for the next day’s journey, he discovers that time itself seems to have stopped in the village, clocks don’t work, and nothing follows a normal rhythm. What begins as a simple delay turns into a strange and intriguing experience that challenges his sense of reality.

9. Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil

Cast: Kunchacko Boban , Dileesh Pothan, Sajin Gopu, Sharanya R. Nair, Chidambaram, Jaffer Idukki, Rajesh Madhavan

, Dileesh Pothan, Sajin Gopu, Sharanya R. Nair, Chidambaram, Jaffer Idukki, Rajesh Madhavan Director: Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval

Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval Genre: Comedy Thriller

Comedy Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 15 minutes

2 hours and 15 minutes Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: April 15, 2026

Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil follows Sethu, a government health worker in remote Wayanad who cares for his bedridden brother while dealing with personal struggles. His quiet life is disrupted when an armed fugitive demands shelter as law enforcement closes in.

These films are among the major South Indian releases set to hit theaters this week.

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