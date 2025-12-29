9 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week: Nandu’s Psych Siddhartha to 45 Telugu dub
Still wondering what to watch in theaters this week? Here’s a list of South Indian movies to check out.
9 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week
1. Psych Siddhartha
- Cast: Nandu, Yamini Bhaskar, Priyanka Rebekah Srinivas, Simha N, Sukesh Reddy
- Director: Varun Reddy
- Genre: Romantic Comedy
- Language: Telugu
- Runtime: 2 hours and 5 minutes
- Release Date: January 1, 2026
Psych Siddhartha follows the story of Siddhartha, a down-on-his-luck young man who faces constant losses in life. However, his life takes a turn when he finds hope after falling in love with a single mother named Shravya.
The rest of the film revolves around his struggles, as his troubled past and over-the-top reactions threaten to ruin his life and relationships.
2. Dear Radhi
- Cast: Saravana Vickram, Hasli Amaan, Rajesh Balachandiran, Sai Dinesh, Yuvaraj Subramaniyan, Pasupathi Raj
- Director: Praveen K Mani
- Genre: Romantic Comedy Thriller
- Language: Tamil
- Runtime: 2 hours and 10 minutes
- Release Date: January 2, 2026
Dear Radhi narrates the story of Madhan, an introvert who meets Rathi at a spa, leading to a one-day date that spirals into a dangerous chase involving the police and gangsters. The events reveal a shocking connection and end with a twist about Rathi’s true identity.
The story unfolds through unsent letters and introspection, exploring themes of love, regret, and lingering relationships.
3. Justice for Jeni
- Cast: Ashika Asokan, Sandhra Anil, Sinan, Aishwarya KS, Hareesh Peradi, Bittu Thomas Mappillassery
- Director: Santhosh Ryan
- Genre: Drama Thriller
- Language: Tamil
- Runtime: 1 hour and 52 minutes
- Release Date: January 2, 2026
Justice for Jeni chronicles the tale of two best friends, Jeni and Priyanka, who are medical students. Their lives take a stark and dramatic turn when Jeni dies after being subjected to a brutal crime.
A devastated Priyanka then fights the flawed justice system to uncover the truth and seek justice for her friend, revealing layers of deceit and challenging societal norms around abuse.
4. Sahakutumbaanaam
- Cast: Raam Kiran, Megha Akash, Rajendra Prasad, Brahmanandam Kanneganti, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Racha Ravi
- Director: Uday Sharma
- Genre: Family Comedy Drama
- Language: Telugu
- Runtime: 2 hours and 15 minutes
- Release Date: January 1, 2026
Sahakutumbaanaam tells the story of Kalyan, a software engineer who appears to lead a perfect family life and is considered an ideal person in society. However, an orphan girl named Siri, who moves in nearby, discovers that his family life is a lie, sparking her curiosity.
The rest of the film explores Siri’s intrusion into uncovering Kalyan’s family dynamics and the reasons behind his lifestyle, blending comedy, romance, and drama.
5. VanaVeera
- Cast: Avinash Thiruveedhula, Simran Chaudhary, Nandu, Kona Venkat, Sathya, Aamani
- Director: Avinash Thiruveedhula
- Genre: Mythological Action Drama
- Language: Telugu
- Runtime: 2 hours and 38 minutes
- Release Date: January 1, 2026
VanaVeera follows the story of a modern-day descendant of the Vanara clan who must defeat a present-day Ravana after his bike is seized for a rally. The film balances mythological elements with contemporary issues, escalating into a battle for dignity, caste, and land through action and drama.
6. Nilakanta (The Essence of Karma)
- Cast: Mahendran, Yashna Muthuluri, Neha Pathan, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Ramki, Babloo Prithiveeraj
- Director: Rakesh Madhavan
- Genre: Drama
- Language: Telugu
- Runtime: 2 hours and 34 minutes
- Release Date: January 2, 2026
Nilakanta is a Telugu drama that explores the life of a kind-hearted tailor named Nilakanta in the education-focused village of Saraswathipuram. A firm believer in karma, his life is tested when he must confront a major rival, possibly destiny itself, in a brave fight for survival.
7. Anali
- Cast: Cynthia Lourde, Kabir Duhan Singh, Shakthi Vasu, Abhishek Vinod, Killi Sivakumar, Ineya Salahuddin
- Director: Dinesh Dena
- Genre: Action Thriller
- Language: Tamil
- Runtime: TBA
- Release Date: January 6, 2026
Anali focuses on the story of a woman named Jansi and her child, who are trapped in dangerous circumstances during a single night. As they face powerful men amid rising war tensions, Jansi uses her intelligence to survive and bring the conflict to an end.
Whether Jansi manages to save her child, herself, and the world forms the rest of the narrative.
8. Shivaleela
- Cast: B Manjamma Jyogathi, Dachchu Divakar, Dhanushkumar D Shetty, Samskruti Lakshman, Pavitra Saraswati, Vinutha Mandya
- Director: Ashok Jayram
- Genre: Romantic Drama
- Language: Kannada
- Runtime: 2 hours and 28 minutes
- Release Date: January 1, 2026
Shivaleela is a romantic drama heavily inspired by a deep and genuine love story. It centers on the complexities of overwhelming love, human relationships, personal sacrifices, and how the characters deal with fate, loyalty, and conflict.
9. 45
- Cast: Shiva Rajkumar, Upendra, Raj B Shetty, Rajendran, Kaustubha Mani, Jisshu Sengupta, Pooja Ramachandran
- Director: Arjun Janya
- Genre: Action Comedy
- Language: Telugu-dub
- Runtime: 2 hours and 16 minutes
- Release Date: January 1, 2026
45 centers on a man experiencing an existential crisis, questioning life, love, and destiny. Blending high-octane action with raw emotions, the film reflects the psychological impact of such turmoil on an individual.
As he confronts these aspects, the man also encounters two entities, one a protector and the other a destroyer. The movie was originally released in Kannada and will now be available in Telugu.
The films mentioned above are some of the top choices to watch in theaters this week, while several releases from the previous week continue to run successfully. Additionally, new releases are also available on OTT platforms.
