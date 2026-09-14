9 South Films To Watch in Theaters This Week: Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Daayra to It’s a Medical Miracle

South Indian cinema has an exciting lineup of films arriving in theaters this week. If you're wondering what to watch, here's a list of the latest releases coming to the big screen.

9 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week

1. Daayra

Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan (dubbed by Parvathy Thiruvothu), Prithviraj Sukumaran , Kanwaljit Singh, Achint Kaur, Anuja Sathe, Seema Azmi, Biswapati Sarkar

(dubbed by Parvathy Thiruvothu), , Kanwaljit Singh, Achint Kaur, Anuja Sathe, Seema Azmi, Biswapati Sarkar Director: Meghna Gulzar

Meghna Gulzar Genre: Thriller

Thriller Language: Malayalam, Hindi

Malayalam, Hindi Release Date: September 18, 2026

Daayra follows a tense clash of ethics within the system after a high-profile incident. After officer Raman Kumar and his team take action against the suspects in a disputed encounter, another officer, Ajooni Kohli, examines whether the controversial shooting was staged, leading to a deep institutional conflict.

2. Happy Journey

Cast: Vamshidhar Goud, Payal Radhakrishna, Annapoorna, Aamani, Jinisha Alishetty

Vamshidhar Goud, Payal Radhakrishna, Annapoorna, Aamani, Jinisha Alishetty Director: Abhiramm Naidu

Abhiramm Naidu Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: September 18, 2026

Happy Journey follows seven women from different generations who leave behind their routines, responsibilities, and demanding lives in India for a spontaneous group vacation across Europe. As they travel through picturesque destinations such as Paris and Montpellier, a series of chaotic and comedic situations brings them closer together.

Along the way, the women confront personal struggles and long-held burdens, forming strong bonds and discovering emotional healing.

3. Toss

Cast: Arjun Kapikad, Sutej Shetty, Naveen D Padil, Aravind Bolar, Bhojaraj Vamanjoor

Arjun Kapikad, Sutej Shetty, Naveen D Padil, Aravind Bolar, Bhojaraj Vamanjoor Director: Arjun Kapikad

Arjun Kapikad Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Language: Kannada, Tulu

Kannada, Tulu Release Date: September 18, 2026

Toss follows Shiva, a simple man deeply rooted in family values and justice, whose peaceful life is thrown into turmoil when two mysterious strangers enter his path and a series of unsettling events unfolds within his father’s drama troupe.

As playful chaos turns into a high-stakes struggle for survival, Shiva is torn between loyalty and self-determination. He must uncover the truth while protecting his family and everything he holds dear.

4. L&O - Law and Order

Cast: Prakash Varma , Joy Mathew, Suresh Krishna, Abhirami, Shankar Ramakrishnan, VK Prakash, Bheeman Raghu, Mammootty (cameo)

, Joy Mathew, Suresh Krishna, Abhirami, Shankar Ramakrishnan, VK Prakash, Bheeman Raghu, (cameo) Director: Ranjith

Ranjith Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: September 18, 2026

L&O - Law and Order follows DYSP Balagopal, a decorated officer known for his unwavering integrity, whose peaceful world is disrupted by a powerful syndicate led by the ruthless brothers Pacha and Chotu. Determined to bring them to justice beyond constraints, Balagopal joins forces with five fiery academy graduates, Arun, Benny, Firoz, Biju, and Seban, to form a determined rookie squad.

When their mission takes a tragic turn, the remaining recruits establish a clandestine task force and take matters into their own hands. As tensions escalate across the city, their actions draw legendary former bad man Karayackamuri Shanmughan (from the movie Black) out of retirement for one final confrontation.

5. Anireekshita Atithigalu

Cast: Vivek Simha, Mythri Jaggi, Samprathi Alva, Daya Pallavagere, Shri Datta, Daivik Nag

Vivek Simha, Mythri Jaggi, Samprathi Alva, Daya Pallavagere, Shri Datta, Daivik Nag Director: Manoj Annaiah

Manoj Annaiah Genre: Thriller

Thriller Language: Kannada

Kannada Release Date: September 18, 2026

Anireekshita Atithigalu follows a young couple from the Malnad region who travel to a secluded guest house owned by a well-known local personality for a quiet getaway. Their plans take an unexpected turn when a group of strangers arrives, bringing together six individuals with different motives.

As a mysterious incident disrupts their stay, tensions rise and the unexpected gathering becomes a gripping struggle to uncover the truth and find a way out.

6. Enna Vilai

Cast: Karunas, Nimisha Sajayan, Kamalesh Jegan, Vijayalakshmi Veeramani, Shashaa Shivakumar, Mohan Raman

Karunas, Nimisha Sajayan, Kamalesh Jegan, Vijayalakshmi Veeramani, Shashaa Shivakumar, Mohan Raman Director: Sajeev Pazhoor

Sajeev Pazhoor Genre: Social Thriller Drama

Social Thriller Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: September 17, 2026

Enna Vilai follows Thavasi, a humble fisherman living a quiet life with his family in Rameswaram. His life takes an unexpected turn when he finds a mysterious gold pendant washed ashore. What seems like a stroke of luck soon draws him into a web of false accusations and a larger conspiracy surrounding the jewel. As his family and dignity come under threat, Thavasi stands his ground, while Kanchana takes up his cause and helps him uncover the truth.

7. Secret Soldier

Cast: Nihal Kodhaty, Surya Srinivas, Kamal Kamaraju, Harshitha Rao, Sreesha Nulu, Deeksha Panth

Nihal Kodhaty, Surya Srinivas, Kamal Kamaraju, Harshitha Rao, Sreesha Nulu, Deeksha Panth Director: Akki Viswanadha Reddy

Akki Viswanadha Reddy Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: September 18, 2026

Secret Soldier follows two ordinary friends from Nellore, Vali and Prudhvi, whose simple lives take an unexpected turn when they become entangled in a high-stakes web of surveillance and international intrigue.

When sensitive defense information is leaked, the friends find themselves drawn into a shadowy world of deception, shifting loyalties, and hidden agendas. What begins as a lighthearted journey centered on friendship gradually transforms into a tense drama, as Vali and Prudhvi must navigate unexpected challenges and determine who they can truly trust.

8. The Dark Heaven

Cast: Sidhu Sid, Tharsika Navaratnaraja, Riythvika, Nizhalgal Ravi

Sidhu Sid, Tharsika Navaratnaraja, Riythvika, Nizhalgal Ravi Director: S. Balaaji

S. Balaaji Genre: Thriller

Thriller Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: September 18, 2026

The Dark Heaven follows a newly arrived officer who travels to the isolated hill village of Mekkarai to uncover the truth behind a series of mysterious incidents. The villagers believe they are bound by a dark curse, with men supposedly meeting a grim fate every seven years during June.

As the officer questions the locals, he discovers long-standing rituals and deep-rooted fears. What begins as an attempt to understand the strange events soon draws him into a complex web of hidden truths and unsettling mysteries.

9. It’s a Medical Miracle

Cast: Sangeeth Prathap , Akhila Bhargavan, Sharaf U Dheen, Parvathy Krishna, Kottayam Nazeer, Kiran Peethambaran

, Akhila Bhargavan, Sharaf U Dheen, Parvathy Krishna, Kottayam Nazeer, Kiran Peethambaran Director: Shyamin Gireesh

Shyamin Gireesh Genre: Supernatural Thriller Drama

Supernatural Thriller Drama Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: September 18, 2026

It's a Medical Miracle follows an ordinary young man who wakes from a coma with an extraordinary ability: super-hearing. After the accident, he becomes determined to find the mysterious nurse whose voice kept him connected to the world while he was unconscious. As he adjusts to his heightened senses, his new ability draws him into a web of secrets and revenge, where every sound could reveal a clue or lead him further into danger.

These are some of the new South Indian films arriving in theatres this week.

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