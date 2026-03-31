9 South Films Releasing in Theaters This Week: Sharwanand’s Biker, Saravanan’s Leader to Vaazha II

South Indian cinema has lined up an exciting slate of films to watch in theatres this week. If you’re wondering what to check out, here’s a list of the upcoming releases.

9 South Films Releasing in Theaters This Week

1. Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros

Cast: Hashir H, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, Vinayak V, Veda Shankar, Alphonse Puthren, Aju Varghese, Vijay Babu, Bijukuttan, Sudheesh

Hashir H, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, Vinayak V, Veda Shankar, Alphonse Puthren, Aju Varghese, Vijay Babu, Bijukuttan, Sudheesh Director: Savin SA

Savin SA Genre: Coming of Age Action Comedy Drama

Coming of Age Action Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 43 minutes

2 hours and 43 minutes Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: April 2, 2026

After the success of Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys , producer and writer Vipin Das returns with a sequel titled Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros. The film follows four friends, Hashir, Alan, Ajin, and Vinayak, who are considered losers and troublemakers by their parents, families, and school management.

As they reach adulthood, they face immense social pressure, which sets them on an emotional journey of self-discovery and acceptance. Along the way, they learn to take responsibility and find success and peace, not in the traditional sense, but by living life on their own terms.

2. Leader

Cast: Saravanan , Payal Rajput, Andrea Jeremiah, Shaam, Santhosh Prathap, Lal, Baby Iyal, Amritha Aiyer, VTV Ganesh

, Payal Rajput, Andrea Jeremiah, Shaam, Santhosh Prathap, Lal, Baby Iyal, Amritha Aiyer, VTV Ganesh Director: RS Durai Senthilkumar

RS Durai Senthilkumar Genre: Action Drama Thriller

Action Drama Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 16 minutes

2 hours and 16 minutes Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: April 3, 2026

Leader follows the story of an ordinary man who gets caught in a conflict between the underworld and the police. As tensions rise, he must navigate this dangerous situation while protecting himself and those close to him. The film unfolds as a gripping tale of survival, courage, and resilience in the face of escalating threats.

3. Biker

Cast: Sharwanand , Rajasekhar, Malavika Nair, Brahmaji

, Rajasekhar, Malavika Nair, Brahmaji Director: Abhilash Kankara

Abhilash Kankara Genre: Sports Action Romantic Drama

Sports Action Romantic Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 42 minutes

2 hours and 42 minutes Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: April 3, 2026

Biker narrates the tale of Vicky, a disciplined racer struggling with a strained relationship with his strict father. With his racing career at stake, he must navigate the tension between legacy and high-stakes competition while also managing his personal relationships.

4. Kaalidas 2

Cast: Bharath Niwas, Ajay Karthi, Abarnathi, Bhavani Sre, Ananth Nag, TM Karthik Srinivasan

Bharath Niwas, Ajay Karthi, Abarnathi, Bhavani Sre, Ananth Nag, TM Karthik Srinivasan Director: Sri Senthil

Sri Senthil Genre: Crime Suspense Thriller

Crime Suspense Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 17 minutes

2 hours and 17 minutes Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: April 3, 2026

Following the events of the first film, Officer Kaalidas faces a series of eerie crimes across the city. A mysterious provocateur, Stephen, unleashes deadly chaos, forcing a twisted pursuit of crime, punishment, and hidden truths.

5. Carmeni Selvam

Cast: Samuthirakani, Gautham Vasudev Menon , Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, MG Abhinaya, Karthik Kumar, Badava Gopi

Samuthirakani, , Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, MG Abhinaya, Karthik Kumar, Badava Gopi Director: Ram Chakri

Ram Chakri Genre: Family Drama

Family Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 29 minutes

2 hours and 29 minutes Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: April 3, 2026

Carmeni Selvam explores how a content and peace-loving man’s life changes when an intense desire to earn more money takes hold. Driven by the need to protect his family and secure their future, he embarks on a relentless pursuit of wealth, only to discover that the true cost of security may go beyond money.

6. Raakaasa (RĀKĀSĀ)

Cast: Sangeeth Shobhan , Nayan Sarika, Getup Srinu, Ashish Vidyarthi, Tanikella Bharani, Brahmaji

, Nayan Sarika, Getup Srinu, Ashish Vidyarthi, Tanikella Bharani, Brahmaji Director: Manasa Sharma

Manasa Sharma Genre: Fantasy Comedy Thriller

Fantasy Comedy Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 13 minutes

2 hours and 13 minutes Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: April 3, 2026

Raakaasa tells the story of an NRI who returns to his village after ten years, unknowingly awakening an ancient and dangerous force tied to local folklore. The film blends adventure, humour, and myth.

7. Suvarna

Cast: Shakalaka Shankar, Marepalli Varnika, Mahalakshmi Pallavi, Pavan CSP

Shakalaka Shankar, Marepalli Varnika, Mahalakshmi Pallavi, Pavan CSP Director: Ashok Royya

Ashok Royya Genre: Romantic Horror

Romantic Horror Runtime: 1 hour and 42 minutes

1 hour and 42 minutes Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: April 3, 2026

Suvarna follows a young woman addicted to social media reels who dies during a dangerous challenge and returns as a vengeful spirit. Possessing another girl to continue her obsession, she sets off a chain of supernatural events. A man must battle fear, love, and dark forces to save the woman he loves.

8. Maragathamalai

Cast: Santhosh Prathap, Deepshika Umapathy, Thambi Ramaiah, Kalaikko Varman, Sashanth Mullai Savitha

Santhosh Prathap, Deepshika Umapathy, Thambi Ramaiah, Kalaikko Varman, Sashanth Mullai Savitha Director: S. Lathha

S. Lathha Genre: Fantasy Drama

Fantasy Drama Runtime: 1 hour and 50 minutes

1 hour and 50 minutes Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: April 3, 2026

Maragathamalai is a fantasy drama set against a historical backdrop, featuring elements of adventure and mysticism, with a unique storyline.

9. Naanu Karunakara

Cast: Aryan Tejas, Radha Bhagavati, Bhavish Gowda, MK. Mutt, Kari Subbu

Aryan Tejas, Radha Bhagavati, Bhavish Gowda, MK. Mutt, Kari Subbu Director: Aryan Tejas

Aryan Tejas Genre: Family Comedy Drama

Family Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 16 minutes

2 hours and 16 minutes Language: Kannada

Kannada Release Date: April 2, 2026

Naanu Karunakara explores the story of a struggling assistant director in the Kannada film industry who battles personal pride and financial hardship while trying to fulfill his young son’s wish for a toy car. Along the way, he faces choices that test his self-worth, family bonds, and deepest aspirations.

The above-mentioned films are among the South Indian releases slated to hit the big screens this week.

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