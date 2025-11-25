9 South Films Releasing in Theaters this Week: Ram Pothineni’s Andhra King Taluka to Keerthy Suresh’s Revolver Rita
Are you wondering what to watch in theaters this week? Here’s a series of South Indian films you need to check out.
South Indian cinema has lined up several interesting movies this week, making it the perfect time for audiences to head to the big screens. If you're wondering what to watch, here's a list of South Indian films to check out.
9 South Films to Watch in Theaters this Week
1. Andhra King Taluka
- Cast: Ram Pothineni, Upendra Rao, Bhagyashri Borse, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Rajeev Kanakala, Tulasi, Rahul Ramakrishna, Satya, VTV Ganesh
- Director: Mahesh Babu Pachigolla
- Language: Telugu
- Genre: Slice-of-Life Romantic Comedy
- Runtime: 2 hours and 43 minutes
- Release Date: November 27, 2025
Andhra King Taluka, starring Ram Pothineni, follows the story of Sagar, a hardcore fan of film star Surya Kumar. Set in the 2000s, the flick explores the life of an ardent fan whose relationships and identity revolve around the superstar's movies.
How the star's life influences him and what happens to Sagar and his love story form the crux of the movie, which is touted as a biopic of every fan out there.
2. BP 100
- Cast: Daniel Balaji, Tanya S. Ravichandran, K. Bhagyaraj, Aruldoss, Tamizh
- Director: JP
- Language: Tamil
- Genre: Crime Thriller
- Runtime: Action Crime Thriller
- Release Date: November 28, 2025
BP 100, starring the late Daniel Balaji and Tanya S. Ravichandran, is set to hit the big screens this week. The film chronicles a chilling series of mysterious crimes set against the backdrop of the medical field, with intense psychological tension at its core.
3. Bank of Bhagyalakshmi
- Cast: Dheekshith Shetty, Brinda Acharya, Sadhu Kokila, Sruthi Hariharan, Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Ashwin Rao Pallakki, Usha Bhandary, Bharath GB
- Director: Abhishek Manjunath
- Language: Kannada
- Genre: Crime Comedy Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 22 minutes
- Release Date: November 27, 2025
Bank of Bhagyalakshmi tells the tale of five amateur thieves who reunite for one last heist in a village buzzing with election fever. Expecting a massive haul, they break into a cooperative bank only to find a mere Rs 67,000 in the safe.
Their failed robbery triggers a series of comedic mishaps, frantic chases, and unexpected twists as law enforcement closes in. Whether the gang escapes the police or gets caught forms the rest of the narrative.
4. GST (Ghosts In Trouble)
- Cast: Srujan Lokesh, Rajani Bharadwaj, Girija Lokesh, Sharath Lohitashwa, Vinaya Prasad, Shobhraj, Tabla Nani, Ravishankar Gowda
- Director: Srujan Lokesh
- Language: Kannada
- Genre: Horror Comedy
- Runtime: 2 hours and 25 minutes
- Release Date: November 28, 2025
GST (Ghosts in Trouble) narrates the story of Lucky, the unluckiest man alive, who reaches his breaking point after his mother's death. Just as he is about to give up, a group of quirky ghosts appears and gives him a new sense of direction, along with an unexpected chance at love with Nidhi.
When Lucky learns that the ghosts died during a past financial crisis, he joins forces with them to plan a chaotic, comedic bank heist that could finally bring them peace. Whether he succeeds forms the rest of the movie.
5. Victoria
- Cast: Meenakshi Jayan, Sreeshma Chandran, Darsana Vikas, Steeja Mary, Jolly Chirayath, Jeena Rajeev
- Director: Sivaranjini J.
- Language: Malayalam
- Genre: Romantic Drama
- Runtime: 1 hour and 25 minutes
- Release Date: November 28, 2025
Victoria follows a young beautician who plans to elope with her Hindu boyfriend, clashing with her strict Catholic parents. The story unfolds over a single day as she navigates this conflict while also dealing with the symbolism of handling a rooster meant for a religious sacrifice.
6. Flirt
- Cast: Chandan Kumar, Nimika Ratnakar, Giri, Vinay Gowda, Avinash, Rangayana Raghu, Shruthi, Sadhu Kokila, Akshitha Bhopaiah, Ashok Hegde, Aravind Rao, Mugu Suresh
- Director: Chandan Kumar
- Language: Kannada
- Genre: Romantic Comedy Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 44 minutes
- Release Date: November 28, 2025
Flirt is a romantic comedy thriller starring and directed by Chandan Kumar. The movie focuses on a carefree young man whose playful, charming nature leads him into a complex situation involving love, lies, and self-discovery.
7. Maruva Tarama
- Cast: Hariish, Avantika Hari Nalwa, Athulya Chandra, Rohini Molleti
- Director: Chaitanya Varma Nadimpilli
- Language: Telugu
- Genre: Romantic Drama
- Runtime: 1 hour and 52 minutes
- Release Date: November 28, 2025
Maruva Tarama narrates the story of Anvi, a young woman waiting at a peaceful restaurant in Goa to meet a naval officer chosen by her father.
However, she is already in love with someone else. The flick explores how she gently turns down the proposal with honesty and integrity, revealing the choices and emotions that have shaped her journey.
8. Maarnami
- Cast: Ritvvikk Mathad, Chaithra J. Achar, Prakash Thuminad, Sonu Gowda, Jyothish Shetty, Suman
- Director: Rishith Shetty
- Language: Kannada
- Genre: Family Thriller Drama
- Runtime: TBA
- Release Date: November 28, 2025
Maarnami is set in coastal Mangaluru and revolves around Chetu, a man whose life is intertwined with love, heritage, and violence, particularly centered around the local Hulivesha (Tiger Dance) tradition. The story explores his solace and legacy amid turmoil and loss.
9. Revolver Rita
- Cast: Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Sarathkumar, Sunil, Redin Kingsley, Sendrayan, Super Subbarayan, Ajay Ghosh, John Vijay, Kalyan Master, Suresh Chakravarthy, Kathiravan, Sendrayan, Augustin, Blade Shankar
- Director: JK Chandru
- Language: Tamil
- Genre: Crime Comedy
- Runtime: 2 hours and 22 minutes
- Release Date: November 28, 2025
Revolver Rita centers on Rita, a young woman living in Pondicherry with her family. Her life takes a dark turn when she and her family get caught in gang violence, leading her to accidentally kill a dreaded gangster.
Following his death, the gangster's son sets out to avenge his father. Rita must rely on her sharp instincts and quick wit to protect her family.
The above list features just some of the South Indian films releasing in theatres this week.
