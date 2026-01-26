9 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week: Anupama Parameswaran’s Lockdown to Valathu Vashathe Kallan

South Indian cinema has lined up an exciting list of movies to watch in theatres this week, with January ending in just a matter of days. If you’re wondering what to check out, here’s a list of the upcoming releases.

9 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week

1. Lockdown

Cast: Anupama Parameswaran, Charle, Nirosha, Livingston, Indhumathi, Rajkumar, Shamji, Lollu Sabha Maran, Vinayak Raj, Vidhu, Abhirami

Lockdown chronicles the story of a young woman named Anitha, who experiences deep fear about returning home. Haunted by unspeakable suffering, she is surrounded by the malicious intentions of men that only heighten her dread.

When a nationwide lockdown is suddenly announced, she is confined to her home, where each day haunts her like an unwanted shadow. Her speech, behaviour, and frequent outbursts cause growing anxiety for her parents.

The movie was initially planned for release on December 5, 2025, but was later postponed.

2. Trimukha

Cast: Sunny Leone, Yogesh Kalle, Akriti Agarwal, Shakalaka Shankar, Mottai Rajendran, Ashu Reddy

Trimukha follows the story of CID officer Shivani Rathod, who is on the hunt for a serial perpetrator linked to gruesome crimes. Meanwhile, Dr Yogi, a researcher, along with his gang, investigates an eerie paranormal incident.

However, both their lives take a turn when they realise there is an unexpected link between their cases. How they uncover the truth forms the crux of the film.

3. Mellisai

Cast: Kishore Kumar G, Subatra Robert, George Maryan, Harish Uthaman, Dhirav G, Dhananya Varshini

Mellisai is an upcoming family drama that follows the life of a simple man who is passionate about singing. Living with his wife and two children, he dreams of becoming a big name in the music industry, even borrowing money from a loan shark.

However, when his dreams are met with several obstacles, he must navigate these challenges to ensure his family’s welfare and protection.

4. Valavaara

Cast: Vedic Kaushal, Master Shayan, Malathesh HV, Harshitha R Gowda, Abhay S.

Valavaara is a coming-of-age drama set in the picturesque landscapes of Sakleshpur, Karnataka. The story revolves around familial bonds, sibling rivalry, and responsibility, following the journey of Kundeshi, a young boy from a farming family, as he navigates love, loss, and the quest to find a missing cow tied to his family’s struggles.

5. Prakambanam

Cast: Ganapathi, Sagar Surya, AL Ameen, Rajesh Madhavan, Sheethal Joseph, Prashanth Alexander, Kalabhavan Navas, Azeez Nedumangad

Prakambanam centres on a group of friends living in a lively men’s hostel in Ernakulam, Kerala. Their lives mostly revolve around campus politics and engaging in various pranks, often making them the centre of attention.

However, their lives take a turn for the worse when they encounter a shocking event that changes everything. What happens when their world is thrown into chaotic disarray is explored in the film.

6. Seat Edge

Cast: Siddu Moolimani, Raviksha Shetty, Raaghu Ramanakoppa, Girish Shivanna, Mimicry Gopi, Lakshmi Siddaiah, Kiran Nayak

Siddu, a popular YouTube vlogger known for his creative and viral content, accidentally pivots to paranormal investigations, specifically ghost hunting in a notoriously haunted town. With cameras rolling, Siddu and his team venture into the unknown, hoping to capture definitive paranormal evidence.

What unfolds is a suspenseful and mysterious journey that blurs the lines between content creation and real horror.

7. Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi

Cast: Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, Eesha Rebba, Brahmaji

Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi (OSSS) is a satirical comedy family drama starring Pelli Choopulu director Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam and Eesha Rebba in the lead roles.

The film follows the life of Prashanthi, a young woman raised in a conventional and conservative family with patriarchal values. After her relationship with her college lecturer turns abusive, she is arranged to marry Omkar, a male chauvinist who asserts dominance through violence, plunging their marriage into chaos.

After enduring repeated abuse, Prashanthi finally fights back, leading to a major shift in her life. What follows is an exploration of her struggle against societal norms and the challenges she faces in her quest for dignity and self-respect. The film is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam movie Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey.

8. Vikalpa

Cast: Pruthviraj Patil, Nagashree Hebbar, Harini Shreekanth, Ganapati Hegde Vaddinagadde, Ayush Santhosh, Swaroop Butch

Vikalpa follows a powerful corporate leader who begins to lose his grip on reality as terrifying hallucinations and buried trauma resurface. As the line between truth and illusion fades, the movie descends into a chilling psychological mystery where nothing is certain, not even the mind.

9. Valathu Vashathe Kallan

Cast: Biju Menon, Joju George, Lena, KR Gokul, Irshad Ali, Vaishnavi Raj, Niranjana Anoop, Shyamaprasad

Valathu Vashathe Kallan is an upcoming crime drama thriller helmed by Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph. The film tells the story of a man whose life spirals out of control, prompting a police officer to launch a crucial investigation.

As the officer delves deeper, a complex web of deceit and lies unfolds, with the truth remaining shrouded in mystery.

The above-mentioned films are among the South Indian ventures slated to hit the big screens this week.

