9 South OTT Releases To Watch This Week: Anirudh Ravichander’s DC Rave to Madhoo’s Chinna Chinna Aasai, Balan The Boy
Wondering what’s new to watch on OTT this week? Here’s a list of South Indian movies and shows to check out online.
South Indian cinema has lined up several exciting titles for OTT audiences this week. If you're wondering whether there's a new movie or show to stream, here's a list of releases you shouldn't miss.
9 South OTT Releases To Watch This Week
1. DC Rave
- Cast: Anirudh Ravichander, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Wamiqa Gabbi, Arun Matheswaran, Vedan
- Genre: Concert Show
- Language: Tamil
- Where to watch: SunNXT
- Streaming Date: July 31, 2026
Ahead of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s acting debut film DC, Anirudh Ravichander leads a massive concert featuring the unveiling of 15 musical tracks from the film, titled DC Rave.
2. Deewana
- Cast: Harshith R, Smeha Manimegalai, Naresh Vijay Krishna, Jeevan Kumar
- Director: Sreekanth Sangishetty
- Genre: Romantic Drama
- Language: Telugu
- Where to watch: Aha Video
- Streaming Date: July 31, 2026
Deewana follows Munna, an unemployed graduate from a lower-middle-class family who leads a carefree and aimless life until he falls in love with Amulya, a working woman.
When she challenges him to change his ways, secure a stable career, and become financially independent before considering his proposal, Munna takes the challenge seriously. As he transforms from a reckless youth into a responsible adult, he discovers love, self-worth, and the importance of family through an emotional journey filled with personal struggles and growth.
3. Bhuvanam Gaganam
- Cast: Pramod Panju, Pruthvi Ambaar, Rachel David, Ponnu Ashwathi, Sharath Lohithaswa
- Director: Gireesh Mulimani
- Genre: Romantic Drama
- Language: Kannada
- Where to watch: ZEE5
- Streaming Date: July 31, 2026
Bhuvanam Gaganam follows Abhi, whose relationship with Nandini faces challenges due to family pressure, and Raam, a man searching for acceptance and affection. When their paths cross during a journey to Kanyakumari, the two form an unexpected bond that helps them confront their struggles and rediscover hope.
4. Heart Beat Season 3
- Cast: Deepa Balu, Anumol, Charukesh M, Karthik Kumar
- Director(s): Deepak Sundarrajan, Abdul Kabeez, Chidambaram Manivannan
- Genre: Romantic Medical Drama
- Language: Tamil
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
- Streaming Date: July 30, 2026
Heart Beat follows Reena, the estranged daughter of a famous surgeon, as she navigates intense hospital life, demanding residencies, and complex personal relationships. After the 2nd season ended on a cliffhanger, the new iteration will explore the emotional dynamics in the workplace.
5. Balan: The Boy
- Cast: Adhisheshan KR, Farzana Palathingal, Muhammad Zinaan, Jean Paul Lal, Dolly June, Girish AD, Beena Antony, Tovino Thomas (cameo)
- Director: Chidambaram
- Genre: Psychological Thriller Drama
- Language: Malayalam
- Where to watch: ZEE5
- Streaming Date: July 31, 2026
Balan: The Boy follows a Balan (Kid), who grows up in a women's correctional facility under the care of his Amma (Mother). After leaving the facility, the mother and son live under changing identities while trying to escape their past, with Amma teaching Balan survival skills and caution.
Years later, after being taken in by Abbas, Balan embarks on a journey to find his missing mother. As he uncovers the truth behind her past, he faces difficult choices that test his resilience, ultimately discovering that their struggles have left a lasting impact on both their lives.
6. Azadi 501
- Cast: Teja Kalvakota, Harsha Vardhan, Geetha Bhascker
- Director: Shiva Teja
- Genre: Thriller
- Language: Telugu
- Where to watch: Aha Video
- Streaming Date: July 29, 2026
Azadi 501 is a web series that explores a smartphone-related scam and how it affected the lives of several people.
7. Love Oh Love
- Cast: Pavish Narayan, Naga Durga, Selvaraghavan, KS Ravikumar, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Ramya, Ashwath, Soundarya
- Director: Magesh Rajendran
- Genre: Romantic Comedy
- Language: Tamil
- Where to watch: Prime Video
- Streaming Date: July 31, 2026
Love Oh Love follows Raghuvaran, a young man who goes to extreme lengths to keep his girlfriend Avantika happy, only to find himself trapped in debt, losing his job, and facing personal struggles.
As he blames their relationship for his downfall, an unusual role-reversal agreement forces Avantika to experience the challenges he faced. Through this journey, the couple confronts their misunderstandings and discovers whether their relationship can withstand the test.
8. Chinna Chinna Aasai
- Cast: Indrans, Madhoo Shah, Aparna Balamurali, Thambi Ramaiah, Kaali Venkat, Vishnu Agasthya
- Director: Varsha Vasudev
- Genre: Drama
- Language: Malayalam
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
- Streaming Date: July 28, 2026
Chinna Chinna Aasai follows Leela, a reserved woman from Thanjavur who gets stranded in Varanasi after being separated from her travel group. She crosses paths with Madhavan Master, a cheerful schoolteacher from Kerala, who helps her navigate the unfamiliar city.
As they spend a day exploring Varanasi together, their conversations reveal their pasts, fears, and dreams, leading to an unexpected bond that transforms their perspectives on life and companionship.
9. Objection, My Lord!
- Cast: Srikanth Meka, Mukesh Rishi, Ananya Sharmaa, Snehal, Sameer
- Director: Santhosh Ayyappan
- Genre: Mystery Drama
- Language: Telugu
- Where to watch: ZEE5
- Streaming Date: July 31, 2026
Objection, My Lord! follows Parashuram, a struggling advocate who returns to work after a tragic incident involving a father searching for answers about his missing daughter. Taking on it, Parashuram sets out to uncover the truth while facing obstacles that test his determination and skills.
These are some of the South Indian films and shows set to arrive on OTT platforms this week.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun's new office space named ‘ICONZAA’ in Hyderabad and it has a special connection