9 South films to see in theaters this week: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Vilaayath Budha to Kavin, Andrea Jeremiah’s Mask
Wondering which South Indian movie to watch in theaters this week? Here’s a list of releases to check out.
South Indian films are once again hitting theaters with new releases, making it to the must-watch list for audiences. If you're still wondering what to watch this week, here are the details of the movies releasing in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada.
9 South movies to watch in theaters this week
1. Vilaayath Budha
- Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shammi Thilakan, Priyamvada Krishnan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Anu Mohan, Rajashree, Teejay Arunasalam, Dhruvan
- Director: Jayan Nambiar
- Language: Malayalam
- Runtime: 2 hours and 30 minutes
- Genre: Action Thriller
- Release Date: November 21, 2025
Vilaayath Budha is an upcoming action thriller starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. Based on the novel of the same name, the film narrates the story of Double Mohanan, a sandalwood smuggler from a village in Kerala.
Meanwhile, his former school teacher, Bhaskaran Master, grows a rare sandalwood tree in an attempt to restore his reputation in the village, which has been tarnished due to a personal incident. Conflict arises when Mohanan sets his eyes on the tree, driven partly by personal vengeance.
The movie explores what happens when the two men clash as their egos rise.
2. Paanch Minar
- Cast: Raj Tarun, Rashi Singh, Ajay Ghosh, Brahmaji, Srinivas Reddy, Nellore Sudarshan Reddy
- Director: Ram Kadumula
- Language: Telugu
- Runtime: 2 hours and 14 minutes
- Genre: Crime Comedy Thriller
- Release Date: November 21, 2025
Paanch Minar follows the story of a don who passes away after his son, Chotu, throws him a surprise party. As the youngster inherits his father's crime empire, he soon learns of his uncle's betrayal.
Meanwhile, Kittu, a cab driver who pretends to be deaf, becomes entangled in the case, crossing paths with the empire. What follows is a humorous yet grim tale involving the cab driver's unexpected involvement.
3. Yellow
- Cast: Poornima Ravi, Vaibhav Murugesan, Sai Prasanna C, Namita Krishnamurthy, Delhi Ganesh, Prabhu Solomon
- Director: Hari Mahadevan
- Language: Tamil
- Runtime: 2 hours and 16 minutes
- Genre: Romantic Drama
- Release Date: November 21, 2025
Yellow narrates the story of Aadhi, a young woman stuck in the routine of a 9-to-5 job. She decides to break free and travel, embarking on a journey of self-discovery where she meets new people, takes risks, and finds deeper meaning in life.
4. Radheyaa
- Cast: Ajai Rao, Sonal Monteiro, Dhanya Balakrishna, Rangitharanga Arvind Rao, Girish Shivanna
- Director: Veda Guru
- Language: Kannada
- Runtime: 2 hours and 1 minute
- Genre: Crime Drama
- Release Date: November 21, 2025
Radheyaa tells the story of a criminal responsible for 36 crimes. As the accused battles psychological turmoil, the film explores his romantic past, the events that led to his imprisonment, and what awaits him thereafter.
5. Middle Class
- Cast: Munishkanth, Vijayalakshmi Agathiyan, Radha Ravi, Kaali Venkat, Malavika Avinash, Vela Ramamoorthy
- Director: Kishore Muthuramalingam
- Language: Tamil
- Runtime: 2 hours and 4 minutes
- Genre: Family Drama
- Release Date: November 21, 2025
Middle Class centers on Karl Marx, a family man with a simple dream of owning farmland. He leads a modest life with his outspoken wife and two children. When an unexpected opportunity finally brings his dream within reach, chaos and pressure push him into a frantic yet heartfelt journey.
The film explores his race against time to achieve his long-cherished goal.
6. 12A Railway Colony
- Cast: Allari Naresh, Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Saikumar Pudipeddi, Viva Harsha, Getup Srinu, Jeevan Kumar
- Director: Nani Kasaragadda
- Language: Telugu
- Runtime: TBA
- Genre: Horror Thriller
- Release Date: November 21, 2025
12A Railway Colony follows Karthik, an easygoing youngster who falls head over heels for his neighbour, assuming love is simple. However, his life takes a wild turn as several truths and unexpected twists begin to unfold.
7. Theeyavar Kulaigal Nadunga/Mufti Police
- Cast: Arjun Sarja, Aishwarya Rajesh, Ramkumar Ganesan, Praveen Raja, Logu NPKS, Abirami Venkatachalam
- Director: Dinesh Lakshmanan
- Language: Tamil/Telugu
- Runtime: 2 hours and 7 minutes
- Genre: Crime Thriller
- Release Date: November 21, 2025
Theeyavar Kulaigal Nadunga/Mufti Police begins with the death of writer Jeba at midnight, disrupting the calmness of an apartment complex. As the investigation begins, Inspector Magudapathi-known for his unorthodox methods-digs into the residents' secrets to uncover the truth.
Meanwhile, Adhi, a young man, and his mother's therapist, Meera, develop a growing bond that complicates their lives. How these two worlds eventually intersect and what secrets they reveal form the rest of the film.
8. Eko
- Cast: Sandeep Pradeep, Biana Momin, Sim Zhi Fei, Vineeth, Narain, Ashokan, Binu Pappu, Ranjith Shekhar
- Director: Dinjith Ayyathan
- Language: Malayalam
- Runtime: TBA
- Genre: Mystery Drama Thriller
- Release Date: November 21, 2025
After the success of Kishkindha Kaandam, director Dinjith Ayyathan and writer-cinematographer Bahul Ramesh reunite for Eko. Set in the misty hills of Kaattukunnu, Mlaathi Chedathi and Peeyoos struggle to survive unforeseen challenges.
Meanwhile, Kuriyachan, a businessman and outlaw, blurs the lines between myth, longing, and reckoning, revealing that he continues to rule the hills. The film explores how the lives of these three characters intersect at pivotal moments.
9. Mask
- Cast: Kavin, Andrea Jeremiah, Ruhani Sharma, Charle, Bala Saravanan, Archana Chandhoke, George Maryan, Aadukalam Naren, Subramaniam Siva
- Director: Vikarnan Ashok
- Language: Tamil
- Runtime: TBA
- Genre: Dark Comedy Action Thriller
- Release Date: November 21, 2025
Mask narrates the story of a greedy man, a conniving woman, and a peculiar man who take up the task of recovering a stolen Rs 440 crore. As they navigate their conflicting personalities and attempt to work together, a sharp detective stays hot on their trail.
Whether they manage to retrieve the money while surviving greed and betrayal forms the crux of the flick.
These are some of the major releases hitting the big screens this week. Additionally, several new movies are also making their way to OTT platforms.
