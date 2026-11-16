South Indian cinema has an exciting lineup of films arriving in theaters this week. If you are wondering what to watch, here's a list of the latest releases coming to the big screen.

9 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week

1. O.M Chapter 1

Cast: Dhanush , Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah, Indrans

, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah, Indrans Director: Rajkumar Periasamy

Rajkumar Periasamy Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: November 20, 2026

Set against the dense forests along the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border, O.M Chapter 1 follows a dangerous red sandalwood trading group and a mission to rescue 20 Tamil woodcutters wrongfully booked. An unknown person infiltrates the cartel to expose its powerful mastermind, while a determined officer leads Operation Mole, uncovering a web of corruption, betrayal, and justice.

2. Shankarabharanna

Cast: Shine S Shetty, Tanvi Ram, Sampath Raj, Deepak Rai Panaje

Shine S Shetty, Tanvi Ram, Sampath Raj, Deepak Rai Panaje Director: Sumanth Bhat

Sumanth Bhat Genre: Horror Comedy

Horror Comedy Language: Kannada

Kannada Release Date: November 20, 2026

Set in coastal Karnataka, Shankarabharanna follows a determined bus driver whose ordinary journey takes an unexpected turn when mysterious spirits hitch a ride. Stranded in a forgotten village, he faces eerie supernatural encounters and formidable human adversaries as he unravels long-buried secrets.

3. ENE Repeat

Cast: Vishwak Sen , Abhinav Gomatam, Venkatesh Kakumanu, Srinath Maganti

, Abhinav Gomatam, Venkatesh Kakumanu, Srinath Maganti Director: Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam

Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam Genre: Buddy Comedy Drama

Buddy Comedy Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: November 19, 2026

ENE Repeat is set years after their first adventure as the four friends find themselves drifting apart as life takes them in different directions. When an aspiring filmmaker tries to convince his childhood friend, now a popular film star, to star in his ambitious survival drama, their efforts bring the old gang back together, setting the stage for another fun-filled journey of nostalgia and unexpected adventures.

4. Sathyavan Savithiri

Cast: Keerthy Suresh , Mysskin, Charukesh M, Bala Saravanan, Shilpa Manjunath, Deepa Shankar

, Mysskin, Charukesh M, Bala Saravanan, Shilpa Manjunath, Deepa Shankar Director: Praveen S. Vijaay

Praveen S. Vijaay Genre: Drama

Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: November 20, 2026

Sathyavan Savithiri follows an ambitious young woman whose arranged marriage takes an unexpected turn when her husband becomes the prime suspect in a mysterious incident. Determined to prove his innocence, she sets out to uncover the truth, only to find herself caught up in shocking revelations.

5. Brindavihari

Cast: Ganesh, Devika Bhat, Malvika Sharma, Ramkumar, Rangayana Raghu, Lakshmi, Achyuth Kumar

Ganesh, Devika Bhat, Malvika Sharma, Ramkumar, Rangayana Raghu, Lakshmi, Achyuth Kumar Director: Srinivas Raju

Srinivas Raju Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Language: Kannada

Kannada Release Date: November 20, 2026

Brindavahari follows Madhava, a sensitive young man whose life takes an emotional turn when his beloved Radha walks away from him. As he struggles with heartbreak, the arrival of Meera, a devoted follower of Krishna, brings unexpected changes, compelling him to confront his past and discover the deeper meaning of love.

6. Kerub

Cast: Vvihan Kaarthik, Divya Vishwakarma

Vvihan Kaarthik, Divya Vishwakarma Director: Munthamalla Jeevan Naidu

Munthamalla Jeevan Naidu Genre: Fantasy Drama

Fantasy Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: November 20, 2026

Kerub follows a young woman who awakens in a mystical forest with no memory of her past. Disguised as a nun, she encounters a mysterious shepherd who offers to guide and protect her. As an unexpected bond develops between them, she uncovers hidden secrets about the forest and discovers that her mysterious savior is a celestial being with extraordinary powers.

7. Appa Kutty

Cast: Vijay Antony , Preethi Asrani, Bagavathi Perumal, Baby Lithanya, Haripriya Isai, Vettai Muthukumar

, Preethi Asrani, Bagavathi Perumal, Baby Lithanya, Haripriya Isai, Vettai Muthukumar Director: Mu. Maran

Mu. Maran Genre: Action Drama Thriller

Action Drama Thriller Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: November 20, 2026

Appa Kutty tells the tale of a devoted single father who shares a close bond with his young daughter while navigating the challenges of raising her alone. Their peaceful lives take an unexpected turn when a young woman enters their world and dangerous forces threaten their happiness. Driven by his unconditional love for his daughter, he faces a series of challenges to protect her and keep their family together.

8. Bachelor Party D'eux

Cast: Naslen , Kunchacko Boban, Tovino Thomas, Naslen, Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Sharaf U Dheen

, Kunchacko Boban, Tovino Thomas, Naslen, Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Sharaf U Dheen Director: Amal Neerad

Amal Neerad Genre: Action Comedy

Action Comedy Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: November 19, 2026

Bachelor Party D’eux follows a close-knit group of loyal friends who find themselves caught in a high-stakes gold-trade operation as chaos engulfs the streets of Kochi. With rival factions closing in and trust beginning to fracture, all of them must navigate shifting loyalties and a power-hungry antagonist.

As danger mounts, their unbreakable bond is put to the ultimate test, forcing them to unite for one daring escape where standing together is their only way out.

9. Aakasamlo Oka Tara

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan , Satvika Veeravalli, Shruti Haasan, Swasika, Ruhani Sharma, Gautham Vasudev Menon

, Satvika Veeravalli, Shruti Haasan, Swasika, Ruhani Sharma, Gautham Vasudev Menon Director: Pavan Sadineni

Pavan Sadineni Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: November 20, 2026

Aakasamlo Oka Tara follows Kalpana, a young woman from a remote village determined to become an astronaut espite the lack of support and constant skepticism surrounding her ambition. With Krishna standing by her side and aerospace engineer Rohini pursuing a breakthrough of her own, their paths come together in an attempt to turn an ambitious vision into reality.

These are some of the new South Indian films arriving in theatres this week.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Malayalam 8: Mohanlal drops 1st yellow card this season against Noby for rules violation