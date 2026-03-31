9 South Films Releasing in Theaters This Week: Sharwanand’s Biker, Saravanan’s Leader to Vaazha II
Are you wondering what’s new to watch in theaters this week? Here’s a list of South Indian movies to check out.
South Indian cinema has lined up an exciting slate of films to watch in theatres this week. If you’re wondering what to check out, here’s a list of the upcoming releases.
9 South Films Releasing in Theaters This Week
1. Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros
- Cast: Hashir H, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, Vinayak V, Veda Shankar, Alphonse Puthren, Aju Varghese, Vijay Babu, Bijukuttan, Sudheesh
- Director: Savin SA
- Genre: Coming of Age Action Comedy Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 43 minutes
- Language: Malayalam
- Release Date: April 2, 2026
After the success of Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys, producer and writer Vipin Das returns with a sequel titled Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros. The film follows four friends, Hashir, Alan, Ajin, and Vinayak, who are considered losers and troublemakers by their parents, families, and school management.
As they reach adulthood, they face immense social pressure, which sets them on an emotional journey of self-discovery and acceptance. Along the way, they learn to take responsibility and find success and peace, not in the traditional sense, but by living life on their own terms.
2. Leader
- Cast: Saravanan, Payal Rajput, Andrea Jeremiah, Shaam, Santhosh Prathap, Lal, Baby Iyal, Amritha Aiyer, VTV Ganesh
- Director: RS Durai Senthilkumar
- Genre: Action Drama Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 16 minutes
- Language: Tamil
- Release Date: April 3, 2026
Leader follows the story of an ordinary man who gets caught in a conflict between the underworld and the police. As tensions rise, he must navigate this dangerous situation while protecting himself and those close to him. The film unfolds as a gripping tale of survival, courage, and resilience in the face of escalating threats.
3. Biker
- Cast: Sharwanand, Rajasekhar, Malavika Nair, Brahmaji
- Director: Abhilash Kankara
- Genre: Sports Action Romantic Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 42 minutes
- Language: Telugu
- Release Date: April 3, 2026
Biker narrates the tale of Vicky, a disciplined racer struggling with a strained relationship with his strict father. With his racing career at stake, he must navigate the tension between legacy and high-stakes competition while also managing his personal relationships.
4. Kaalidas 2
- Cast: Bharath Niwas, Ajay Karthi, Abarnathi, Bhavani Sre, Ananth Nag, TM Karthik Srinivasan
- Director: Sri Senthil
- Genre: Crime Suspense Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 17 minutes
- Language: Tamil
- Release Date: April 3, 2026
Following the events of the first film, Officer Kaalidas faces a series of eerie crimes across the city. A mysterious provocateur, Stephen, unleashes deadly chaos, forcing a twisted pursuit of crime, punishment, and hidden truths.
5. Carmeni Selvam
- Cast: Samuthirakani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, MG Abhinaya, Karthik Kumar, Badava Gopi
- Director: Ram Chakri
- Genre: Family Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 29 minutes
- Language: Tamil
- Release Date: April 3, 2026
Carmeni Selvam explores how a content and peace-loving man’s life changes when an intense desire to earn more money takes hold. Driven by the need to protect his family and secure their future, he embarks on a relentless pursuit of wealth, only to discover that the true cost of security may go beyond money.
6. Raakaasa (RĀKĀSĀ)
- Cast: Sangeeth Shobhan, Nayan Sarika, Getup Srinu, Ashish Vidyarthi, Tanikella Bharani, Brahmaji
- Director: Manasa Sharma
- Genre: Fantasy Comedy Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 13 minutes
- Language: Telugu
- Release Date: April 3, 2026
Raakaasa tells the story of an NRI who returns to his village after ten years, unknowingly awakening an ancient and dangerous force tied to local folklore. The film blends adventure, humour, and myth.
7. Suvarna
- Cast: Shakalaka Shankar, Marepalli Varnika, Mahalakshmi Pallavi, Pavan CSP
- Director: Ashok Royya
- Genre: Romantic Horror
- Runtime: 1 hour and 42 minutes
- Language: Telugu
- Release Date: April 3, 2026
Suvarna follows a young woman addicted to social media reels who dies during a dangerous challenge and returns as a vengeful spirit. Possessing another girl to continue her obsession, she sets off a chain of supernatural events. A man must battle fear, love, and dark forces to save the woman he loves.
8. Maragathamalai
- Cast: Santhosh Prathap, Deepshika Umapathy, Thambi Ramaiah, Kalaikko Varman, Sashanth Mullai Savitha
- Director: S. Lathha
- Genre: Fantasy Drama
- Runtime: 1 hour and 50 minutes
- Language: Tamil
- Release Date: April 3, 2026
Maragathamalai is a fantasy drama set against a historical backdrop, featuring elements of adventure and mysticism, with a unique storyline.
9. Naanu Karunakara
- Cast: Aryan Tejas, Radha Bhagavati, Bhavish Gowda, MK. Mutt, Kari Subbu
- Director: Aryan Tejas
- Genre: Family Comedy Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 16 minutes
- Language: Kannada
- Release Date: April 2, 2026
Naanu Karunakara explores the story of a struggling assistant director in the Kannada film industry who battles personal pride and financial hardship while trying to fulfill his young son’s wish for a toy car. Along the way, he faces choices that test his self-worth, family bonds, and deepest aspirations.
The above-mentioned films are among the South Indian releases slated to hit the big screens this week.
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