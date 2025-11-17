9 South films to see in theaters this week: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Vilaayath Budha to Kavin, Andrea Jeremiah’s Mask

South Indian films are once again hitting theaters with new releases, making it to the must-watch list for audiences. If you're still wondering what to watch this week, here are the details of the movies releasing in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada.

9 South movies to watch in theaters this week

1. Vilaayath Budha

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shammi Thilakan, Priyamvada Krishnan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Anu Mohan, Rajashree, Teejay Arunasalam, Dhruvan

Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shammi Thilakan, Priyamvada Krishnan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Anu Mohan, Rajashree, Teejay Arunasalam, Dhruvan Director: Jayan Nambiar

Jayan Nambiar Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Runtime: 2 hours and 30 minutes

2 hours and 30 minutes Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Release Date: November 21, 2025

Vilaayath Budha is an upcoming action thriller starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. Based on the novel of the same name, the film narrates the story of Double Mohanan, a sandalwood smuggler from a village in Kerala.

Meanwhile, his former school teacher, Bhaskaran Master, grows a rare sandalwood tree in an attempt to restore his reputation in the village, which has been tarnished due to a personal incident. Conflict arises when Mohanan sets his eyes on the tree, driven partly by personal vengeance.

The movie explores what happens when the two men clash as their egos rise.

2. Paanch Minar

Cast: Raj Tarun, Rashi Singh, Ajay Ghosh, Brahmaji, Srinivas Reddy, Nellore Sudarshan Reddy

Raj Tarun, Rashi Singh, Ajay Ghosh, Brahmaji, Srinivas Reddy, Nellore Sudarshan Reddy Director: Ram Kadumula

Ram Kadumula Language: Telugu

Telugu Runtime: 2 hours and 14 minutes

2 hours and 14 minutes Genre: Crime Comedy Thriller

Crime Comedy Thriller Release Date: November 21, 2025

Paanch Minar follows the story of a don who passes away after his son, Chotu, throws him a surprise party. As the youngster inherits his father's crime empire, he soon learns of his uncle's betrayal.

Meanwhile, Kittu, a cab driver who pretends to be deaf, becomes entangled in the case, crossing paths with the empire. What follows is a humorous yet grim tale involving the cab driver's unexpected involvement.

3. Yellow

Cast: Poornima Ravi, Vaibhav Murugesan, Sai Prasanna C, Namita Krishnamurthy, Delhi Ganesh, Prabhu Solomon

Poornima Ravi, Vaibhav Murugesan, Sai Prasanna C, Namita Krishnamurthy, Delhi Ganesh, Prabhu Solomon Director: Hari Mahadevan

Hari Mahadevan Language: Tamil

Tamil Runtime: 2 hours and 16 minutes

2 hours and 16 minutes Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Release Date: November 21, 2025

Yellow narrates the story of Aadhi, a young woman stuck in the routine of a 9-to-5 job. She decides to break free and travel, embarking on a journey of self-discovery where she meets new people, takes risks, and finds deeper meaning in life.

4. Radheyaa

Cast: Ajai Rao, Sonal Monteiro, Dhanya Balakrishna, Rangitharanga Arvind Rao, Girish Shivanna

Ajai Rao, Sonal Monteiro, Dhanya Balakrishna, Rangitharanga Arvind Rao, Girish Shivanna Director: Veda Guru

Veda Guru Language: Kannada

Kannada Runtime: 2 hours and 1 minute

2 hours and 1 minute Genre: Crime Drama

Crime Drama Release Date: November 21, 2025

Radheyaa tells the story of a criminal responsible for 36 crimes. As the accused battles psychological turmoil, the film explores his romantic past, the events that led to his imprisonment, and what awaits him thereafter.

5. Middle Class

Cast: Munishkanth, Vijayalakshmi Agathiyan, Radha Ravi, Kaali Venkat, Malavika Avinash, Vela Ramamoorthy

Munishkanth, Vijayalakshmi Agathiyan, Radha Ravi, Kaali Venkat, Malavika Avinash, Vela Ramamoorthy Director: Kishore Muthuramalingam

Kishore Muthuramalingam Language: Tamil

Tamil Runtime: 2 hours and 4 minutes

2 hours and 4 minutes Genre: Family Drama

Family Drama Release Date: November 21, 2025

Middle Class centers on Karl Marx, a family man with a simple dream of owning farmland. He leads a modest life with his outspoken wife and two children. When an unexpected opportunity finally brings his dream within reach, chaos and pressure push him into a frantic yet heartfelt journey.

The film explores his race against time to achieve his long-cherished goal.

6. 12A Railway Colony

Cast: Allari Naresh, Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Saikumar Pudipeddi, Viva Harsha, Getup Srinu, Jeevan Kumar

Allari Naresh, Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Saikumar Pudipeddi, Viva Harsha, Getup Srinu, Jeevan Kumar Director: Nani Kasaragadda

Nani Kasaragadda Language: Telugu

Telugu Runtime: TBA

TBA Genre: Horror Thriller

Horror Thriller Release Date: November 21, 2025

12A Railway Colony follows Karthik, an easygoing youngster who falls head over heels for his neighbour, assuming love is simple. However, his life takes a wild turn as several truths and unexpected twists begin to unfold.

7. Theeyavar Kulaigal Nadunga/Mufti Police

Cast: Arjun Sarja, Aishwarya Rajesh, Ramkumar Ganesan, Praveen Raja, Logu NPKS, Abirami Venkatachalam

Arjun Sarja, Aishwarya Rajesh, Ramkumar Ganesan, Praveen Raja, Logu NPKS, Abirami Venkatachalam Director: Dinesh Lakshmanan

Dinesh Lakshmanan Language: Tamil/Telugu

Tamil/Telugu Runtime: 2 hours and 7 minutes

2 hours and 7 minutes Genre: Crime Thriller

Crime Thriller Release Date: November 21, 2025

Theeyavar Kulaigal Nadunga/Mufti Police begins with the death of writer Jeba at midnight, disrupting the calmness of an apartment complex. As the investigation begins, Inspector Magudapathi-known for his unorthodox methods-digs into the residents' secrets to uncover the truth.

Meanwhile, Adhi, a young man, and his mother's therapist, Meera, develop a growing bond that complicates their lives. How these two worlds eventually intersect and what secrets they reveal form the rest of the film.

8. Eko

Cast: Sandeep Pradeep, Biana Momin, Sim Zhi Fei, Vineeth, Narain, Ashokan, Binu Pappu, Ranjith Shekhar

Sandeep Pradeep, Biana Momin, Sim Zhi Fei, Vineeth, Narain, Ashokan, Binu Pappu, Ranjith Shekhar Director: Dinjith Ayyathan

Dinjith Ayyathan Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Runtime: TBA

TBA Genre: Mystery Drama Thriller

Mystery Drama Thriller Release Date: November 21, 2025

After the success of Kishkindha Kaandam, director Dinjith Ayyathan and writer-cinematographer Bahul Ramesh reunite for Eko. Set in the misty hills of Kaattukunnu, Mlaathi Chedathi and Peeyoos struggle to survive unforeseen challenges.

Meanwhile, Kuriyachan, a businessman and outlaw, blurs the lines between myth, longing, and reckoning, revealing that he continues to rule the hills. The film explores how the lives of these three characters intersect at pivotal moments.

9. Mask

Cast: Kavin, Andrea Jeremiah, Ruhani Sharma, Charle, Bala Saravanan, Archana Chandhoke, George Maryan, Aadukalam Naren, Subramaniam Siva

Kavin, Andrea Jeremiah, Ruhani Sharma, Charle, Bala Saravanan, Archana Chandhoke, George Maryan, Aadukalam Naren, Subramaniam Siva Director: Vikarnan Ashok

Vikarnan Ashok Language: Tamil

Tamil Runtime: TBA

TBA Genre: Dark Comedy Action Thriller

Dark Comedy Action Thriller Release Date: November 21, 2025

Mask narrates the story of a greedy man, a conniving woman, and a peculiar man who take up the task of recovering a stolen Rs 440 crore. As they navigate their conflicting personalities and attempt to work together, a sharp detective stays hot on their trail.

Whether they manage to retrieve the money while surviving greed and betrayal forms the crux of the flick.

These are some of the major releases hitting the big screens this week. Additionally, several new movies are also making their way to OTT platforms.

