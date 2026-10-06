9 South Films To Watch in Theaters This Week: Venkatesh Daggubati’s AK 47 to Hanuman Ansh Telugu

South Indian cinema has an exciting lineup of films arriving in theaters this week. If you are wondering what to watch, here's a list of the latest releases coming to the big screen.

9 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week

1. Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 - AK 47

Cast: Venkatesh Daggubati , Srinidhi Shetty, Nara Rohith, Nivetha Pethuraj, Vennela Kishore, Rao Ramesh, Satya, Brahmaji, Pujita Ponnada

, Srinidhi Shetty, Nara Rohith, Nivetha Pethuraj, Vennela Kishore, Rao Ramesh, Satya, Brahmaji, Pujita Ponnada Director: Trivikram Srinivas

Trivikram Srinivas Genre: Action Comedy Drama

Action Comedy Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: October 9, 2026

Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 - AK 47 follows Chittibabu, a gentle middle-class father, moves with his wife Swarna and their two children into a luxurious home, House No. 47, after an unexpected financial windfall. What begins as their dream life soon turns into a nightmare as strange incidents, buried secrets, and family tensions surface within the house.

When his wife and children are threatened, the mild-mannered Chittibabu is forced to shed his peaceful persona and unleash a deadly side to protect his family.

2. Thaainilam

Cast: Amar Ramachandran, Neha Amar, Nimisha Nambiar, Deepak Prabhakaran, Gurudhakshina G. Devan, Nihal Amar

Amar Ramachandran, Neha Amar, Nimisha Nambiar, Deepak Prabhakaran, Gurudhakshina G. Devan, Nihal Amar Director: Abhilash G Devan

Abhilash G Devan Genre: Historical Drama

Historical Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: October 9, 2026

Thaainilam follows Sethuraman and his young daughter, Tamizhini, who flee Sri Lanka and seek refuge in Rameswaram. As they struggle to rebuild their lives under unfamiliar challenges, their bond and the kindness of others help them rediscover hope and happiness. Yet, despite finding a new life in India, the memories and emotional ties to their homeland remain forever etched in their hearts.

3. Baa Baa Black Sheep

Cast: Tinnu Anand , Upendra Limaye, Vishnu Oi, Akshay Lagusani, Malvi Malhotra, Samriddhi Arial

, Upendra Limaye, Vishnu Oi, Akshay Lagusani, Malvi Malhotra, Samriddhi Arial Director: Guni Manchikanti

Guni Manchikanti Genre: Comedy

Comedy Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: October 9, 2026

Baa Baa Black Sheep is set in the misty hills of Sohra in Meghalaya. The discovery of Mahatma Gandhi’s long-lost pocket watch sets off a mad scramble among six eccentric strangers, all driven by greed. As the priceless relic changes hands, their paths collide with corrupt figures and local groups, triggering a chain of misunderstandings and comic chaos.

What follows is a wild chase: the officials, outlaws, and six unlikely hustlers converge for a showdown, hidden motives are exposed and the question remains: Who is the real Black Sheep?

4. Chiram

Cast: Anoop Menon, Aishwarya Midhun Koroth, Sreekanth Murali, Geethi Sangeetha

Anoop Menon, Aishwarya Midhun Koroth, Sreekanth Murali, Geethi Sangeetha Director(s): Sindhu Paradayil, N. Sudheer

Sindhu Paradayil, N. Sudheer Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: October 9, 2026

Chiram follows Seetha, a young Malayali student who travels to Santiniketan to research the traditional Baul music of Bengal. There, she meets Sam, a passionate freelance photographer, and their shared love for art and culture soon blossoms into a deep romance.

Set against the evocative backdrop of the 1990s, their relationship unfolds through moments of passion and emotional intimacy. But as life takes them in different directions, their love is tested by distance and circumstance.

5. Nova

Cast: Raiza Wilson, Sendrayan, Adhvithi Shetty, Shaan A, Dhurva Neni, Hridika Biswas

Raiza Wilson, Sendrayan, Adhvithi Shetty, Shaan A, Dhurva Neni, Hridika Biswas Director: Milo Sai

Milo Sai Genre: Fantasy Sci-fi Thriller

Fantasy Sci-fi Thriller Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: October 9, 2026

Nova follows a group of strangers who become trapped overnight inside a mysterious mansion hidden deep in the mountains. As the house seals them in, reality begins to unravel as space and time distort, strange phenomena emerge, and their desperate search for an escape turns into survival.

Clues within the mansion lead them back to a supernatural event in 1969, when Sivagami, a fierce and enigmatic figure, became the catalyst for a chain of events that transcends time. As the past begins to bleed into the present, the group must uncover the truth.

6. Comrade Kalyan

Cast: Sree Vishnu , Mahima Nambiar, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Shine Tom Chacko, Upendra Limaye, Sathya

, Mahima Nambiar, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Shine Tom Chacko, Upendra Limaye, Sathya Director: Janakiram Marella

Janakiram Marella Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: October 9, 2026

Set in the early 1990s, Comrade Kalyan follows Kalyan, a sharp-witted theatre operator who falls for Sitara, a young woman from Odisha. Their playful romance soon takes an unexpected turn, pushing Kalyan into a series of choices that make him a wanted man with Rs 5 lakh on his head.

As he goes on the run, Kalyan finds himself caught in a chaotic manhunt filled with danger, misunderstanding, and comedy.

7. Mayookha

Cast: Payal Chengappa, Charishma Dabbara, Abilash Adda, Muralidhar Goud, Dev D, Aman Masud

Payal Chengappa, Charishma Dabbara, Abilash Adda, Muralidhar Goud, Dev D, Aman Masud Director: Shree Tej SK

Shree Tej SK Genre: Psychological Thriller

Psychological Thriller Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: October 9, 2026

Mayookha is built around the unsettling idea of phrogging, someone secretly living inside another person’s home. It follows Mayookha, a young professional living alone in the city. When a mysterious string of incidents begins to unsettle the neighbourhood, she starts noticing strange signs inside her apartment.

As her fear grows, Mayookha becomes convinced that someone is hiding inside her home and watching her every move. With no idea who to trust, she must uncover the truth before the stranger lurking in the shadows gets closer to her.

8. All Pass

Cast: Dushyanth Jayaprakash, Jayaprakash, Senthi Kumari, Subramaniam Siva, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, Prasanna Balachandar

Dushyanth Jayaprakash, Jayaprakash, Senthi Kumari, Subramaniam Siva, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, Prasanna Balachandar Director: Mydeen Pakkir Mydeen

Mydeen Pakkir Mydeen Genre: Family Drama

Family Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: October 9, 2026

All Pass follows three families from North Chennai who, despite their financial struggles, come together to live under one roof in Sathya Nagar. What begins as a practical arrangement gradually grows into a deep bond, with the families becoming one close-knit unit. Their peaceful life is disrupted when an unexpected crisis strikes, putting their relationships and unity to the test.

9. Hanuman Ansh (Telugu)

Cast: Shobhinaw Satyaa, Chandan K Anand, Nikhil Dubey, Anil Rastogi, Sugandha Malhotra, Bhagvandas Patel

Shobhinaw Satyaa, Chandan K Anand, Nikhil Dubey, Anil Rastogi, Sugandha Malhotra, Bhagvandas Patel Director: Vishal Chaturvedi

Vishal Chaturvedi Genre: Devotional Biography

Devotional Biography Language: Telugu-dub

Telugu-dub Release Date: October 9, 2026

Hanuman Ansh narrates the journey of Lakshminarayan Sharma, who leaves home as a young boy after losing his mother and embarks on a lifelong search for meaning. Wandering across India, he encounters ascetics, villagers, and strangers whose lives are touched by his quiet presence.

From a mysterious incident on a train to an unexpected return to his family and eventual journey into the mountains, Lakshminarayan repeatedly chooses a life of simplicity over comfort and recognition. The film traces his transformation from a restless young man into a figure whose journey leaves a lasting impact on everyone he encounters.

These are some of the new South Indian films arriving in theatres this week.

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