9 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week: Nandu’s Psych Siddhartha to 45 Telugu dub

Several South Indian films have been lined up for viewers to enjoy in theaters this week. If you’re wondering what to watch, here’s a list of movies to check out.

9 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week

1. Psych Siddhartha

Cast: Nandu, Yamini Bhaskar, Priyanka Rebekah Srinivas, Simha N, Sukesh Reddy

Nandu, Yamini Bhaskar, Priyanka Rebekah Srinivas, Simha N, Sukesh Reddy Director: Varun Reddy

Varun Reddy Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Language: Telugu

Telugu Runtime: 2 hours and 5 minutes

2 hours and 5 minutes Release Date: January 1, 2026

Psych Siddhartha follows the story of Siddhartha, a down-on-his-luck young man who faces constant losses in life. However, his life takes a turn when he finds hope after falling in love with a single mother named Shravya.

The rest of the film revolves around his struggles, as his troubled past and over-the-top reactions threaten to ruin his life and relationships.

2. Dear Radhi

Cast: Saravana Vickram, Hasli Amaan, Rajesh Balachandiran, Sai Dinesh, Yuvaraj Subramaniyan, Pasupathi Raj

Saravana Vickram, Hasli Amaan, Rajesh Balachandiran, Sai Dinesh, Yuvaraj Subramaniyan, Pasupathi Raj Director: Praveen K Mani

Praveen K Mani Genre: Romantic Comedy Thriller

Romantic Comedy Thriller Language: Tamil

Tamil Runtime: 2 hours and 10 minutes

2 hours and 10 minutes Release Date: January 2, 2026

Dear Radhi narrates the story of Madhan, an introvert who meets Rathi at a spa, leading to a one-day date that spirals into a dangerous chase involving the police and gangsters. The events reveal a shocking connection and end with a twist about Rathi’s true identity.

The story unfolds through unsent letters and introspection, exploring themes of love, regret, and lingering relationships.

3. Justice for Jeni

Cast: Ashika Asokan, Sandhra Anil, Sinan, Aishwarya KS, Hareesh Peradi, Bittu Thomas Mappillassery

Ashika Asokan, Sandhra Anil, Sinan, Aishwarya KS, Hareesh Peradi, Bittu Thomas Mappillassery Director: Santhosh Ryan

Santhosh Ryan Genre: Drama Thriller

Drama Thriller Language: Tamil

Tamil Runtime: 1 hour and 52 minutes

1 hour and 52 minutes Release Date: January 2, 2026

Justice for Jeni chronicles the tale of two best friends, Jeni and Priyanka, who are medical students. Their lives take a stark and dramatic turn when Jeni dies after being subjected to a brutal crime.

A devastated Priyanka then fights the flawed justice system to uncover the truth and seek justice for her friend, revealing layers of deceit and challenging societal norms around abuse.

4. Sahakutumbaanaam

Cast: Raam Kiran, Megha Akash, Rajendra Prasad, Brahmanandam Kanneganti, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Racha Ravi

Raam Kiran, Megha Akash, Rajendra Prasad, Brahmanandam Kanneganti, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Racha Ravi Director: Uday Sharma

Uday Sharma Genre: Family Comedy Drama

Family Comedy Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Runtime: 2 hours and 15 minutes

2 hours and 15 minutes Release Date: January 1, 2026

Sahakutumbaanaam tells the story of Kalyan, a software engineer who appears to lead a perfect family life and is considered an ideal person in society. However, an orphan girl named Siri, who moves in nearby, discovers that his family life is a lie, sparking her curiosity.

The rest of the film explores Siri’s intrusion into uncovering Kalyan’s family dynamics and the reasons behind his lifestyle, blending comedy, romance, and drama.

5. VanaVeera

Cast: Avinash Thiruveedhula, Simran Chaudhary, Nandu, Kona Venkat, Sathya, Aamani

Avinash Thiruveedhula, Simran Chaudhary, Nandu, Kona Venkat, Sathya, Aamani Director: Avinash Thiruveedhula

Avinash Thiruveedhula Genre: Mythological Action Drama

Mythological Action Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Runtime: 2 hours and 38 minutes

2 hours and 38 minutes Release Date: January 1, 2026

VanaVeera follows the story of a modern-day descendant of the Vanara clan who must defeat a present-day Ravana after his bike is seized for a rally. The film balances mythological elements with contemporary issues, escalating into a battle for dignity, caste, and land through action and drama.

6. Nilakanta (The Essence of Karma)

Cast: Mahendran, Yashna Muthuluri, Neha Pathan, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Ramki, Babloo Prithiveeraj

Mahendran, Yashna Muthuluri, Neha Pathan, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Ramki, Babloo Prithiveeraj Director: Rakesh Madhavan

Rakesh Madhavan Genre: Drama

Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Runtime: 2 hours and 34 minutes

2 hours and 34 minutes Release Date: January 2, 2026

Nilakanta is a Telugu drama that explores the life of a kind-hearted tailor named Nilakanta in the education-focused village of Saraswathipuram. A firm believer in karma, his life is tested when he must confront a major rival, possibly destiny itself, in a brave fight for survival.

7. Anali

Cast: Cynthia Lourde, Kabir Duhan Singh, Shakthi Vasu, Abhishek Vinod, Killi Sivakumar, Ineya Salahuddin

Cynthia Lourde, Kabir Duhan Singh, Shakthi Vasu, Abhishek Vinod, Killi Sivakumar, Ineya Salahuddin Director: Dinesh Dena

Dinesh Dena Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Language: Tamil

Tamil Runtime: TBA

TBA Release Date: January 6, 2026

Anali focuses on the story of a woman named Jansi and her child, who are trapped in dangerous circumstances during a single night. As they face powerful men amid rising war tensions, Jansi uses her intelligence to survive and bring the conflict to an end.

Whether Jansi manages to save her child, herself, and the world forms the rest of the narrative.

8. Shivaleela

Cast: B Manjamma Jyogathi, Dachchu Divakar, Dhanushkumar D Shetty, Samskruti Lakshman, Pavitra Saraswati, Vinutha Mandya

B Manjamma Jyogathi, Dachchu Divakar, Dhanushkumar D Shetty, Samskruti Lakshman, Pavitra Saraswati, Vinutha Mandya Director: Ashok Jayram

Ashok Jayram Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Language: Kannada

Kannada Runtime: 2 hours and 28 minutes

2 hours and 28 minutes Release Date: January 1, 2026

Shivaleela is a romantic drama heavily inspired by a deep and genuine love story. It centers on the complexities of overwhelming love, human relationships, personal sacrifices, and how the characters deal with fate, loyalty, and conflict.

9. 45

Cast: Shiva Rajkumar, Upendra, Raj B Shetty, Rajendran, Kaustubha Mani, Jisshu Sengupta, Pooja Ramachandran

Shiva Rajkumar, Upendra, Raj B Shetty, Rajendran, Kaustubha Mani, Jisshu Sengupta, Pooja Ramachandran Director: Arjun Janya

Arjun Janya Genre: Action Comedy

Action Comedy Language: Telugu-dub

Telugu-dub Runtime: 2 hours and 16 minutes

2 hours and 16 minutes Release Date: January 1, 2026

45 centers on a man experiencing an existential crisis, questioning life, love, and destiny. Blending high-octane action with raw emotions, the film reflects the psychological impact of such turmoil on an individual.

As he confronts these aspects, the man also encounters two entities, one a protector and the other a destroyer. The movie was originally released in Kannada and will now be available in Telugu.

The films mentioned above are some of the top choices to watch in theaters this week, while several releases from the previous week continue to run successfully. Additionally, new releases are also available on OTT platforms.

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun’s brother Allu Sirish announces wedding date with Nayanika in style, kids join him in the viral reel