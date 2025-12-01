9 South Films Releasing This Week in Theaters: Mammootty starrer Kalamkaval to Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2

South cinema has lined up an exciting list of movie releases to watch in theaters this week. If you're wondering what to watch, here's a list of films to help you choose.

9 South movies to watch in theaters this week

1. Kalamkaval

Cast: Mammootty, Vinayakan, Meera Jasmine, Gibin Gopinath, Gayatri Arun, Rajisha Vijayan, Aravind SK, Shruti Ramachandran, Azees Nedumangad, Biju Pappan

Mammootty, Vinayakan, Meera Jasmine, Gibin Gopinath, Gayatri Arun, Rajisha Vijayan, Aravind SK, Shruti Ramachandran, Azees Nedumangad, Biju Pappan Director: Jithin K. Jose

Jithin K. Jose Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Neo-noir Crime Thriller

Neo-noir Crime Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 17 minutes

2 hours and 17 minutes Release Date: December 5, 2025

Kalamkaval follows the story of a Kerala Police officer's team that ventures into a border village called Kottayikonam. As the officials investigate a conflict between two communities, they uncover an even grimmer and more sensitive crime within the village, prompting the police to shift their attention to the new case.

With Vinayakan playing the main protagonist, Mammootty appears as the primary antagonist.

2. Lockdown

Cast: Anupama Parameswaran, Charle, Nirosha, Livingston, Indhumathi, Rajkumar, Shamji, Lollu Sabha Maran, Vinayak Raj, Vidhu, Abhirami

Anupama Parameswaran, Charle, Nirosha, Livingston, Indhumathi, Rajkumar, Shamji, Lollu Sabha Maran, Vinayak Raj, Vidhu, Abhirami Director: AR Jeeva

AR Jeeva Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Drama

Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 46 minutes

2 hours and 46 minutes Release Date: December 5, 2025

Lockdown chronicles the tale of a young woman named Anitha, who feels deep fear before returning home. Haunted by unspeakable suffering, she is surrounded by the evil intentions of men that only heighten her dread.

When a nationwide lockdown is suddenly announced, she is confined to her home, where each day haunts her like an unwanted shadow. Her speech, behavior, and frequent outbursts cause growing anxiety for her parents.

3. Pongala

Cast: Sreenath Bhasi, Baburaj, Kichu Tellus, Sampath Ram, Sadiq Mohammed, Alencier Ley Lopez

Sreenath Bhasi, Baburaj, Kichu Tellus, Sampath Ram, Sadiq Mohammed, Alencier Ley Lopez Director: AB Binil

AB Binil Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Action Comedy Thriller

Action Comedy Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 2 minutes

2 hours and 2 minutes Release Date: December 5, 2025

Pongala, starring Manjummel Boys fame Sreenath Bhasi, narrates the story of a group of people in Vypin Harbour. As rival groups clash, the film explores themes of ambition and betrayal with a gritty narrative.

4. Kempu Haladi Hasiru

Cast: Srihan Deepak, Divya Suresh, Shailashree Mulki, Aravind Bolar, Vijay Kumar Chindodi

Srihan Deepak, Divya Suresh, Shailashree Mulki, Aravind Bolar, Vijay Kumar Chindodi Director: Mani AJ Karthikeyan

Mani AJ Karthikeyan Language: Kannada

Kannada Genre: Comedy Thriller

Comedy Thriller Runtime: 1 hour and 43 minutes

1 hour and 43 minutes Release Date: December 5, 2025

Kempu Haladi Hasiru follows a supermarket employee with big dreams who chooses to live like a middle-class man despite secretly being wealthy. Along with his friends, he gets pulled into a dangerous trap set by a mysterious mastermind.

Forced to execute the man's scheme, the group is pushed into a high-stakes chase where every moment tests their loyalty, ambition, and courage. The real question: can they outsmart the mastermind and uncover his true motive?

5. Rachel

Cast: Honey Rose, Baburaj, Vineeth Thattil, Jaffer Idukki, Chandu Salimkumar, Radhika Radhakrishnan

Honey Rose, Baburaj, Vineeth Thattil, Jaffer Idukki, Chandu Salimkumar, Radhika Radhakrishnan Director: Anandhini Bala

Anandhini Bala Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Action Thriller Drama

Action Thriller Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 8 minutes

2 hours and 8 minutes Release Date: December 6, 2025

Rachel narrates the story of a butcher's daughter on a fierce path of revenge, driven by loss and loyalty. Her journey is raw and violent, unfolding against a backdrop of romance, conflict, and an unyielding fight for justice.

6. Game of Loans

Cast: Abhinay Kinger, Nivas Adithan, Ester Noronha, Athwik Jalandhar, Aadhvik Zephaniah

Abhinay Kinger, Nivas Adithan, Ester Noronha, Athwik Jalandhar, Aadhvik Zephaniah Director: Abhishek Leslie

Abhishek Leslie Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Psychological Drama

Psychological Drama Runtime: 1 hour and 30 minutes

1 hour and 30 minutes Release Date: December 5, 2025

Game of Loans follows the story of Daniel, an unemployed compulsive gambler who is approached by two enigmatic men determined to enforce a “happy life” on him.

What unfolds is a tense day of psychological games, where fate, luck, and danger intertwine with every move he makes.

7. Dheeram

Cast: Indrajith Sukumaran, Renji Paniker, Aju Varghese, Nishanth Sagar, Divya Pillai, Reba Monica John

Indrajith Sukumaran, Renji Paniker, Aju Varghese, Nishanth Sagar, Divya Pillai, Reba Monica John Director: Jithin Suresh T.

Jithin Suresh T. Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Psychological Mystery Thriller

Psychological Mystery Thriller Runtime: TBA

TBA Release Date: December 5, 2025

Dheeram tells the story of a police officer assigned to investigate a series of gruesome serial killings in Calicut. As he uncovers the pattern, he discovers a vengeful killer's scheme, forcing him into a moral dilemma between the law and a grieving parent's plea for justice.

As the investigation becomes increasingly harrowing, the officer's moral compass is pushed into conflict.

8. Maarnami

Cast: Ritvvikk Mathad, Chaithra J. Achar, Prakash Thuminad, Sonu Gowda, Jyothish Shetty, Suman

Ritvvikk Mathad, Chaithra J. Achar, Prakash Thuminad, Sonu Gowda, Jyothish Shetty, Suman Director: Rishith Shetty

Rishith Shetty Language: Kannada

Kannada Genre: Family Thriller Drama

Family Thriller Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 22 minutes

2 hours and 22 minutes Release Date: December 5, 2025

Maarnami is set in coastal Mangaluru and revolves around Chetu, a man whose life is intertwined with love, heritage, and violence, particularly revolving around the local Hulivesha (Tiger Dance) tradition. The story explores his solace and legacy amid turmoil and loss.

9. Akhanda 2: Thaandavam

Cast: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Samyuktha, Aadhi Pinisetty, Harshaali Malhotra, Kabir Duhan Singh, Saswata Chatterjee, Ronson Vincent, Achyuth Kumar, Sangay Tsheltrim

Nandamuri Balakrishna, Samyuktha, Aadhi Pinisetty, Harshaali Malhotra, Kabir Duhan Singh, Saswata Chatterjee, Ronson Vincent, Achyuth Kumar, Sangay Tsheltrim Director: Boyapati Sreenu

Boyapati Sreenu Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Fantasy Action Drama

Fantasy Action Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 55 minutes

2 hours and 55 minutes Release Date: December 5, 2025

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam chronicles the story of an Aghora warrior who takes on human and supernatural threats. Following the events of the first installment, he must use his mystical powers to stand against the injustices suffered by common people.

The film delves into the connection between children's innocence, the natural world, and spiritual faith as communities strive for progress.

These are just some of the most-awaited South films arriving in theaters this week.

