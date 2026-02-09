9 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week: Vishwak Sen’s Funky, Seetha Payanam to Andrea Jeremiah’s Kaa - The Forest
Are you wondering which South Indian movie to watch in theaters this week? Here’s a list of films that you need to check out.
South Indian cinema has lined up an exciting list of movies to watch in theatres this week, with January ending in just a matter of days. If you’re wondering what to check out, here’s a list of the upcoming releases.
9 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week
1. Funky
- Cast: Vishwak Sen, Kayadu Lohar, Naresh, VTV Ganesh
- Director: Anudeep KV
- Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 8 minutes
- Language: Telugu
- Release Date: February 13, 2026
After a series of box-office flops, Vishwak Sen is all set to return to the big screen with Funky. Directed by Anudeep KV, the film follows the life of a quirky and ambitious filmmaker who dreams of making a movie. With no other option left, a young producer (played by Kayadu Lohar) steps in to provide funding, leading to a chaotic turn of events.
What unfolds during the filmmaking process, how the director and producer develop a romantic bond, and the humour surrounding them form the heart of the film.
2. Pennum Porattum
- Cast: Raina Radhakrishnan, Rajesh Madhavan, Akshaya Rajkumar
- Director: Rajesh Madhavan
- Genre: Social Comedy
- Runtime: 2 hours
- Language: Malayalam
- Release Date: February 13, 2026
Pennum Porattum is set in a village where hidden violence is ready to erupt like a volcano. The film follows Charulatha, a young woman, and her pet Dalmatian dog named Suttu.
After a personal matter in her life becomes public, Charulatha turns into the talk of the town, becoming the focal point of mob mentality, social judgment, and moral policing. How she deals with these antisocial elements forms the crux of the film.
3. Sweety Naughty Crazy
- Cast: Thrigun A, Srijitaa Ghosh, Iniya, Thambi Ramaiah, Ravi Mariya, Ali Basha
- Director: Rajasekar G.
- Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 22 minutes
- Language: Tamil, Telugu
- Release Date: February 13, 2026
Sweety Naughty Crazy follows the story of Shiva, a young man who juggles multiple relationships while keeping them hidden from one another.
As his romantic escapades push him into confusion, the chaos that follows is explored in the film.
4. Couple Friendly
- Cast: Santosh Sobhan, Manasa Varanasi, Yogi Babu, Rajeev Kanakala, Livingston, Goparaju Ramana
- Director: Ashwin Chandrasekar
- Genre: Romantic Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 1 minute
- Language: Telugu, Tamil
- Release Date: February 14, 2026
Couple Friendly narrates the story of a struggling interior designer and a young IT professional. When they cross paths in a new city, they develop an unlikely bond that blossoms into romance.
However, as both chase success, only one achieves the breakthrough they desperately need, leading to intense tension. How their relationship evolves amid these circumstances forms the core of the story.
5. Seetha Payanam
- Cast: Aishwarya Arjun, Niranjan Sudhindra, Dhruva Sarja, Prakash Raj, Sathyaraj, Bithiri Sathi, Arjun Sarja (cameo)
- Director: Arjun Sarja
- Genre: Family Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 32 minutes
- Language: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam
- Release Date: February 14, 2026
Actor-director Arjun Sarja returns to the director’s chair after a long gap, with his daughter Aishwarya Arjun in the lead role. Seetha Payanam is a family drama centred on Seetha, an aspiring chef who narrowly escapes a fatal accident that changes her entire perspective on life.
As she embarks on a journey to express gratitude to those who saved her, Seetha falls in love with Abhishek. However, he harbours a secret that could turn her world upside down.
6. AT: Welcome to the Dark Side
- Cast: Shaju Sreedhar, Akaash Sen, Nayana Elza, Saran Jith, Rachel David, Sanjana Doss
- Director: Donmax
- Genre: Action Thriller
- Runtime: TBA
- Language: Malayalam
- Release Date: February 13, 2026
AT: Welcome to the Dark Side narrates the tale of Shivan and Akash, two seemingly unrelated individuals who rise against Kali, the head of a high-tech empire dealing in imported drugs and illegal media through the dark web.
As a deadly race unfolds to locate a mysterious rogue hacker holding the encryption keys to this digital underworld, it is revealed that the missing figure shares a shocking connection with both the protagonists and the antagonist.
7. Pookie
- Cast: Ajay Dhishan, RK Dhanusha, Pandiarajan, Sunil, Shiyara
- Director: Ganesh Chandra
- Genre: Romantic Drama
- Runtime: TBA
- Language: Tamil
- Release Date: February 13, 2026
Pookie follows the story of Kailash and Aazhi, who have been in love for six years, until a heated argument one night shakes their relationship. When the words “Let’s break up” are spoken, what seems like a routine fight turns into a life-changing moment.
This single incident sets off a chain reaction that shapes the rest of the film.
8. Sukhamano Sukhamann
- Cast: Mathew Thomas, Devika Sanjay, Jagadish, Manikuttan, Spadikam George, Kudassanad Kanakam, Noby Marcose, Abin Bino, Gibin Gopinath, Sandhya Manoj
- Director: Arunlal Ramachandran
- Genre: Romantic Comedy
- Runtime: 1 hour and 47 minutes
- Release Date: February 13, 2026
Sukhamano Sukhamann follows Theo, a shy and lonely young man who becomes an ambulance driver while navigating personal struggles, a search for love, and interactions with a peculiar group of “ghosts.”
9. Kaa - The Forest
- Cast: Andrea Jeremiah, Salim Ghouse, G. Marimuthu, Kamalesh, Akshita, Naveen, Munnar Subramanian, Arjun Singh
- Director: Nanjil
- Genre: Adventure Crime Thriller
- Runtime: 1 hour and 52 minutes
- Release Date: February 13, 2026
Kaa - The Forest follows the story of a wildlife photographer who gets trapped in a deadly, remote forest. The film chronicles her struggle for survival against a vicious and sadistic villain named Victor Mahadevan.
The above-mentioned films are among the South Indian ventures slated to hit theatres this week.
