9 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week: Vishwak Sen’s Funky, Seetha Payanam to Andrea Jeremiah’s Kaa - The Forest

South Indian cinema has lined up an exciting list of movies to watch in theatres this week, with January ending in just a matter of days. If you’re wondering what to check out, here’s a list of the upcoming releases.

9 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week

1. Funky

Cast: Vishwak Sen, Kayadu Lohar, Naresh, VTV Ganesh

Vishwak Sen, Kayadu Lohar, Naresh, VTV Ganesh Director: Anudeep KV

Anudeep KV Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama

Romantic Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 8 minutes

2 hours and 8 minutes Language: Telugu

Telugu Release Date: February 13, 2026

After a series of box-office flops, Vishwak Sen is all set to return to the big screen with Funky. Directed by Anudeep KV, the film follows the life of a quirky and ambitious filmmaker who dreams of making a movie. With no other option left, a young producer (played by Kayadu Lohar) steps in to provide funding, leading to a chaotic turn of events.

What unfolds during the filmmaking process, how the director and producer develop a romantic bond, and the humour surrounding them form the heart of the film.

2. Pennum Porattum

Cast: Raina Radhakrishnan, Rajesh Madhavan, Akshaya Rajkumar

Raina Radhakrishnan, Rajesh Madhavan, Akshaya Rajkumar Director: Rajesh Madhavan

Rajesh Madhavan Genre: Social Comedy

Social Comedy Runtime: 2 hours

2 hours Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: February 13, 2026

Pennum Porattum is set in a village where hidden violence is ready to erupt like a volcano. The film follows Charulatha, a young woman, and her pet Dalmatian dog named Suttu.

After a personal matter in her life becomes public, Charulatha turns into the talk of the town, becoming the focal point of mob mentality, social judgment, and moral policing. How she deals with these antisocial elements forms the crux of the film.

3. Sweety Naughty Crazy

Cast: Thrigun A, Srijitaa Ghosh, Iniya, Thambi Ramaiah, Ravi Mariya, Ali Basha

Thrigun A, Srijitaa Ghosh, Iniya, Thambi Ramaiah, Ravi Mariya, Ali Basha Director: Rajasekar G.

Rajasekar G. Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama

Romantic Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 22 minutes

2 hours and 22 minutes Language: Tamil, Telugu

Tamil, Telugu Release Date: February 13, 2026

Sweety Naughty Crazy follows the story of Shiva, a young man who juggles multiple relationships while keeping them hidden from one another.

As his romantic escapades push him into confusion, the chaos that follows is explored in the film.

4. Couple Friendly

Cast: Santosh Sobhan, Manasa Varanasi, Yogi Babu, Rajeev Kanakala, Livingston, Goparaju Ramana

Santosh Sobhan, Manasa Varanasi, Yogi Babu, Rajeev Kanakala, Livingston, Goparaju Ramana Director: Ashwin Chandrasekar

Ashwin Chandrasekar Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 1 minute

2 hours and 1 minute Language: Telugu, Tamil

Telugu, Tamil Release Date: February 14, 2026

Couple Friendly narrates the story of a struggling interior designer and a young IT professional. When they cross paths in a new city, they develop an unlikely bond that blossoms into romance.

However, as both chase success, only one achieves the breakthrough they desperately need, leading to intense tension. How their relationship evolves amid these circumstances forms the core of the story.

5. Seetha Payanam

Cast: Aishwarya Arjun, Niranjan Sudhindra, Dhruva Sarja, Prakash Raj, Sathyaraj, Bithiri Sathi, Arjun Sarja (cameo)

Aishwarya Arjun, Niranjan Sudhindra, Dhruva Sarja, Prakash Raj, Sathyaraj, Bithiri Sathi, Arjun Sarja (cameo) Director: Arjun Sarja

Arjun Sarja Genre: Family Drama

Family Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 32 minutes

2 hours and 32 minutes Language: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam

Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam Release Date: February 14, 2026

Actor-director Arjun Sarja returns to the director’s chair after a long gap, with his daughter Aishwarya Arjun in the lead role. Seetha Payanam is a family drama centred on Seetha, an aspiring chef who narrowly escapes a fatal accident that changes her entire perspective on life.

As she embarks on a journey to express gratitude to those who saved her, Seetha falls in love with Abhishek. However, he harbours a secret that could turn her world upside down.

6. AT: Welcome to the Dark Side

Cast: Shaju Sreedhar, Akaash Sen, Nayana Elza, Saran Jith, Rachel David, Sanjana Doss

Shaju Sreedhar, Akaash Sen, Nayana Elza, Saran Jith, Rachel David, Sanjana Doss Director: Donmax

Donmax Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Runtime: TBA

TBA Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release Date: February 13, 2026

AT: Welcome to the Dark Side narrates the tale of Shivan and Akash, two seemingly unrelated individuals who rise against Kali, the head of a high-tech empire dealing in imported drugs and illegal media through the dark web.

As a deadly race unfolds to locate a mysterious rogue hacker holding the encryption keys to this digital underworld, it is revealed that the missing figure shares a shocking connection with both the protagonists and the antagonist.

7. Pookie

Cast: Ajay Dhishan, RK Dhanusha, Pandiarajan, Sunil, Shiyara

Ajay Dhishan, RK Dhanusha, Pandiarajan, Sunil, Shiyara Director: Ganesh Chandra

Ganesh Chandra Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Runtime: TBA

TBA Language: Tamil

Tamil Release Date: February 13, 2026

Pookie follows the story of Kailash and Aazhi, who have been in love for six years, until a heated argument one night shakes their relationship. When the words “Let’s break up” are spoken, what seems like a routine fight turns into a life-changing moment.

This single incident sets off a chain reaction that shapes the rest of the film.

8. Sukhamano Sukhamann

Cast: Mathew Thomas, Devika Sanjay, Jagadish, Manikuttan, Spadikam George, Kudassanad Kanakam, Noby Marcose, Abin Bino, Gibin Gopinath, Sandhya Manoj

Mathew Thomas, Devika Sanjay, Jagadish, Manikuttan, Spadikam George, Kudassanad Kanakam, Noby Marcose, Abin Bino, Gibin Gopinath, Sandhya Manoj Director: Arunlal Ramachandran

Arunlal Ramachandran Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Runtime: 1 hour and 47 minutes

1 hour and 47 minutes Release Date: February 13, 2026

Sukhamano Sukhamann follows Theo, a shy and lonely young man who becomes an ambulance driver while navigating personal struggles, a search for love, and interactions with a peculiar group of “ghosts.”

9. Kaa - The Forest

Cast: Andrea Jeremiah, Salim Ghouse, G. Marimuthu, Kamalesh, Akshita, Naveen, Munnar Subramanian, Arjun Singh

Andrea Jeremiah, Salim Ghouse, G. Marimuthu, Kamalesh, Akshita, Naveen, Munnar Subramanian, Arjun Singh Director: Nanjil

Nanjil Genre: Adventure Crime Thriller

Adventure Crime Thriller Runtime: 1 hour and 52 minutes

1 hour and 52 minutes Release Date: February 13, 2026

Kaa - The Forest follows the story of a wildlife photographer who gets trapped in a deadly, remote forest. The film chronicles her struggle for survival against a vicious and sadistic villain named Victor Mahadevan.

The above-mentioned films are among the South Indian ventures slated to hit theatres this week.

ALSO READ: With Love Review: Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan deliver a breezy rom-com to melt every hopeless romantic