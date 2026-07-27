9 South OTT Releases To Watch This Week: Anirudh Ravichander’s DC Rave to Madhoo’s Chinna Chinna Aasai, Balan The Boy

South Indian cinema has lined up several exciting titles for OTT audiences this week. If you're wondering whether there's a new movie or show to stream, here's a list of releases you shouldn't miss.

9 South OTT Releases To Watch This Week

1. DC Rave

Cast: Anirudh Ravichander , Lokesh Kanagaraj, Wamiqa Gabbi, Arun Matheswaran, Vedan

, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Wamiqa Gabbi, Arun Matheswaran, Vedan Genre: Concert Show

Concert Show Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: July 31, 2026

Ahead of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s acting debut film DC , Anirudh Ravichander leads a massive concert featuring the unveiling of 15 musical tracks from the film, titled DC Rave.

2. Deewana

Cast: Harshith R, Smeha Manimegalai, Naresh Vijay Krishna, Jeevan Kumar

Harshith R, Smeha Manimegalai, Naresh Vijay Krishna, Jeevan Kumar Director: Sreekanth Sangishetty

Sreekanth Sangishetty Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: Aha Video

Aha Video Streaming Date: July 31, 2026

Deewana follows Munna, an unemployed graduate from a lower-middle-class family who leads a carefree and aimless life until he falls in love with Amulya, a working woman.

When she challenges him to change his ways, secure a stable career, and become financially independent before considering his proposal, Munna takes the challenge seriously. As he transforms from a reckless youth into a responsible adult, he discovers love, self-worth, and the importance of family through an emotional journey filled with personal struggles and growth.

3. Bhuvanam Gaganam

Cast: Pramod Panju, Pruthvi Ambaar, Rachel David, Ponnu Ashwathi, Sharath Lohithaswa

Pramod Panju, Pruthvi Ambaar, Rachel David, Ponnu Ashwathi, Sharath Lohithaswa Director: Gireesh Mulimani

Gireesh Mulimani Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Language: Kannada

Kannada Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: July 31, 2026

Bhuvanam Gaganam follows Abhi, whose relationship with Nandini faces challenges due to family pressure, and Raam, a man searching for acceptance and affection. When their paths cross during a journey to Kanyakumari, the two form an unexpected bond that helps them confront their struggles and rediscover hope.

4. Heart Beat Season 3

Cast: Deepa Balu, Anumol, Charukesh M, Karthik Kumar

Deepa Balu, Anumol, Charukesh M, Karthik Kumar Director(s): Deepak Sundarrajan, Abdul Kabeez, Chidambaram Manivannan

Deepak Sundarrajan, Abdul Kabeez, Chidambaram Manivannan Genre: Romantic Medical Drama

Romantic Medical Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: July 30, 2026

Heart Beat follows Reena, the estranged daughter of a famous surgeon, as she navigates intense hospital life, demanding residencies, and complex personal relationships. After the 2nd season ended on a cliffhanger, the new iteration will explore the emotional dynamics in the workplace.

5. Balan: The Boy

Cast: Adhisheshan KR, Farzana Palathingal, Muhammad Zinaan, Jean Paul Lal, Dolly June, Girish AD, Beena Antony, Tovino Thomas (cameo)

Adhisheshan KR, Farzana Palathingal, Muhammad Zinaan, Jean Paul Lal, Dolly June, Girish AD, Beena Antony, (cameo) Director: Chidambaram

Chidambaram Genre: Psychological Thriller Drama

Psychological Thriller Drama Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: July 31, 2026

Balan: The Boy follows a Balan (Kid), who grows up in a women's correctional facility under the care of his Amma (Mother). After leaving the facility, the mother and son live under changing identities while trying to escape their past, with Amma teaching Balan survival skills and caution.

Years later, after being taken in by Abbas, Balan embarks on a journey to find his missing mother. As he uncovers the truth behind her past, he faces difficult choices that test his resilience, ultimately discovering that their struggles have left a lasting impact on both their lives.

6. Azadi 501

Cast: Teja Kalvakota, Harsha Vardhan, Geetha Bhascker

Teja Kalvakota, Harsha Vardhan, Geetha Bhascker Director: Shiva Teja

Shiva Teja Genre: Thriller

Thriller Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: Aha Video

Aha Video Streaming Date: July 29, 2026

Azadi 501 is a web series that explores a smartphone-related scam and how it affected the lives of several people.

7. Love Oh Love

Cast: Pavish Narayan , Naga Durga, Selvaraghavan, KS Ravikumar, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Ramya, Ashwath, Soundarya

, Naga Durga, Selvaraghavan, KS Ravikumar, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Ramya, Ashwath, Soundarya Director: Magesh Rajendran

Magesh Rajendran Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Streaming Date: July 31, 2026

Love Oh Love follows Raghuvaran, a young man who goes to extreme lengths to keep his girlfriend Avantika happy, only to find himself trapped in debt, losing his job, and facing personal struggles.

As he blames their relationship for his downfall, an unusual role-reversal agreement forces Avantika to experience the challenges he faced. Through this journey, the couple confronts their misunderstandings and discovers whether their relationship can withstand the test.

8. Chinna Chinna Aasai

Cast: Indrans , Madhoo Shah, Aparna Balamurali, Thambi Ramaiah, Kaali Venkat, Vishnu Agasthya

, Madhoo Shah, Aparna Balamurali, Thambi Ramaiah, Kaali Venkat, Vishnu Agasthya Director: Varsha Vasudev

Varsha Vasudev Genre: Drama

Drama Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: July 28, 2026

Chinna Chinna Aasai follows Leela, a reserved woman from Thanjavur who gets stranded in Varanasi after being separated from her travel group. She crosses paths with Madhavan Master, a cheerful schoolteacher from Kerala, who helps her navigate the unfamiliar city.

As they spend a day exploring Varanasi together, their conversations reveal their pasts, fears, and dreams, leading to an unexpected bond that transforms their perspectives on life and companionship.

9. Objection, My Lord!

Cast: Srikanth Meka, Mukesh Rishi, Ananya Sharmaa, Snehal, Sameer

Srikanth Meka, Mukesh Rishi, Ananya Sharmaa, Snehal, Sameer Director: Santhosh Ayyappan

Santhosh Ayyappan Genre: Mystery Drama

Mystery Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: July 31, 2026

Objection, My Lord! follows Parashuram, a struggling advocate who returns to work after a tragic incident involving a father searching for answers about his missing daughter. Taking on it, Parashuram sets out to uncover the truth while facing obstacles that test his determination and skills.

These are some of the South Indian films and shows set to arrive on OTT platforms this week.

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