9 South Films Releasing in Theaters this Week: Ram Pothineni’s Andhra King Taluka to Keerthy Suresh’s Revolver Rita

South Indian cinema has lined up several interesting movies this week, making it the perfect time for audiences to head to the big screens. If you're wondering what to watch, here's a list of South Indian films to check out.

9 South Films to Watch in Theaters this Week

1. Andhra King Taluka

Cast: Ram Pothineni, Upendra Rao, Bhagyashri Borse, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Rajeev Kanakala, Tulasi, Rahul Ramakrishna, Satya, VTV Ganesh

Ram Pothineni, Upendra Rao, Bhagyashri Borse, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Rajeev Kanakala, Tulasi, Rahul Ramakrishna, Satya, VTV Ganesh Director: Mahesh Babu Pachigolla

Mahesh Babu Pachigolla Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Slice-of-Life Romantic Comedy

Slice-of-Life Romantic Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 43 minutes

2 hours and 43 minutes Release Date: November 27, 2025

Andhra King Taluka, starring Ram Pothineni, follows the story of Sagar, a hardcore fan of film star Surya Kumar. Set in the 2000s, the flick explores the life of an ardent fan whose relationships and identity revolve around the superstar's movies.

How the star's life influences him and what happens to Sagar and his love story form the crux of the movie, which is touted as a biopic of every fan out there.

2. BP 100

Cast: Daniel Balaji, Tanya S. Ravichandran, K. Bhagyaraj, Aruldoss, Tamizh

Daniel Balaji, Tanya S. Ravichandran, K. Bhagyaraj, Aruldoss, Tamizh Director: JP

JP Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Crime Thriller

Crime Thriller Runtime: Action Crime Thriller

Action Crime Thriller Release Date: November 28, 2025

BP 100, starring the late Daniel Balaji and Tanya S. Ravichandran, is set to hit the big screens this week. The film chronicles a chilling series of mysterious crimes set against the backdrop of the medical field, with intense psychological tension at its core.

3. Bank of Bhagyalakshmi

Cast: Dheekshith Shetty, Brinda Acharya, Sadhu Kokila, Sruthi Hariharan, Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Ashwin Rao Pallakki, Usha Bhandary, Bharath GB

Dheekshith Shetty, Brinda Acharya, Sadhu Kokila, Sruthi Hariharan, Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Ashwin Rao Pallakki, Usha Bhandary, Bharath GB Director: Abhishek Manjunath

Abhishek Manjunath Language: Kannada

Kannada Genre: Crime Comedy Thriller

Crime Comedy Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 22 minutes

2 hours and 22 minutes Release Date: November 27, 2025

Bank of Bhagyalakshmi tells the tale of five amateur thieves who reunite for one last heist in a village buzzing with election fever. Expecting a massive haul, they break into a cooperative bank only to find a mere Rs 67,000 in the safe.

Their failed robbery triggers a series of comedic mishaps, frantic chases, and unexpected twists as law enforcement closes in. Whether the gang escapes the police or gets caught forms the rest of the narrative.

4. GST (Ghosts In Trouble)

Cast: Srujan Lokesh, Rajani Bharadwaj, Girija Lokesh, Sharath Lohitashwa, Vinaya Prasad, Shobhraj, Tabla Nani, Ravishankar Gowda

Srujan Lokesh, Rajani Bharadwaj, Girija Lokesh, Sharath Lohitashwa, Vinaya Prasad, Shobhraj, Tabla Nani, Ravishankar Gowda Director: Srujan Lokesh

Srujan Lokesh Language: Kannada

Kannada Genre: Horror Comedy

Horror Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 25 minutes

2 hours and 25 minutes Release Date: November 28, 2025

GST (Ghosts in Trouble) narrates the story of Lucky, the unluckiest man alive, who reaches his breaking point after his mother's death. Just as he is about to give up, a group of quirky ghosts appears and gives him a new sense of direction, along with an unexpected chance at love with Nidhi.

When Lucky learns that the ghosts died during a past financial crisis, he joins forces with them to plan a chaotic, comedic bank heist that could finally bring them peace. Whether he succeeds forms the rest of the movie.

5. Victoria

Cast: Meenakshi Jayan, Sreeshma Chandran, Darsana Vikas, Steeja Mary, Jolly Chirayath, Jeena Rajeev

Meenakshi Jayan, Sreeshma Chandran, Darsana Vikas, Steeja Mary, Jolly Chirayath, Jeena Rajeev Director: Sivaranjini J.

Sivaranjini J. Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Runtime: 1 hour and 25 minutes

1 hour and 25 minutes Release Date: November 28, 2025

Victoria follows a young beautician who plans to elope with her Hindu boyfriend, clashing with her strict Catholic parents. The story unfolds over a single day as she navigates this conflict while also dealing with the symbolism of handling a rooster meant for a religious sacrifice.

6. Flirt

Cast: Chandan Kumar, Nimika Ratnakar, Giri, Vinay Gowda, Avinash, Rangayana Raghu, Shruthi, Sadhu Kokila, Akshitha Bhopaiah, Ashok Hegde, Aravind Rao, Mugu Suresh

Chandan Kumar, Nimika Ratnakar, Giri, Vinay Gowda, Avinash, Rangayana Raghu, Shruthi, Sadhu Kokila, Akshitha Bhopaiah, Ashok Hegde, Aravind Rao, Mugu Suresh Director: Chandan Kumar

Chandan Kumar Language: Kannada

Kannada Genre: Romantic Comedy Thriller

Romantic Comedy Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 44 minutes

2 hours and 44 minutes Release Date: November 28, 2025

Flirt is a romantic comedy thriller starring and directed by Chandan Kumar. The movie focuses on a carefree young man whose playful, charming nature leads him into a complex situation involving love, lies, and self-discovery.

7. Maruva Tarama

Cast: Hariish, Avantika Hari Nalwa, Athulya Chandra, Rohini Molleti

Hariish, Avantika Hari Nalwa, Athulya Chandra, Rohini Molleti Director: Chaitanya Varma Nadimpilli

Chaitanya Varma Nadimpilli Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Runtime: 1 hour and 52 minutes

1 hour and 52 minutes Release Date: November 28, 2025

Maruva Tarama narrates the story of Anvi, a young woman waiting at a peaceful restaurant in Goa to meet a naval officer chosen by her father.

However, she is already in love with someone else. The flick explores how she gently turns down the proposal with honesty and integrity, revealing the choices and emotions that have shaped her journey.

8. Maarnami

Cast: Ritvvikk Mathad, Chaithra J. Achar, Prakash Thuminad, Sonu Gowda, Jyothish Shetty, Suman

Ritvvikk Mathad, Chaithra J. Achar, Prakash Thuminad, Sonu Gowda, Jyothish Shetty, Suman Director: Rishith Shetty

Rishith Shetty Language: Kannada

Kannada Genre: Family Thriller Drama

Family Thriller Drama Runtime: TBA

TBA Release Date: November 28, 2025

Maarnami is set in coastal Mangaluru and revolves around Chetu, a man whose life is intertwined with love, heritage, and violence, particularly centered around the local Hulivesha (Tiger Dance) tradition. The story explores his solace and legacy amid turmoil and loss.

9. Revolver Rita

Cast: Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Sarathkumar, Sunil, Redin Kingsley, Sendrayan, Super Subbarayan, Ajay Ghosh, John Vijay, Kalyan Master, Suresh Chakravarthy, Kathiravan, Sendrayan, Augustin, Blade Shankar

Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Sarathkumar, Sunil, Redin Kingsley, Sendrayan, Super Subbarayan, Ajay Ghosh, John Vijay, Kalyan Master, Suresh Chakravarthy, Kathiravan, Sendrayan, Augustin, Blade Shankar Director: JK Chandru

JK Chandru Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Crime Comedy

Crime Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 22 minutes

2 hours and 22 minutes Release Date: November 28, 2025

Revolver Rita centers on Rita, a young woman living in Pondicherry with her family. Her life takes a dark turn when she and her family get caught in gang violence, leading her to accidentally kill a dreaded gangster.

Following his death, the gangster's son sets out to avenge his father. Rita must rely on her sharp instincts and quick wit to protect her family.

The above list features just some of the South Indian films releasing in theatres this week.

ALSO READ: Mass Jathara OTT Release: When and where to watch Ravi Teja, Sreeleela’s action comedy movie online